How To Get To Fortified Manor In Elden Ring

Fortified Manor is one of the castles located in Leyndell, Royal Capital region of Elden Ring. This region was formally known as the Roundtable Hold.

When you find it, you will see it abandoned and void of all NPCs. Mainly because the Roundtable Hold has shifted to a new location.

In order to find the Fortified Manor, you need to ensure that you have NOT defeated Maliketh. The area becomes inaccessible after your fight with Maliketh.

Fortified Manor location in Elden Ring

There are several ways that you can use to reach the Fortified Manor in Elden Ring. For the first one, you need to first make your way to the Erdtree Sanctuary Site of Grace in Leyndell, Royal Capital.

From there, you need to take the stairs down and jump onto the big tree trunk which will take you further down. After getting down, you need to travel a little North until you will arrive at the castle’s main entrance.

The second way involves first getting to the Avenue Balcony Site of Grace. From there, you need to take the stairs down Northwest. Head right and make your way to the hallway by climbing the big dragon.

After traveling a little ahead, you will reach the West Capital Rampart Site of Grace on the left side. From the Site of Grace, you need to jump down into the balcony. Here, you need to flip a lever operating the main gate of the castle.

Soon after flipping the lever, you can head to the main entrance to enter the Fortified Manor.