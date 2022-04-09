Elden Ring Flail Build Guide

Flail is one of the several types of weapons in Elden Ring. They are mainly used to deal damage to hostile opponents. This guide has given the best suitable Flail Build in Elden Ring and explained how it works.

Elden Ring Flail Build

Possessing a longer reach than most weapons in Elden Ring, Flails are considered to take on lethal opponents with their capability to perform single-strike attacks.

Even though they are slow, they can still be altered with the help of Ashes of Wars to perform quick maneuvers.

Below, we’ve listed down the best Flail build in Elden Ring.

Class: Prophet

Prophet Weapons: Uchigatana, Nightrider Flail, Bloodhound's Fang, and Godslayer's Seal

Armor: Black Knife Set

Primary Stats: Mind and Faith

Secondary Stats: Vigor, Mind, and Dexterity

Spells: Black Flame, Black Flame Blade, Catch Flame, and Bloodflame Blade

Ash of War: Spinning Strikes

Talismans: Moon of Nokstella

How to Play with The Flail Build

Flails are probably one of the best weapons used as a backup when Dexterity is needed against high-caliber opponents that mainly use slash attacks.

The Blackflame Build helps you do just that. There are four types of recommended weapons for this build. Out of the four, the one with the most noticeable damage output is the Nightrider flail since it possesses the main weapon skill of a flail, Spinning Slash.

You’ll need an armor set, and what better armor set to use than the Black Knife set itself.

Black Knife is a heavy armor set consisting of four pieces: Helms, Chest Armor, Gauntlets, and Leg Armor, with each piece playing its part in shielding your character against the opponent’s lethal attacks.

The Chest Armor is recommended to be unaltered since it provides you a bonus in its entirety with the cape.

There are two spells you’ll mainly focus on in the Blackflame Build, and those spells are Black Flame and Black Flame Blade.

The BlackFlame spell is an incantation (Magic in Elden Ring) that throws a Black Flame fireball onto the target that can act as a charged attack and explode upon impact. The best part about this spell is that it does damage over time, even after hitting the target.

Black Flame Blade spell, on the other hand, is another incantation spell for this build that covers your right-hand weapon in dark flames, which later on increases your damage output.

Since Flails are Dexterity-based weapons, it’s better to start by investing as many points into Dexterity as possible for the long run.

With that in mind, you’ll be using the Moon of Nokstella Talisman if you need a boost in our stats later on in the game, as this Talisman is used for increasing the variety of your stats when the time is right.