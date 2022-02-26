Elden Ring, the latest highly anticipated title from From Software games, is now ready to play. The game has demanding requirements on PC and even outputs occasional stuttering. So, here is a breakdown of the Best Performance settings for Elden Ring on PC to make sure you have the smoothest experience in the Lands Between.

Elden Ring PC Requirements

Elden Ring has considerably high PC requirements as compared to previous From Software games. Here are the minimum and recommended specs as provided by From Software.

Elden Ring minimum PC specs

OS – Windows 10

CPU – Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

GPU – Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB

RAM – 12GB

Storage – 60GB

DirectX – DirectX 12

Elden Ring recommended PC specs

OS – Windows 10 / 11

CPU – Intel Core I7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

GPU – Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX Vega 56

RAM – 16GB

Storage – 60GB SSD

DirectX – DirectX 12

Players should know that Elden Ring is locked at 60 FPS and you cannot exceed this limit. This might be disheartening to PC players, but this is how From Software wants the games to be played.

Even though the game asks for 12 GB ram minimum, know that there is a small wiggle room in these specs. For Recommended Specs, GTX 1060 6GB has proven itself worthy of running the game but will experience some frame drops (will likely be addressed in a patch).

If you want to play at 1440p, you can expect an average of 37 FPS to 57 FPS on GTX 1060 6 GB. To play at 60 FPS solid t 1080p, RTX 2080 is a powerhouse card and to bump the resolution up to 1440p, the RTX 3060 and above is more than enough to handle it.

Elden Ring Best Performance Settings for PC

With the complete knowledge of Elden Ring’s performance and requirements in the open, now let us look at the best settings to run your game on a solid 60 FPS at the Recommended Requirements.

Before tuning the graphics settings, it’s recommended that you install the latest game-ready driver for your GPU. This will not only boost performance but may even address some stuttering in Elden Ring.

Here is a more fine-tuned approach to Elden Ring graphics. You can access all these options in the menu under the graphics tab.

Texture Quality

The texture quality will be Maximum, so lower it down to Medium. This will speed up the average performance by 3% or 1FPS.

Antialiasing Quality

This also grants around 1 FPS, but we still recommend lowering it to Low instead of High. Keeping Antialiasing higher and Low is only recommended if you are going for a resolution of 1080p or lower.

SSAO

Drop the Ambient occlusion from Maximum to Medium. It won’t affect the visual quality too much as to cause any noticeable changes but will speed up the performance by 3%.

Depth of Field

This effect has almost no effect on your performance and is completely dependent on your personal preference.

Motion Blur

Similar to Depth of Field, this has null effect on performance and is on every player’s personal preference. Personally, we disabled this effect to get a crisper experience and to avoid missing out on important items when traveling.

Shadow Quality

This effect has a major effect on your performance and a huge portion of your resources are used on this. The problem with lower Shadow Quality is that with lower Shadow Quality, the trees tend to have a flashing effect with the sudden flicking of leaves due to low shadow quality.

If you handle this, lower the quality, but if you are hating the disco trees, you can get it back to high at any time. Setting Shadow Quality to High will remove the flicking effect.

Lighting Quality

The effect has no impact on performance and depends on every player’s personal performance.

Effects Quality

There is very minimal impact on performance and almost no difference can be noticed by lowering it to Medium from Maximum. This too is on personal preference.

Volumetric Quality

Again, this effect does nothing but contribute to the aesthetics and won’t reduce performance.

Reflection Quality

This setting has very little effect on performance and won’t increase any FPS if reduced.

Water Surface Quality

This setting only affects your performance when you are close to large bodies of water. On little puddles, it’s negligible so we recommend keeping it on Medium.

Shader Quality

Drop the setting to Medium from Maximum to increase performance without cutting into fidelity.

Grass Quality

This setting has noticeable effects when lowered to Medium, as all the grass in this open-world game is affected by lowering it. But this will provide a 5% performance increase with is way too good to ignore.

Global Illumination Quality

No effect on performance or FPS. Do with it as you please.

So, for final summary, these are the settings that you need to change:

Texture Quality – Medium

SSAO – Medium

Shadow Quality – Maximum

Shader Quality – Medium

Grass Quality – Medium

Everything else on High or Maximum

There’s actually not one individual setting that makes a huge impact to performance. Texture Quality offers, as expected, the most impressive uplift, but that’s a mere 2 fps for ditching Maximum quality in favor of Low quality.

If you cut your quality smartly, however, you can save on frames while keeping the better part of Elden Ring’s gorgeous looks intact.