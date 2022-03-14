If you are wondering where to find the Fingerprint Armor in Elden Ring, you’ve come to the right place, as this guide will point you right to it. The Fingerprint armor set has some great stats, so it is a must-have for your armament collection.

Where to Find Fingerprint Armor Set in Elden Ring

Players first need to reach Lord Contender’s Evergaol, which is in Mountaintops of the Giants. Then, one needs to climb on top of the cliff located towards the southwest and adjacent to the lake located northeast of the region.

Once you reach Lord Contender’s Evergaol, defeat Roundtable Knight Vyke to obtain Fingerprint Armor. How to reach the Evergaol and defeat the Knight? Read on below.

The Evergaol can be accessed using a Spiritspring. You need to place this Spiritspring adjacent to a graveyard located on the top of a small hill that comes passing through the Giant Ice Lobster.

First, if you follow the map, you will come across the Grand Lift of Rold. You will need to have a left and right medallion of Haligtree to cross this area. Then you will have to move north and reach Zamor Ruins.

After heading straight from this location, keep moving right in the north direction to reach Zamor Ruins. Now, keep moving north and cross the huge bridge to reach Ancient Snow Valley. From Zamor Ruins, take a right and move towards the north direction.

On the way, you can find a huge giant that will throw stuff at you, so be prepared and keep yourself safe from the giant.

From this point, keep moving right to reach Ancient Snow Valley. Now, your next destination on the map is Whiteridge Road. This location will be to the right of Ancient Snow Valley and will be exactly parallel to the location of Ancient Snow Valley on the map.

So, just move towards the northeast from here to reach Freezing Lake. Next, turn to move south from Freezing Lake.

Finally, move to the right of the map after turning towards the south direction from Freezing Lake, and then sticking to the left will take you to the Whiteridge Road, where you’ll find the Lord Contender’s Evergaol.

As described above, you need to defeat Roundtable Knight Vyke at Lord Contender’s Evergaol to get the Fingerprint Armor set.