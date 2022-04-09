Elden Ring End Game Builds Guide

The final phases of your Elden Ring journey will put you against Godfrey and other difficult bosses. To face these monsters, you will have to come prepared with builds that will make you stand out against them. Today’s guide will tell you about Two of the best end game builds in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring End Game Builds

The end game of Elden Ring will make the game more difficult as you will come across harder enemies. These enemies will not hesitate to perform attacks after attacks and make you rage quit the game.

Below, we have listed TWO end game builds with the perfect combination of equipment that we think will work best for you:

Jump To:

Black Fire Elden Ring End Game Build

Class: Prophet

Prophet Weapon: Godslayer’s Greatsword and Godslayer’s Seal

Godslayer’s Greatsword and Godslayer’s Seal Armor: Ruler’s Mask and Mausoleum Knight Set

Ruler’s Mask and Mausoleum Knight Set Talismans: Radagon’s Icon, DragonCrest Greatshield, Great-Jar’s Arsenal

Radagon’s Icon, DragonCrest Greatshield, Great-Jar’s Arsenal Spells: Golden Vow, Black Flame, and Flame, Grant Me Strength

Golden Vow, Black Flame, and Flame, Grant Me Strength Spirit Ashes: Any spirit of your choice

How to Play with Black Fire End Game Build

The first build will focus on flame damage, which is considered the top meta build of the game. We will use Faith and Mind stats as the primary ones and invest the most points in them. The secondary stats that you should focus on are Vigor and Dexterity.

The weapons of choice are the Godslayer’s Seal and Greatsword. These are the main part of the build as they allow you to burn your enemies with flames. Paired up with the Black Flame, Flame, Grant Me Strength, and Golden Vow will increase your damage output.

These spells are crucial as these deal the most of the damage and will be the main source of your attacks.

The Ruler’s Mask helmet will provide extra Faith points, and the Mausoleum Knight Set negates Physical Damage. The Talismans will provide extra to the build with Great-Jar’s Arsenal, Radagon’s Icon, and DragonCrest Greatshield.

The final piece of the build is the Spirit Ashes, which we will recommend using to aid you in boss fights. The Mimic Tear and Black Knife Tiche Spirit Ashes are the two of the best to use.

Death Warrior End Game Build

Class: Warrior

Warrior Weapon: Death’s Poker

Death’s Poker Armor: Ruler’s Mask and Mausoleum Knight Set

Ruler’s Mask and Mausoleum Knight Set Talismans: Warrior Jar Shard, Magic Scorpion Charm, Shard of Alexander, Carian Filigreed Crest

Warrior Jar Shard, Magic Scorpion Charm, Shard of Alexander, Carian Filigreed Crest Skills: Golden Vow

Golden Vow Spirit Ashes: Any spirit of your choice

How to Play with Black Fire End Game Build

For the second build, we will use a Warrior class with Intelligence and Vigor as the primary stats. You can also use other classes of your choice for this build.

The weapon of choice will be Death’s Poker, a Greatsword weapon that deals with Pierce and Standard damage. The attack stats for this weapon are spectacular for end-game bosses. Its Ghostflame Ignition skill lights up the weapon’s tip on fire and increases your attack damage.

We will use the same armor as the previous build as it is lighter in weight and provides great resistance to the enemy’s attacks.

The Talismans included are crucial for this build to provide extra buffs to attack power. Warrior Jar Shard talisman increases your character’s attack power, and Magic Scorpion Charm increases magic attack power at the expense of lower damage negation.

The other two talismans are Shard of Alexander and Carian Filigreed Crest, which increase the attack power of skills and lower Focus Points (FP) consumption by skills, respectively.

The skill used with the build is Golden Vow, which increases your character’s attacking and defensive abilities. Lastly, the Spirit Ashes are recommended for this build, and you can use any of your preferences.