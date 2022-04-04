Elden Ring Divine Bridge Golem Boss Guide

Elden Ring Divine Bridge Golem is a colossal, optional boss in Elden Ring that activates once you are close enough. Due to its optional status, there is really no need to defeat this boss. However, doing so will net you some useful rewards to help on your journey in the Lands Between. The following guide will how you how to reach and defeat the Divine Bridge Golem boss in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Divine Bridge Golem Boss in Elden Ring

This boss can be found in Lyendell, Royal Capital. You need to cross the Divine Bridge leading to Lyendell. Upon reaching this place, you will easily spot the boss resting on the floor. The colossal construct will activate once you get close to it.

How to Defeat Divine Bridge Golem in Elden Ring

We will be mentioning fight strategies for both melee and Magic and Ranged users. Ash Summons and Spells will be quite useful in this fight. So, here are all the details for fight strategy that both melee and ranged and magic users can adopt.

For melee users, it is a bit easy to defeat this boss. Once the fight begins, you should attack its legs two times with any two-handed weapon. Keep in mind that it should be a fully charged attack.

The quick attacks will make the boss fall to the ground, thus giving you a chance to hit the chest with a Critical Attack. Once you land the attack, the Divine Bridge Golem will start getting back up again. Simply target its legs again and force it to the ground for another rinse-repeat cycle.

Magic and Ranged users can make use of Rock Sling during their fight while maintaining a distance. If one can avoid attacks by staying closer to this boss, then Glintstone Pebble is the best option to smash this boss. However, with low HP in your inventory, a single misread can potentially take you out of the game.,

Another strategy can be to target the ankles with rocks to stumble the boss and make him fall. Once it falls, cast a series of spells at the chest before it stands up again.

This boss has the ability to launch attacks that can reach the players at a long-range. So, stay at a big enough distance to avoid attacks and immediately run back to the range of Rock Sling when you come forward to attack this boss.