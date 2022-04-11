Elden Ring Dex Arcane Build Guide

This guide covers the best Dex Arcane Build in Elden Ring. This build will mainly focus on having a high Arcane and Dexterity stat, which boosts your discovery rate for rare rewards and enhances combat skills! So without further ado, let us begin.
Elden Ring Dex Arcane Build
This Dex Arcane build is a Level 50 build hence why you can opt for whichever class satisfies your playstyle. Following is the stat distribution you should be following.
- Vigor: 53
- Mind: 24
- Endurance: 18
- Strength: 19
- Dexterity: 55
- Intelligence: 7
- Faith: 8
- Arcane: 45
For the rest of the build, you should follow this setup.
- Flask Usage: Mostly HP
- Weapon: Eleonora’s Poleblade
- Gear: Rotten Winged Sword Insignia, Erdtree Seal, Shard of Alexander, Lord of Blood’s Exultation, Ritual Sword
- Shield: Man-Serpent’s Shield
- Armor: Hoslo Helm, Hoslo’s Armor, Hoslo’s Gauntlets, Hoslo’s Greaves
- Primary Stats: Arcane, Vigor, and Dexterity
- Secondary Stats: Mind and Endurance
- Spells: Golden Vow
How to Play the Dex Arcane Build
If you’re looking to provide massive damage to the enemies you encounter, this build is for you. This Dexterity and Arcane-based build functions as a bleed build which will destroy any trouble in your way!
By equipping the Eleonora’s Poleblade, you are already guaranteed a win against giant bosses. Additionally, it’s an excellent choice of weapon when trying to provide massive damage.
It has a significant blood loss buildup passive effect. With its other listed specifications, it does extra slashes being amazing in scenarios where you need to put the enemies to rest.
Eleonora’s Poleblade is just a winner weapon for this build due to its speed of attacks. It has really fast attacks that can catch the enemies off-guard and result in massive high damage output.
And when you combine your attacks with the boosting talismans, you’ll become unstoppable and the absolute best in the field.
You can opt for Rivers of Blood if you want to for this build; however, this is just as powerful and provides more smooth play for the point allocations of the stats above.
Apart from the primary weapon, using Golden Vow in the boss fight arena boosts attack and defense powers during combat. It’s incredible for the little push you need to clear your way.