Elden Ring Dex Arcane Build Guide

This guide covers the best Dex Arcane Build in Elden Ring. This build will mainly focus on having a high Arcane and Dexterity stat, which boosts your discovery rate for rare rewards and enhances combat skills! So without further ado, let us begin.

Elden Ring Dex Arcane Build

This Dex Arcane build is a Level 50 build hence why you can opt for whichever class satisfies your playstyle. Following is the stat distribution you should be following.

Vigor: 53

53 Mind: 24

24 Endurance: 18

18 Strength: 19

19 Dexterity: 55

55 Intelligence: 7

7 Faith: 8

8 Arcane: 45

For the rest of the build, you should follow this setup.

Flask Usage: Mostly HP

Mostly HP Weapon: Eleonora’s Poleblade

Eleonora’s Poleblade Gear: Rotten Winged Sword Insignia, Erdtree Seal, Shard of Alexander, Lord of Blood’s Exultation, Ritual Sword

Rotten Winged Sword Insignia, Erdtree Seal, Shard of Alexander, Lord of Blood’s Exultation, Ritual Sword Shield: Man-Serpent’s Shield

Man-Serpent’s Shield Armor: Hoslo Helm, Hoslo’s Armor, Hoslo’s Gauntlets, Hoslo’s Greaves

Hoslo Helm, Hoslo’s Armor, Hoslo’s Gauntlets, Hoslo’s Greaves Primary Stats: Arcane, Vigor, and Dexterity

Arcane, Vigor, and Dexterity Secondary Stats: Mind and Endurance

Mind and Endurance Spells: Golden Vow

How to Play the Dex Arcane Build

If you’re looking to provide massive damage to the enemies you encounter, this build is for you. This Dexterity and Arcane-based build functions as a bleed build which will destroy any trouble in your way!

By equipping the Eleonora’s Poleblade, you are already guaranteed a win against giant bosses. Additionally, it’s an excellent choice of weapon when trying to provide massive damage.

It has a significant blood loss buildup passive effect. With its other listed specifications, it does extra slashes being amazing in scenarios where you need to put the enemies to rest.

Eleonora’s Poleblade is just a winner weapon for this build due to its speed of attacks. It has really fast attacks that can catch the enemies off-guard and result in massive high damage output.

And when you combine your attacks with the boosting talismans, you’ll become unstoppable and the absolute best in the field.

You can opt for Rivers of Blood if you want to for this build; however, this is just as powerful and provides more smooth play for the point allocations of the stats above.

Apart from the primary weapon, using Golden Vow in the boss fight arena boosts attack and defense powers during combat. It’s incredible for the little push you need to clear your way.