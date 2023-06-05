How To Get Demi-Human Queen’s Staff In Elden Ring

Demi-Human Queen’s Staff is one of the 18 Glintstone staves in Elden Ring and it can be used to deal Strike damage. It works best with mage builds and has no skill or FP cost.

It has impressive Strength and Intelligence stats and as the name suggests, it is dropped by the Demi-Human Queen after she is defeated in a duel.

This Staff can be acquired early on in the game and proves to be a great weapon to have in your inventory from the initial playthrough.

In addition to that, this weapon can also be upgraded for better potential. But before getting into that, players must know the exact location of the boss that wields this staff.

Demi-Human Queen’s Staff location in Elden Ring

The Demi-Human Queen’s Staff is obtained by defeating the Demi-Human Queen in Elden Ring, whom the Staff was once offered to as a sign of peace.

The Demi-Human Queen will be encountered in her ruins named the Demi-Human Forest Ruins which are located in the Weeping Peninsula.

To reach the Weeping Peninsula, start in Limgrave and continue south till you reach the Bridge of Sacrifice. Cross this bridge and you will reach a field that you need to cross to reach the Watchtower. Beware of enemies that can ambush you on the watchtower.

Continue heading forward and you will reach the Demi-Human Forest Ruins where you will encounter the Demi-Human Queen along with the Demi-Human Chief and other common Demi-Humans.

How to defeat the Demi-Human Queen

The Demi-Human Queen is a very easy boss to defeat as she does not have many special attacks. Her attacks are pretty standard and can be dodged easily, however, you need to watch out for her Crystal Burst attack which can kill you in a single shot.

Demi-Human Queen’s Staff upgrades and stats

The Demi-Human Queen’s Staff has the following Attack and Guard Stats:

Attack Stats Phy 31 Sor 146 Guard Stats Phy 25 Mag 15 Fire 15 Light 15 Holy 15 Boost 15

This Staff also has D and C Scaling for Strength and Intelligence Stats respectively. It requires 6 Strength and 10 Intelligence.

The Demi-Human Queen Staff can be upgraded by the 8 Smithing Stones and the Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone but these upgrades improve the Attack Power and Scaling only. The Damage Reduction Stats stay the same with each upgrade. The Upgrade Stats are given below: