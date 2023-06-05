How To Get Demi-Human Queen’s Staff In Elden Ring

By Muaz Rauf

Demi-Human Queen’s Staff is one of the 18 Glintstone staves in Elden Ring and it can be used to deal Strike damage. It works best with mage builds and has no skill or FP cost.  

It has impressive Strength and Intelligence stats and as the name suggests, it is dropped by the Demi-Human Queen after she is defeated in a duel.

This Staff can be acquired early on in the game and proves to be a great weapon to have in your inventory from the initial playthrough.

In addition to that, this weapon can also be upgraded for better potential. But before getting into that, players must know the exact location of the boss that wields this staff.

Demi-Human Queen’s Staff location in Elden Ring

Demi-Human Queen’s Staff map location in Elden Ring

The Demi-Human Queen’s Staff is obtained by defeating the Demi-Human Queen in Elden Ring, whom the Staff was once offered to as a sign of peace.

The Demi-Human Queen will be encountered in her ruins named the Demi-Human Forest Ruins which are located in the Weeping Peninsula.

To reach the Weeping Peninsula, start in Limgrave and continue south till you reach the Bridge of Sacrifice. Cross this bridge and you will reach a field that you need to cross to reach the Watchtower. Beware of enemies that can ambush you on the watchtower.

Continue heading forward and you will reach the Demi-Human Forest Ruins where you will encounter the Demi-Human Queen along with the Demi-Human Chief and other common Demi-Humans.

How to defeat the Demi-Human Queen

The Demi-Human Queen is a very easy boss to defeat as she does not have many special attacks. Her attacks are pretty standard and can be dodged easily, however, you need to watch out for her Crystal Burst attack which can kill you in a single shot.

Demi-Human Queen’s Staff upgrades and stats

The Demi-Human Queen’s Staff has the following Attack and Guard Stats:

Attack Stats
Phy31
Sor146
Guard Stats
Phy25
Mag15
Fire15
Light15
Holy15
Boost15

This Staff also has D and C Scaling for Strength and Intelligence Stats respectively. It requires 6 Strength and 10 Intelligence.

The Demi-Human Queen Staff can be upgraded by the 8 Smithing Stones and the Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone but these upgrades improve the Attack Power and Scaling only. The Damage Reduction Stats stay the same with each upgrade. The Upgrade Stats are given below:

UpgradePhyStaStr Int
Standard3120DC
Standard +13120DC
Standard +23221DC
Standard +33322DB
Standard +43423DB
Standard +53524DB
Standard +63624DB
Standard +73725DB
Standard +83826DB
Standard +93927DB
Standard +104028DB
Standard +114128DA
Standard +124229DA
Standard +134330DA
Standard +144431DA
Standard +154432DA
Standard +164532DA
Standard +174633DS
Standard +184734CS
Standard +194835CS
Standard +204936CS
Standard +215036CS
Standard +225137CS
Standard +235238CS
Standard +245339CS
Standard +255440CS

