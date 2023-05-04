How To Get The Confessor Set In Elden Ring

If you are looking for a Melee Caster Build then you should definitely go with the Confessor Armor Set in Elden Ring. The armor set offers you good defensive stats along with excellent resistance stats in the game. Moreover, you also have the option to alter the armor pieces for the Confessor Armor Set in Elden Ring.

That being said you can purchase the Confessor Armor Set from the merchant near the Mount Gelmir site of grace in Elden Ring. So you will have to make your way to him through a lot of enemies.

So if you are interested in acquiring this armor set, then we have got you covered on the location and stats of the Confessor Armor set in Elden Ring.

Where to find the Confessor Set in Elden Ring

The Confessor Armor set is quite easy to get if you have made it to the Altus Plateau region of Elden Ring by using the Grand Lift of Rold. This can be done by gathering both halves of the Dectus Medallion in Elden Ring.

After that, you can start from the Altus Highway Junction site of grace and continue towards the North-eastern side using the highway.

Keep moving along it using the main road and go straight until you reach north of Stormhill. At the collapsed bridge near the Finger Reader Crone, there you will find a teleporter that you can use to reach the Altus Plateau in Elden Ring.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Then you need to cross the Road of Inquiry side path and keep moving along the left side until you come across the West Windmill Pasture. After that, you need to jump down the steps at the end of the ridge.

Move towards the left side until you come across a broken chariot. This will mean that you are on the right path so make your way towards the wooden bridge at the end.

Once you cross this bridge you can discover the lost site of grace known as the Bridge of Inquiry at Mount Gelmir. From here on out you need to go left again but this time around you will encounter dangerous enemies along the path.

So simply evade their attack and keep pushing forward until you spot a large wooden ladder on the right side. Climb onto it and you will come across the First Mt. Gelmir Campsite.

After that, you will see a tower on the left side and after moving around it you will find a short stone bridge. Once you cross it, you will find another ladder on the left side.

Climb onto it and upon reaching the top you will find another ladder on the left end. So after you have climbed that one as well you will find a campsite with a nomadic merchant there in Elden Ring.

After interacting with this particular nomadic merchant you can then purchase the Confessor Hood from him at the price of 1000 Runes. Similarly, you can purchase the Confessor Amor for 1500 Runes, and the Confessor Boots and Gloves for 1000 Runes each in Elden Ring.

Confessor Hood

The Confessor Hood serves as the Helm for the Confessor Armor Set in Elden Ring weighing around (3.3). In terms of Damage Negation, it offers a physical damage negation of (2.8). In terms of damage negation against strike damage you get (3.6), against Slash damage you get (2.8) and against Pierce damage, you get (3.1) in Elden Ring.

This damage negation stats for Magic attacks are (3.8), for fire attacks they are (3.8), for light attacks, it is (4.2) and lastly for Holy attacks, it is (3.4) in Elden Ring.

Similarly, the Confessor Armor Set offers good stats in terms of Resistance with immunity being (26), Robustness being (20), and Poise being (5). Furthermore, the resistance stats for Focus are (20) and Vitality (22) in Elden Ring.

Confessor Armor

The Confessor Armor piece is considered a heavy-weight chest piece weighing about (8.3) in Elden Ring. In terms of Damage Negation, it offers a physical damage negation of (8.8). In terms of damage negation against strike damage you get (10.9), against Slash damage you get (8.8) and against Pierce damage, you get (9.5) in Elden Ring.

Similarly, the damage negation stats for Magic attacks are (11.4), for fire attacks they are (11.4), for light attacks, it is (12.4) and lastly for Holy attacks, it is (10.2) in Elden Ring.

Similarly, the Confessor Armor Set has a Resistance with immunity being (63), Robustness being (50) and Poise being (16). The rest include Focus at (50) and Vitality at (55) in Elden Ring.

You can also alter the confessor armor by using 500 runes, although it will decrease the weight, it will decrease some of the stat numbers as well.

Confessor Gloves

For arm protection, the Confessor Gloves provide good resistance against enemy strikes in Elden Ring. This armor set weighs (2.8) and offers a physical damage negation of (2.1). In terms of damage negation against strike damage you get (2.7), against Slash damage you get (2.1) and against Pierce damage, you get (2.3) in Elden Ring.

This damage negation stats for Magic attacks amount to (2.8), for fire attacks they are (2.8), for light attacks, it is (3.1) and lastly, for Holy attacks, it is (2.5) in Elden Ring.

Similarly, the Confessor Armor Set offers the Resistance an Immunity of (21), Robustness of (17), and Poise of (3). Lastly, the resistance stats for Focus are (17) and Vitality is (18) in Elden Ring.

Confessor Boots

For the lower portion which includes majorly the leg armor, the Confessor Boots offer a medium weight of (4.8) giving you good balance in the battles. These offer a physical damage negation of (4.5). In terms of damage negation against strike damage you get (5.8), against Slash damage you get (4.5) and against Pierce damage, you get (5) in Elden Ring.

Moreover, the damage negation stats for Magic attacks is (6.2), for fire attacks they are (6.2) as well, for light attacks it is (6.8) and lastly for Holy attacks, it is (5.4) in Elden Ring.

If you look at the Resistance stats for the Confessor Armor Set it has an Immunity of (37), Robustness of (29), and Poise of (9). Similarly, the resistance stats for Focus are (29) and Vitality is (31).

Confessor Armor Set stats and Upgrades

The Confessor is well-rounded quality-wise with both strength and dexterity attributes. So moving onto the Melee caster build the Confessor Armor weighs around (19.2) in Elden Ring.

In terms of Damage Negation, it offers a physical damage negation of (17.1). In terms of damage negation against strike damage you get (21.7), against Slash damage you get (17.1) and against Pierce damage, you get (18.6) in Elden Ring.

This damage negation stats increase for Magic attacks amounting to (22.2), for fire attacks they are (22.2), for light attacks, it is (24.2) and lastly for Holy attacks, it is (19.9) in Elden Ring.

Similarly, the Confessor Armor Set offers excellent stats in terms of Resistance with immunity being (147), Robustness being (116) and Poise being (33). These resistance stats boost significantly for Focus resulting in (116) and Vitality being at (126) in Elden Ring.

Moreover, you can also alter the armor pieces for the Confessor Armor Set in Elden Ring. So if you want to make an effective Confessor build in Elden Ring then you need to make class modifications to your build. This can be done by adding skills like the Quickstep movement while using Ash of War abilities like No skill for your shield in battle. This will grant you an elite movement and you will be able to take down enemies with relative ease while wearing the Confessor Armor set in Elden Ring.