Do you want to provide massive damage to your enemies by dominantly equipping a Spear? Well, you’ve come to the right place. In this Elden Ring guide, we’ll be looking into the best build for Bolt of Gransax and how it can help you defeat enemies. So, without further ado, let us begin!

Elden Ring Bolt of Gransax Build

The Bolt of Gransax is described as a Spear in Elden Ring, which primarily focuses on Strength and Dexterity and can provide a significant status effect for lightning damage. It is one of the legendary armaments and a good weapon choice for players who feel comfortable with spears in their playstyle.

Moreover, it has the most extended range in the game and does insane damage, making it deadly for enemies. Below, we have summarized a build that uses the Bolt of Gransax and guarantees you a massive advantage in battles.

This Bolt of Gransax build is a Level 50+ build hence why you can opt for whichever class satisfies your playstyle. Following is the stat distribution you should be following.

Vigor: 40

40 Mind: 35

35 Endurance: 35

35 Strength: 20

20 Dexterity: 80

80 Intelligence: 10

10 Faith: 10

10 Arcane: 10

For the rest of the build, you should follow this setup.

Flask Usage: Mostly HP

HP Gear: Lightning Scorpion, Godfreys Icon, Greatshield, and Great Alexander’s Shard

Lightning Scorpion, Godfreys Icon, Greatshield, and Great Alexander’s Shard Shield: Fingerprint Stone Shield

Fingerprint Stone Shield Weapon: Bolt of Gransax

Bolt of Gransax Armor: Veterans’ Armor

Veterans’ Armor Primary Stats: Dexterity and Vigor

Dexterity and Vigor Secondary Stats: Mind and Endurance

How to Play with Bolt of Gransax Build



If you’ve reached the end game and want to finish your Elden Ring journey with some kickass build, this is exactly what you’ve been looking for. It is solely the best formulation of stats and gear to let you defeat enemies. The Bolt’s long-range specifications enable the players to dominate massive and tank bosses—something you need towards the end of the game.

This build provides colossal lightning damage to the enemies, and when it charges the attack, it gives 1000% more damage, which can instantly achieve a kill when landed perfectly. In addition, it has high rates of landing a headshot, which we need to move forward in the final levels.

This build is your best friend, especially when in the field with a swarm of minions or demi-humans. Players can get rid of these small enemies from a distance and can clear the arena very quickly. In addition, it has a pinpoint accuracy which is highly beneficial when you’re in locations with patrolling creatures.

One of the best parts of this build, apart from the long range, is that enemies will have a hard time finding who killed their companions most of the time. This allows players to achieve kills without fearing being chased by foes.

Apart from the accuracy and range, it is massive at providing devastating damage to the enemies. With the pairing of the proper armor, you are unstoppable and definitely victorious in the end game.