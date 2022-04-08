A lot of weapons in Elden Ring may seem mediocre but can outshine the best weapons when properly used in the game. This guide will help you build an effective build surrounding the Bloody Helice weapon in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Bloody Helice Build

Flask Spread: Mostly HP

Mostly HP Starting Class: Warrior

Warrior Primary Stats: Strength and Endurance

Strength and Endurance Secondary Stats: Vigor and Dexterity

Vigor and Dexterity Weapon: Blood Helice, any katana as a secondary weapon

Blood Helice, any katana as a secondary weapon Talisman: Green Turtle Talisman, Erdtree’s Favour, Crimson Seed Talisman

Green Turtle Talisman, Erdtree’s Favour, Crimson Seed Talisman Ashes of War: War Cry

How to play Bloody Helice Charge Build

Bloody Helice is a heavy weapon and deals both bleed and high poise damage. This makes Bloody Helice very good as it can not only deal very high damage but also break enemy poise leaving them open for a riposte.

The main feature of this build is using the War Cry charged heavy attack on your Bloody Helice. For this, you need to equip the War Cry Ash of War on your katana and use it in your right hand. After you use the War Cry skill and get the buff, you then dual-wield your Bloody Helice and use the charged heavy attack.

Instead of the normal heavy attack, which is a single strong thrust, you will do the charged katana heavy attack, where you run forward and end the dash with a downward strike.

This concept may seem stupid, but for every step you take while running forward with the bloody Helice, you deal damage to any enemy in contact with you.

Since Bloody Helice have high poise damage along with Bleed, your single charged heavy will be able to not only inflict bleed but also guard break your enemy.

The build is extremely useful against stronger enemies who don’t get knocked down easily, including bosses. Bosses such as Margit and Morgott will loss around 60 to 70% of their health with a single charged attack, making the build ridiculously overpowered.