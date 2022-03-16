Elden Ring Black Flame Builds Guide

To help you create the perfect build centered around the Black Flame spell, we’ve prepared this guide that will show you the three of the best Black Flame builds you can make in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Black Flame Builds

Black Flame is one of the strongest spells in the game. If you create the right Faith build for it, your character will be an absolute powerhouse.

To help you out with that, below, we’ve listed down the three best Black Flame builds you can create in Elden Ring.

Godslayer Greatsword Black Flame Build

Class: Prophet

Prophet Flask Spread: High FP

High FP Weapons: Godslayer’s Greatsword and Godskin Peeler

Godslayer’s Greatsword and Godskin Peeler Armor: Any lightweight armor set

Any lightweight armor set Primary Stats: Faith and Mind

Faith and Mind Secondary Stats: Vigor

Vigor Spells: Black Flame, Scouring Black Flame, and Black Flame Blade

Black Flame, Scouring Black Flame, and Black Flame Blade Seal: Godslayer Seal

How to Play the Godslayer Greatsword Black Flame Build

The Prophet class will allow you to put points into Faith early on in the game. Faith is a very important stat for this build, so you need to level it up as much as possible.

Your main weapon for this build is the Godslayer’s Greatsword. This weapon has a crazy damage output, which is the main reason why it’s used for this build.

The damage output for its skill is insane, but it takes a long time to finish, so you won’t be able to cancel the skill to dodge an attack. But the skill does have very high Poise, so you’ll be safe either way.

The second weapon for this build is the Godskin Peeler. The skill of this weapon is an amazing AoE attack that deals high damage to multiple enemies at a time. The only downside is that it’s a bit hard to land.

Out of the three spells, the Black Flame is the strongest one. You can use this spell to deal great damage from long ranges.

The unique thing about this spell is that it takes a good chunk out of the target’s health by itself and deals damage-over-time to the target for two seconds after the hit.

The second spell, Scouring Black Flame, is for close-range attacks. And the third spell is there just to boost your melee weapon’s damage. It imbues your weapon with a flame that makes it deal extra damage.

We’re using the Godslayer Seal because it boosts Godslayer incantations.

Winged Scythe Black Flame Build

Class: Confessor

Confessor Flask Spread: High FP

High FP Weapons: Winged Scythe and Blasphemous Blade

Winged Scythe and Blasphemous Blade Armor: Any lightweight armor

Any lightweight armor Primary Stats: Faith and Mind

Faith and Mind Secondary Stats: Vigor

Vigor Spells: Black Flame and Black Flame Blade

Black Flame and Black Flame Blade Seal: Radagon’s Soreseal and Godslayer Seal

How to Play the Winged Scythe Black Flame Build

The recommended starting class for this build is the Confessor. With this class, you won’t need to invest in Strength and Dexterity for a while, which will allow you to invest a lot of points into Faith.

The main weapon of this build is the Winged Scythe. The skill attack of this weapon is called “Angel’s Wings,” and it scales up with your Faith, dealing great damage and staggering targets.

The best thing about the Winged Scythe is that not only does its skill deal crazy damage, it also has a very high range. The two-hit attack will make quick work of all kinds of enemies.

Due to the Faith scaling, it will be especially effective against unholy creatures like skeletons. This will help you out a lot in the game’s early stages.

The Radagon’s Soreseal will raise your Strength and Dexterity. They are needed to wield the Winged Scythe. So because of this seal, you will be able to invest more points into Faith.

The second seal you need for this build is the Godslayer Seal. This will scale up your Godslayer Incantations (Black Flame), which will significantly increase the damage output of the build.

When you’re fighting an enemy from range, the Black Flame will become your main attack. The damage from this attack may seem a bit underwhelming at first, but the damage-over-time effect from it will change your mind.

The Black Flame Blade gives your melee weapon a damage boost for 5 seconds. To make the most out of it, make sure to use it right before you’re about to punish an enemy’s attack.

The second best weapon for this build is the Blasphemous Blade, but it’ll take you a while before you can get it. This weapon scales with Strength, Dexterity, and Faith, so it’s the perfect choice for this build.

Tank Black Flame Build

Class: Prophet

Prophet Flask Spread: High FP

High FP Weapons: Gargoyle’s Flame Art Twinblade

Gargoyle’s Flame Art Twinblade Armor: Black Wolf Mask and Veteran’s Armor

Black Wolf Mask and Veteran’s Armor Talismans: Dragoncrest Greatsword Talisman, Bull-Goat’s Talisman, Faithful’s Canvas Talisman, and Great-Jar’s Arsenal

Dragoncrest Greatsword Talisman, Bull-Goat’s Talisman, Faithful’s Canvas Talisman, and Great-Jar’s Arsenal Primary Stats: Vigor and Faith

Vigor and Faith Secondary Stats: Strength and Dexterity

Strength and Dexterity Spells: Black Flame, Black Flame Ritual, and Scouring Black Flame

Black Flame, Black Flame Ritual, and Scouring Black Flame Seal: Godslayer’s Seal

Godslayer’s Seal Flask: Flask of Wondrous Physick with Leaden Hardtear and Flame-Shrouding Cracked Tear

How to Play the Tank Black Flame Build

The idea of this build is to make your character as tanky as possible while also allowing for high damage output.

The armor, flask, and talismans we have chosen for this build will significantly increase your Endurance and Poise. This will make you an absolute tank, meaning that you’ll never have to worry about getting interrupted or getting one-shotted by a boss.

The main damage from the build comes from the power move of the Twinblade, called the Black Flame Tornado. This is one of the strongest attacks in the game, defeating some bosses in two shots.

The second source of damage is from the spells. Black Flame will help you deal damage from range while Black Flame Ritual and Scouring Black Flame deal great AoE damage and synergize well with the Black Flame Tornado skill.

When playing with this build, you need to play with confidence. Compared to other builds, this build has insane survivability, so you don’t need to play defensively.

You can get up close to bosses and play offensively without having to worry too much. Keep in mind, though, that the casting times of the weapon skills are quite low, so you’ll have to practice the timing to perform it properly.

But even if you get hit out of the attack, you’ll be able to get right back up like nothing even happened.