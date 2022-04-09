Elden Ring Battle Mage Builds Guide

While sorcery is really powerful in Elden Ring, sometimes you just want to get up close and personal with your enemies. In this guide, we will tell you in detail about different Battle Mage builds for Elden Ring that can play both melee and ranged. Without any further ado, let’s get into it.

Elden Ring Battle Mage Builds

Being a Battle Mage means being able to fight both up close and personal and from a safe range. With these builds we aim to utilize both sorceries and weapons that complement this playstyle.

The aptly named Battlemage Set is perfect for our builds. It’s a Tier C, four-piece collection of armor in Elden Ring that consists of Haima Glintstone Crown, Battlemage Robe, Battlemage Manchettes, Battlemage Legwraps and increases one’s Intelligence and Strength stats to the detriment of FP.

While the Robe, Manchettes, and Legwraps provide serviceable protection, the Haima Glintstone Crown headpiece features the armor set’s buff that Elden Ring Battle Mage Builds desire. For better clarification, the Battlemage Set’s helm decreases one’s max FP by 10% while boosting Int and Str by +2.

Arcane Battle Mage Build

Class: Any class of your choice.

Any class of your choice. Flask Spread: Mostly FP

Mostly FP Weapon: Clayman’s Blood Harpoon, Blood Uchigatana

Clayman’s Blood Harpoon, Blood Uchigatana Shield: Any Light weight shield

Any Light weight shield Armor: Battle Mage Set

Battle Mage Set Primary Stats: Arcane, Intelligence

Arcane, Intelligence Secondary Stats: Vigor and Mind

Vigor and Mind Skills: Royal Knight’s Resolve, Contagious Fury

Royal Knight’s Resolve, Contagious Fury Spells: Glintstone Cometshard, Comet Azur, Loretta’s Greatbow, Adula’s Moonblade, Canon of Haima, Magic Glintblade, Bloodhound’s Step: Ash of War, Seppuku: Ash of War

How to play with Arcane Battle Mage Build

The staff we are using is the Albinauric staff and that is because it essentially allows us to double dip since we are levelling Arcane and we are levelling intelligence. This is going to outperform any other staff you have, so this is absolutely the best staff to use for this build.

Our main hand weapon is the Clayman’s Harpoon because not only does it scale well with intelligence, but it also allows us to apply an Ash of War.

You can obviously get higher attack power with other options like Moonveil, but you cannot apply an Ash of War and use the Bloodhound Step which is insanely powerful for a caster.

For our secondary offhand weapon, we are using the Uchigatana because it has blood build up on it naturally. It can take an Ash of War and it can take the Seppuku Ash of War and that gives it a total blood buildup of 101.

For the talismans, we will be using the Graven-school talisman which boosts our sorceries, a no brainer since we want more Int. We’ll also be using The Lord of Blood’s Exaltation. This is because it gives you a huge boost to your attack power when you proc a bleed effect on something. Since we are running the Seppuku Ash of War on our offhand weapon, you’ll cause a lot of Bleed and get the buff from the Blood’s Exaltation Talisman.

Next up, we’re using the Godfrey icon. This just boosts our spells even more. We’re using a set of spells that are almost all charge spells and this gives you a huge damage boost to said charge spells.

We are also using the Magic Scorpion charm because it boosts any magic damage you do and that’s good for our Flask of Wondrous Physick. We are using the Magic-Shroud Crack Tear which boosts all of our magic attacks and the Cerulean Hidden Tear which eliminates all FP consumption.

So, the final level of this build would be around 160. At 160, you should have 60 levels in intelligence, 40 levels in arcane, 24 in dexterity, 24 in strength, 22 in endurance, 30 in mind and 32 in vigor.

This is going to give you a pretty decent health pool. You can take a few hits at 1081 HP. You’re going to have 160 mana and 111 stamina. Your equipment load max is going to be 67.2 and overall, you’re going to be relatively well-rounded.

The spells we are using is mentioned above. This set of spells is going to handle any situation pretty much you get into and every one of them is chargeable except for Adula’s Moonblade. But it still deals a massive amount of damage and applies the frost effect to the target and it’s just too handy to worry about.

Mainly, you’re going to be using a combination of the Glintstone Cometshard and the Magic Glintblade. There will be times where there are going to be groups of enemies and from a distance, you’re going to want to blow them up with the Cometshard.

Comet Azur is your Boss Melter. Most of the time it will work but other times enemies will be able to get close to you before you can effectively get damage in from casting this.

Once something gets up close to you and is all up in your face, that is when you’re going to want to use a combination of Bloodhound Step to back up a little bit and retaliate with the Moonblade.

It’s going to absolutely melt the target and proc frost on it, which will then drastically increase the damage that you’re going to do to it. If it’s a situation where you can get in an attack with the melee weapon quicker than using the Moonblade, you are going to use the melee weapon instead of the Moonblade.

Magic Glintblade is super handy for targets that don’t recognize you’re there. You can absolutely melt them before they even realize what the heck is happening. You can also charge this up and run in to attack the target with melee before the Glintblade fires. Then the Glintblade will hit the target and just give you that extra boost of damage while you are in there attacking the target.

We are using the Bloodhound’s Step: Ash of War and the reason we are using is because it gives us insane mobility, just like the Clayman’s Blood Harpoon. You are invincible for a longer period of time when you dodge, and you are so insanely quick that you can do laps around the target before it even realizes what’s happening.

It also allows you to keep a huge gap between you and other targets. Some targets are really fast and will hug you no matter what you do and that is why we are a Melee Spellcaster hybrid and because it only costs 5 FP and we have a really decent mana, pool you can just spam this spell.

Our second Ash of War, as mentioned before is the seppuku, and it is on our katana. You could put this on pretty much anything you want. The reason we have this is if the boss you’re facing is easier to beat with bleed rather than magic (a large majority of them)

Between the blood build up on this with seppuku and the attacks that you’re going to get with the Clayman’s Harpoon, you’re going to melt pretty much anything that comes at you. The second reason we are using this is because it allows us to proc the talisman that gives us a massive boost to our damage anytime there is blood loss nearby.

At its core this build is a mage build and it is intended to be played as a mage. So, you’re going to be using your spells 99% of the time and doing whatever you need to do in order to keep your distance from the target.

If the target tries to close the gap on you and that is why we have Bloodhound Step so that you can quickly put distance between you and the target. Although sometimes that is not possible to do and there are occasions where there are bosses where it’s better to hug the boss than to keep your distance from it, that is where our melee options come into play and our melee options do hit hard and apply a decent amount of bleed relatively quickly.

Start this game off as the Astrologer class and for a while your bread-and-butter spells are going to be the Glintstone Pebble as well as the Magic Glintblade. Start collecting all the items to reach the final version of this build.

Battle Mage Level 100 Build

Class: Prophet or Samurai

Prophet or Samurai Flask Spread: Mostly HP

Mostly HP Weapon: Carian Glintstone Staff

Carian Glintstone Staff Shield: Jellyfish Shield

Jellyfish Shield Armor: Battle Mage Set

Battle Mage Set Primary Stats: Intelligence

Intelligence Secondary Stats: Vigor and Mind

Vigor and Mind Skills: Royal Knight’s Resolve, Contagious Fury

Royal Knight’s Resolve, Contagious Fury Spells: Carian Greatsword, Glintstone Pebble, Carian Slicer, Carian Piercer, Loretta’s Greatbow

How to play with Battle Mage Level 100 Build

The staff that you want for this build is the Carian Glintstone staff. The reason for this is that it boosts Carian’s Sword sorcery damage. The damage boost is significant enough that it actually outperforms Azure’s Glintstone staff which speeds up the rate at which you cast spells in exchange for costing more FP.

The shield we are using in this build is Jellyfish shield as its buff increases your damage by 20 for 30 seconds for 9 FP. So, instead of getting a big damage buff for a short period of time, you’re getting a small damage buff over a long period of time, and you can block at the same time which is fantastic because a lot of times when you’re playing as a mage you don’t need burst damage as much as you need.

So, as you’re roaming around on the landscape, you can use your spells and Carian Slicer with the buff from that shield and still do fantastic damage and have more of a tanky feel to your character as you can block when you need to.

As you upgrade the shield, the guard boost on it will go up. It maxes out at 55 so you definitely want to upgrade that over time. It uses Somberstones which lets you gain more guard boost with your blocks. It’s not a ton but every little bit helps.

When it comes to armor, we will use Haima Glintstone crown for this and it’s because it gives two points to strength and two points to intelligence. You need 20 strength in order to use the shield for this build and extra intelligence helps your damage and meet the requirements for spells.

You will also be wearing the Battle Mage set with this build. Besides its stat benefits, its light weight helps balance out the weight of all your weapons and shield.

The four talismans that we will use for this build are Graven-School Talisman, Green Turtle talisman, the Radagon Icon and Stargazer Heirloom. Graven-School talisman boosts your sorcery damage that’s going to apply to all your sorcerers.

The Green Turtle talisman helps you regenerate stamina faster. You swing Carian Slicer really fast and just chew through your stamina. You’ll also be blocking with this build so you want to regain your stamina quickly so you can spam spells like Carian Slicer and Glintstone Pebble more frequently.

Radagon Icon increases the speed at which you cast. This is going to help you get Carian Slicer and Glintstone Pebble out faster when you’re casting that spamming those. It’ll also make your Loretta’s Greatbow charge up faster.

Stargazer Heirloom increases your intelligence by five. You want to get as much damage out of this build as you possibly can, so you melt things as quickly as possible when you’re in melee range.

Ritual Sword talisman increases your total damage by 10 including spells but the issue is that you have to be at full health. This is far better on a pure mage at this point in game that’ll stay back and will be less likely to get hit than one that’s going into melee range.

Another option for this build is the Magic Scorpion Charm. This increases your magic damage by about 10 to 12 percent in exchange for losing about 10 resistances.

This build is extremely flexible. You’ll use Glintstone Pebble to pick off things that are just very difficult to melee and deal with enemies constantly in your face.

You’re going to use Carian Slicer as your bread and butter. It’s actually cheaper than Glintstone Pebble. So, when you’re attacking, you’re going to save FP by using it when you can.

You can use your shield to block as you move up and then attack with it. Carian Greatsword is there for AoE situations. On horseback, we won’t use this that often, but it is very nice to have when you’re on horseback.

Specifically, Carian Piercer is very situational as well it’s very good against invading NPC phantoms and it’s good against some really aggressive enemies that keep charging at you. Since it has incredible range, and it can hit through pillars and walls.

Sometimes, if you position yourself properly and get an enemy between you and the pillar. Then you can stab through that pillar with it to deal damage.

The last spell we will use with this build is Loretta’s Greatbow. This is fantastic for long range. The damage is excellent, and its range is longer than Glintstone Pebbles. If you can’t hit enemies with Glintstone Pebble, Loretta’s Greatbow works really well.

Loretta’s Greatbow is best used when you want to get the drop on a faraway enemy. Simply cast it and charge it up to get a huge chunk of damage before the fight even begins!