If you’re tired of dealing with the Chariots in Auriza Hero’s Grave and are looking for ways to get rid of them, we’ve got you covered with this guide where we’ll show you how to destroy Chariots in Auriza Hero’s Grave in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Auriza Hero’s Grave in Elden Ring?

Chariots are one of the most annoying things introduced in Elden Ring. Each time you go inside Auriza hero’s grave, you’ll be greeted with massive chariots that function as traps, coming out of nowhere and sweeping you off your feet.

We’ve got good news for you if you’re about to explore Auriza Hero’s Dungeon and are worried about the chariots. You can permanently destroy the chariots in this dungeon, so you won’t have to worry about them again.

Auriza Hero’s Dungeon is located north of Altus Plateau, in the Capital City. If you go around the capital and go down the pathway that leads to the wall, you’ll come across a wind jump area.

To avoid fall damage, you’ll need to jump into the wind while mounted on a horse. After that, go inside the building and use the elevator to go down to the dungeon.

How to Destroy Chariots in Auriza Hero’s Grave in Elden Ring

Start by interacting with the Site of Grace. Then, go down the ramp to the right, and you’ll see the first chariot spawn in front of you.

There will be a crevice in the wall to the right about halfway down the ramp. Go through and let the chariot pass. When it does, run down the ramp and fall down into the area below.

Go up the ramp in front of you and turn right. Run through the tunnel into the open area ahead, where you’ll encounter two chariots. Run down the ramp and then fall to the left and land on the wooden beam.

Use the wooden beams to get down to the narrow stone bridge below. Once you’re standing on it, go to the doorway to the left.

Go up the ladder and run down the tunnel. Wait for the chariot to pass before you exit the tunnel. After the chariot passes, go up the ramp outside the tunnel (behind you) and turn right.

In this room, there will be a statue that breathes fire. Punch the statue to raise it, and then stand in front of the fire to sacrifice yourself.

After respawning, retrace your steps until you’re at the ramp where you encounter two chariots. You will now see a summoning circle in the flat part of the ramp.

You can use this summoning circle to summon another chariot. This new chariot will crash into the two chariots on this ramp, permanently destroying them. Now that the chariots are destroyed, you can freely explore Auriza Hero’s Dungeon.