The Dynasty Warriors franchise has been out there for a long time with its latest iteration Dynasty Warriors 9 out now. These Dynasty Warriors 9 Beginners Tips and Tricks will help you familiarize yourself with some basic mechanics in the game.

Dynasty Warriors 9 Beginners Tips and Tricks

In Dynasty Warriors 9, every character can equip every weapon available in the game. Each weapon is fully-customizable by using Gems which are placed inside an equipped weapon. Depending on your playstyle, you can play around with Gems and customize your weapon as you see fit. Changing weapons on the go is not too difficult of a task, as it can easily be replaced from the Officer Menu.

Understanding Gems And Reforging

Crafting a Gem in Dynasty Warriors 9 as easy as it can get! These Gems can buff your weapon, providing it with more damage and additional benefits. In order to do so, first, you need to farm ‘Scroll’ which will tell you all about required items to craft a particular Gem.

As for finding Scrolls, you can easily acquire them from different merchants; however, the best ones are rewarded for completing different quests. Once a ‘Scroll’ is in your possession, all you need are the required items. The best way to farm the required items is to just pick everything up nearby. However, do note that there are some area-specific items in the game as well.

Applying a Gem is done through a process called Reforging. Once again, the process is fairly simple. All that you need to do is to select your desired weapon and choose in which slot you wish to insert a particular Gem.

How To Fast Travel

As opposed to its predecessors, Dynasty Warriors 9 is huge and while roaming around in China on horseback is still viable, it’s far from ideal. This is where your ability to Fast Travel comes in handy! In order to Fast Travel, you need to uncover that area which can be a city, a camp, a waymarker, etc. To Fast Travel, you need to go to the Main Menu by pressing Start/ Options button and choose the Fast Travel option.

Scaling The Towers

There are no hard and fast rules when it comes to climbing towers in Dynasty Warriors 9. You are most certainly expected to encounter this mechanic during the course of the game. The reason as to why you should consider scaling a tall tower is to get a bird-eye view of your surroundings, provided that the tower in question is tall enough. It should also allow you to scout an area and plan before launching an attack. Travelling in China requires Clearance Cards which come in Red, Blue, and Green colors. The clearance comes when your Faction visits an area.

Buying Hideaways

Hideaways are the safehouses you can buy in the Dynasty Warriors 9. To buy Hideaways, you need to farm Gold. The first house that you can acquire is in Lue Yang but you need farm 30,000 Gold in order to buy it. Once bought, it is all yours!

While we are on the subject of money, be sure to check out our Gold and XP Farming Guide by heading over to the link!

You can decorate all you want. To do so, you need to buy furniture from Traders found in any large city. Apart from this, you can use your Hideaways for things like crafting, sending letters, cooking, and more.

This is all we have in our Dynasty Warriors 9 Guide for Beginners. If there is anything else that you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!