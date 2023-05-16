Dynasty Warriors 8 Weapons and 5th Weapons Guide – How To Unlock



5th Weapons in Dynasty Warriors 8 allow the character of your choice to use EX attacks. To unlock these weapons, you will need to follow and complete a number of tasks which can either be done in the Story Mode or Free mode with the difficulty being hard or chaos!

The tasks are to be done by the character whose weapon you are unlocking. When you are done with the conditions and have completed the stage, you need to find the box which has your reward.

Remember to save your game before fulfilling the condition to unlock these weapons. This will save you a lot of time and give you a chance to try again. To travel, make sure you use horses.

Dynasty Warriors 8 Weapons and 5th Weapons

Key

Weapon (Character, Faction)

Escape from Luoyang

Bow and Rod (Xiahou Yuan, Wei Forces)

Condition: Go to the weapon testing grounds before Lu Bu destroys the gate.

Location: Two staircases lead to a dead-end; they’re at the southern part of the castle and eastern staircase will take you to the box.

Chase at Hulao Gate

Bomb (Dong Zhuo, Other)

Condition: You need to kill Yuan Shao within 7 minutes after Luoyang goes ablaze. Also, none of Dong Zhuo’s officers should die.

Location: Yuan Shao’s starting zone, near the gate.

Invasion of Luoyang

Double-edge Trident (Jiang Wei, Shu Forces)

Condition: Escape in less than 10 mins from the closing of the gates.

Location: It is located at the battlefield’s southeast corner.

Battle of Hulao Gate

Crescent Blade (Guan Yu, Shu Forces)

Condition: Defeat Lu Bu and HuaXiong within fourteen minutes.

Location: Luoyang, burning alleyway.

Wheeled Halberd (Li Dian, Wei Forces)

Condition: Make your way through Hulao Gate without defeating any coalition officer.

Location: South of Zhang Liao’s ambush area.

Defense of Yan Province (Cao Cao’s Forces)

Duel Hookblades (Yue Jin, Wei Forces)

Condition: You have five minutes to reach to the river bank at the north, after the battle starts.

Location: Western Battlefield, on a cliff

Defense of Xu Province

Twin Swords (Liu Bei, Shu Forces)

Condition: Prevent Xu Huang and Zhang Liao from entering into the castle and defeat the fire attack units so they cant issue an attack.

Location: Center of the battlefield

Battle of Xu Province

Spike Shield (Cao Ren, Wei Forces)

Condition: Kill Zhang Fei and Zhao Yun before they get to the camp. Also, the catapults shall be captured before the attack.

Location:Northest area has a dead end, it will be there.

Imperial Escort

Great Axe (Xu Huang, Wei Forces)

Condition: After the gates are sealed, help the carriage to break through within 5 minutes.

Location: You can find the box after breaking the great, it will be right next to the other gate.

Battle of Wan Castle

Axe (Dian Wei, Wei Forces)

Condition: Escape the castle in less than 8minutes.

Location: Southeast area of the battlefied.

Xiapi Defensive Battle

Halberd (Lu Bu, Others)

Condition: Rescue Hou Cheng, Song Xian and Wei Xu before theyre defected

Location: Northeast Gate.

Battle of Xiapi

Chain and Sickle (JiaXu, Wei Forces)

Condition: Don’t let a Wei officer die, and kill Chen Gong

Location: Lu Bu’s starting zone, there is a gate and the weapon box is right next to it.

Skirmish at Guandu

Extension Blade (Yuan Shao, Other)

Condition: Don’t let Liu Bei and Zhang Fei withdraw, and make sure Zhang He and Zhenjiarent defected either.

Location: You’ll find this near the northwest garrison, outside the castle.

Battle of Guandu

Duel Blade (Cao Pi, Wei Forces)

Condition: Don’t let any of Cao Cao’s officers escape and perform a fire attack.

Location: Northwestern corner of the castle.

Assault at Xinye

Iron Fan (Xiaoqiao, Wu Forces)

Condition: Rescue all the animals before Sun Quan reaches the first checkpoint.

Location: The path which leads to a dead end, after the first checkpoint.

Battle of Xinye (Cao Cao’s Forces)

Orb and Specter (GuoJia, Wei Forces)

Condition: Kill XuShu in less than eight minutes.

Location: Take the bottom entrance near the eastern side of the Eight Gates Formation. It will lead you to a weapon box.

Battle of Xinye (Liu Bei’s Forces)

Sword and Hook (XuShu, Shu Forces)

Conditon: Kill Cao Ren, Li Dian, Zhang He and Yu Jin in less than eight minutes

Location: Eastern side of the Eight Gates Formation has a bottom entrance which will lead you to your reward.

Battle of Chibi

War Fan (Zhuge Liang, Shu Forces)

Condition: Don’t let the Wei Officers enter into the ceremony until it has been finished.

Location: There’s a pathway, near the south to the boat. It will be on the path.

Club (Xu Zhu, Wei Forces)

Condition: Defeat GanNing in less than seven minutes

Location: The southeast area of the place fromwhereXu Zhu comes from.

Arm Blade (Huang Gai, Wu Forces)

Condition: Kill all the eight of vanguard officers without letting them reach to the main camp.

Location: North of the boat which Huang Gai and Han Dang took to Cao Cao’s ships. Note: If they are no longer on the boat, you cant get to the box

Final Conflict at Chibi (Sima Shi’s Forces)

Throwing Axes (Jia Chong, Jin Forces)

Condition: Take the ballistae before they can kill a single Wei Officer.

Location: The weapon box will be near the starting zone of Dong Jue.

Battle of Tong Gate (Cao Cao’s Forces)

Trishula (Wang Yi, Wei Forces)

Condition: Enter the main camp of the Coalition Forces within 8 minutes after ma Chao’s surprise attack.

Location: After passing through the third gate, search the eastern area.

Battle of Hefei

Twin Axes (Zhang Liao, Wei Forces)

Condition: Defeat Lu Meng and Zhou Tai in less than 12 minutes.

Location: The center Sun Quan’s camp.

Flail (GanNing, Wu Forces)

Condition: Defeat Li Dian and Yui Jin before the ram is completely destroyed.

Location: On the top of Hefei Caste’s wall, west

Battle of Mt. Dingjun

Claws (Zhang He, Wei Forces)

Condition: Defeat Zhao Yun, Ma Dai and Zhang Bao in less then eight minutes.

Location: East of Zhuge Liang’s camp, middle of the path.

Bow (Huang Zhong, Shu Forces)

Condition: Before the unit of Wei Forces has arrived, defeat Du Xi, Xu Huang, Wang Yi, Cao Zhen and Cao Zhang.

Location: The garrison to the west of Cao Caos camp.

Battle of Xiangyang (Sun Jian’s Forces)

Wheels (Sun Shangxiang, Wu Forces)

Condition: After the order is issued by Sun Jian, assautXIangyang Castle and defeat Lu Gong within 2 minutes.

Conquest of Wujun

Tonfa (Sun Ce, Wu Forces)

Condition: Defeat TaishiCi within five minutes, you can only acquire your reward after he has been defeated twice.

Location: Alleway, northeast corner of the castle.

Defeat Ganji

PugilStick (Daqio, Wu Forces)

Condition: Defeat GanJi within 8 minutes, you can only acquire your reward after defeating him twice.

Battle of Nanjun (Sun Quan’s Forces)

Staff (Zhou Yu, Wu Forces)

Condition: Rescue GanNing within 5 minutes

Location: Out of the Cao Ren’s camp, the weapon box is next to the west garrison.

Pursuit at Nanjun

Mace (Pang De, Wei Forces)

Condition: Defeat Guan Yu, Zhang Fei and Zhao Yun within 8 minutes.

Location: Go to the South from Guan Yus starting zone, then east, north and east again. You have to find a small area which has the weapon box.

Battle of New Hefei Castle (Silma Shi’s Forces)

Short Rods (Zhuge Dan, Jin Forces)

Condition: You have five minutes to lure Zhuge KE from the camp, when the castle gate has opened.

Location: Castle’s southwest section, near the west garrison.

Battle of Ruxukou

Three Sectional Staff (Ling Tong, Wu Forces)

Condition: When the order is issued by Lu meng (capture Wei garrisons), you need to do it in 5 minutes and 40 seconds.

Location: South central weigarisson.

Battle of Fan Castle

Podado (Xiahou Dun, Wei Forces)

Condition: Rescue Hu Xiu, Fu Fang and Yu Jin before aiding fan castle, and defection.

Location: North to the bridge, or southeast from where you started.

Pike (Lu Meng, Wu Forces)

Condition: The first time you fight Guan Yu, defeat him within three minutes.

Location: Near Guan Yu’s starting zone and the bridge.

Nunchaku (Guan Suo, Shu Forces)

Condition: Defeat all Wu Officers within five minutes of their arrival.

Location: Southeast of Cao Ren, next to the gate.

Dual-headed mace (Guan Yinping, Shu Force)

Condition: Defeat the Wu officers within four minutes.

Location: Outside the camp of Cao Ren, the reward is near the southeastern gate.

Battle of Yilings

Swallow Swords (Lu Xun, Wu Forces)

Condition: You can only acquire it if you defeat Liu Bei the first time, within 5 minutes after the order is given.

Location: Northeast corner, on the battlefield.

Dragon Spear (Zhao Yun, Shu Forces)

Condition: Defeat Zhou Tai, Ling Tong and GanNing within 9 minutes after getting the order from Liu Bei.

Location: When you follow Han Dang as he walks to perform a fire attack, you need to look for the reward at the same pathway.

Battle of Shiting

Curved Sword (Zhou Tai, Wu Forces)

Condition: Kill Sima Shi and Silma Zhao within 2 minutes and thirty seconds after using the false surrender plot.

Location: Starting zone of Dai Ling, weapon box.

Yellow Turban Conflict

Shaman Rod (Zhang Jiao, Others)

Condition: Don’t let any yellow officer die, and kill Huangfu Song

Location: Southwestern battlefield

Battle of Changban

Double Pike (Zhang Fei, Shu Forces)

Condition: Dont let a peasant escape and defeat JiaXu

Location: Changban Bridge

Battle of Chendu (Liu Bei’s Forces)

Shadow Fan (Pang Tong, Shu Forces)

Condition: Take control of Luo Castle within five minutes after the surprise attack.

Location: North of Lin Yan’s Starting zone.

Battle of Chengdu (Sima Zhao’s Forces)

Striking Sword (Sima Zhao, Jin Forces)

Condition: You have seven minutes to kill Jiang Wei and Guan Suo after Liu Shan withdraws.

Location: There is an alley in the center of the ChenduCastle, the box is in the alley.

Capture of Chengdu (Sima Shi’s forces)

Siege Spear (Xiahou Ba, Jin Forces)

Condition: You must defeat Guan SUo and Guan Yinping before they enter into the main camp.

Location: Located at the central battlefield.

Defend Chengdu (Sima Shi’s Forces)

Javelin (Wen Yang, Jin Forces)

Condition: Before th central garrison is lit up, defeat MengHuo.

Location: Southeast garrison

Battle of Tianshui

Sword and Shield (Xingcai, Shu Forces)

Condition: You need to capture Nan’an and Anding before Jiang Wei reaches.

Location: There is a path that leads south, west of Tianshu Castle. It has the weapon box

Battle of Jieting

Dagger-axe (Yueying, Shu Forces)

Condition: You have 5 minutes to force Liao Hua, Xiang Lang and Cao Xiang to retreat and to defeat 300 of the enemy officers (after the battle starts)

Location: Near a garrison, east of Zhang He’s starting zone.

Pursuit at Wuzhang Plains

Horsehair Whip (Sima Yi, Jin Forces)

Condition: Defeat a total of 300 members including Zhang Ni, Du Rui, Shu Forces and Zhao Zhi.

Location: If you take the Southern Path, west of pavillion. You can find the weapon box on the end.

Battle of the Wuzhang Plains

Double Voulge (Wei Yan, Shu Forces)

Condition: Kill Sima Shi and Sim Zhao within 12 minutes

Location: Liu Shao’s starting zone, move to the east

Brush (Ma Dai, Shu Forces)

Condition: Dont let a Shu officer die and withdraw.

Location: Wing Pings starting location

Battle of Chencang

Wing Blades (Guan Xing, Shu Forces)

Condition: Before the castle is alarmed of the invasion by Wei Forces, kill Xiahou Wei.

Location: Nortwhest, castle wall.

Battle of Lukou

Flail Sword (Zhang Bao, Shu Forces)

Condition: Don’t let the enemy perform fire attacks within 7 minutes after the battle starts.

Location: The southeastern path has a cliff at her end. The box is at the top!

Ambush at Chang’an

Spear (Ma Chao, Shu Forces)

Condition: You have five minutes to find the maiden’s sister after the battle begins.

Location: East of CaiWenji, rooms.

Pacification of Nanzhong

Great Sword (Guan Ping, Shu Forces)

Condition: Kill Yang Feng and capture the support base of the catapult within 5 minutes after the battle starts.

Location: Yang Feng’s starting zone – Eastern side, next to a gate.

Spinner (BaoSanniang, Shu Forces)

Condition: Defeat MengHuo within eight minutes

Location: Search MengHuo’s main camp.

Capture of Wei

Rapier (Liu Shan, Shu Forces)

Condition: Zhang Liao, Li Dian, Yue Jin have to be killed within ten minutes.

Location: East to the JiaKui’s starting zone.

Battle of Baidi Castle

General’s Sword (Cao Cao, Wei Forces)

Condition: Open the gates of the Baidi Castle within fourteen minutes.

Location: Southern area of the Baidi Castle has the weapon box at the dead end.

Rescue at Baidi Castle

Gloves (MengHuo, Other)

Condition: You have eight minutes to kill Chen Jiao, Wang Shuang, Cao Zhang or Chen Wei (three of them) after the battle starts.

Location: Outside the castle wall is the weapon box, at the north.

Assault on Xuchang

Nine Rings Blade (Sun Jian, Wu Forces)

Condition: After the battle starts, perform the fire attack within 12 minutes.

Location: Center of the town, next to Xu Huang’s starting area.

Uprising at Xuchang

Flute (Zhenji, Wei Forces)

Condition: You have eight minutes to find ZuoCi after he appears.

Location: Starting zone of Zhenji

Phantoms of Xuchang

Talisman Cards (ZuoCi, Others)

Condition: Kill Sima Yi and place 3 alters, don’t let any phantom officers die.

Location: Dong Zhao’s starting zone.

Eliminate Dong Zhuo

Chain Whip (Diaochan, Others)

Condition: Win from Zhang Lio in less than eight minutes.

Location: Starting Zone of Dong Zhuo.

Pursuit at Shochun

Twin Rods (TaishiCi, Wu Forces)

Condition: Defeat JiaXu’s unit before they can enter into the main camp

Location: The weapon box is located at the north central garrison.

Battle of Liang Province (Coalition Forces)

Sword (Sun Quan, Wu Forces)

Condition: Don’t let a Wu Forces officer die and defeat Ma Chao, Ma Dai and Han Sui.

Location: The south of the central battlefield has a weapon box inside the garrison.

Guanqui Jian & Wen Qin’s Rebellion

Lightning Sword (Sima Shit, Jin Forces)

Condition: You have one minute to return to the main camp after Wen Yang’s surprise attack.

Location: Top of the cliff, where you were attacked.

Defeat the Rebels (Sima Yi’s Forces)

Wired Gloves (Zhang Chunhua, Jin Forces)

Condition: Defeat Liu Yao and Zhong Chan within five minutes.

Location: Starting Zone (Zhong Yi)

Battle of Runan

Rake (Lu Su, Wu Forces)

Condition: Wang Yuanji and Zhang Chunhua are to be killed within eight minutes.

Location: West to the wall of arbalests.

Defense of Jiangxia

Short Pike (Han Dang, Wu Forces)

Condition: Protect the garrisons (east)

Location: SuanQuan’s starting zone.

Xiahou Ba’s Journey

Arm Cannon (GuoHuai, Jin Forces)

Condition: Block the path twice and make sure you kill all of the Shu officers (within eight minutes)

Location: It is at the starting area of Jiang Wei, next to a dead end.

Battle of Guangling

Circle Blade (Ding Feng, Wu Forces)

Condition: Kill Sima Yi within 9 minutes, surprise attack.

Location: On a staircase, located at the south of Zhang Liao’s starting zone.

Battle of Jiange (Deng Ai’s Force)

Lance (Deng Li, Jin Forces)

Condition: Succeed the decoy strategy and kill Jian Wei within eight minutes after the battle begins.

Location: A weapon box is located next to southeastern garrison.

Battle of Jianye (Sima Zhao’s Forces)

Throwing Knives (Wang Yuanji, Jin Forces)

Condition: You need to get to Sun Xiu within eight minutes, after the castle gates are open.

Location: Left of the walkway, near the throne room.

Campain for Jianye

Harp (CaiWenji, Wei Forces)

Condition: Before they can reach to the main camp, defeat Lu Meng and Lu Xun units.

Location: Starting zone of Lu Su.

Battle of Toayang (Sima Zhao’s Forces)

Flying Swords (ZhongHui, Jin Forces)

Condition: You have five minutes to kill Zhang Yi, Liao Hui and Hu Ji after Xiahou Ba withdraws.

Location: Northwestern battlefield area.