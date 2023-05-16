Dying Light Blueprints Locations, Weapons Crafting Recipes Guide

Crafting is the key to your survival in Dying Light. You will scarcely find medical supplies, customized weapons, and explosives scattered in the city. Crafting components, on the other hand, are in abundance.
Dying Light Blueprints Locations, Weapons and Crafting Recipes
Along with crafting components, you will also need crafting recipes – referred to as Blueprints in DL. Blueprints are scattered across the open-world and are also acquired during missions and story progression.
Continue on to know where to find all Blueprints in the game, required components, and subsequent final product.
Weapons
Airport Security
Where to Find: Slums
Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x Duct Tape, 1x Plastic, 2x Batteries, 1x Power Cable
It adds Electricity Level 2 on Police Baton, Crowbar, and Military Shovel.
All-Purpose Toxic Striker
Where to Find: Buy it from Upper Tower Store
Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x Common Plant, 1x Toxic Lichen
It adds Level 1 Toxicity on melee weapons.
All-In-One
Where to Find: Old Town
Crafting Components: 2x Metal Parts, 2x Duct Tape, 1x Alcohol, 2x Toxic Lichen, 2x Batteries, 1x Electronics
It adds Level 2 Electricity and Level 2 Toxicity on Sickle, Cleaver, Khopesh, Machete, Two-Handed Sword, Short Sword, and Blade.
Angel Sword
Where to Find: A quest reward found in Old Town
Crafting Components: 2x Metal Parts, 2x Duct Tape, 2x Aerosol, 2x Batteries, 2x Power Cable, 1x Electronics
It adds Level 2 Burning and Electricity on Khopesh, Machete, Blade, Short Sword, and Two-Handed Sword.
Bad Ass
Where to Find: Old Town
Crafting Components: 2x Metal Parts, 1x Alcohol, 2x Kitchen Stuff, 2x Chemicals, 2x Aerosol, 1x Electronics
It adds Level 2 Impact and Burning on Cleaver, Khopesh, Sickle, Machete, Short Sword, Two-Handed Sword, and Blade.
Bad Hangover
Where to Find: N/A
Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x String, 1x Nails, 2x Blade, 2x Aerosol, 1x Electronics
It adds Level 2 Bleeding and Toxicity to Wrench, Small Hammer, One-Handed Axe, and Pick.
Barbershop
Where to Find: Slums
Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 2x Common Plant, 1x Alcohol, 2x Blade, 1x Gauze
It adds Level 2 Bleeding to Military Shovel, Cleaver, Blade, and Short/Long Knife.
Ben Franklin’s Key
Where to Find: Buy it from Upper Level Store
Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x Plastic, 1x Batteries
It adds Level 1 Electricity to melee weapons.
Buzz Killer
Where to Find: DLC reward
Crafting Components: 4x Metal Parts, 2x String, 2x Blade, 3x Aerosol, 3x Electronics
Cattle Stamp
Where to Find: Slums
Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x Duct Tape, 1x Nails, 2x Blade, 1x Gauze
It adds Level 2 Bleeding to Small Hammer.
Cloud 9
Where to Find: Old Town
Crafting Components: 2x Metal Parts, 2x Duct Tape, 1x Common Plant, 2x Toxic Lichen, 1x Gauze
It adds Level 2 Toxicity to Two-Handed Axe, Two-Handed Hammer, and Pickaxe.
Cut’n’Go
Where to Find: Old Town
Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x Alcohol, 1x Blade, 2x Chemicals, 1x Power Cable
It adds Level 2 Impact on Cleaver, Two-Handed Sword, Sickle, Blade, Short Sword, and Khopesh.
Dentist
Where to Find: Slums
Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x String, 1x Common Plant, 2x Toxic Lichen, 1x Gauze
It adds Level 2 Toxicity to Crowbar.
Electrician
Where to Find: Electronic Parts side-quest reward
Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x Nails, 1x Plastic, 2x Batteries, 1x Power Cable
It adds Level 2 Electrician to Wrench and Small Hammer.
Electricutter
Where to Find: Slums
Crafting Components: 2x Metal Parts,1x Duct Tape, 1x Alcohol, 2x Blade, 2x Batteries, 1x Electronics
It adds Level 2 Bleeding and Electricity to Long/Short Knife.
Electrocutioner
Where to Find: Old Town
Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 2x String, 1x Plastic, 2x Batteries, 1x Power Cable
It adds Level 2 Electricity to Two-Handed Sword, Two-Handed Hammer, Two-Handed Axe, One-Handed Axe, Pickaxe, and Khopesh.
Fastball Special
Where to Find: Reach Survivor Rank 7 and buy it from any shop
Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x Kitchen Stuff, 1x Chemicals
It adds Level 1 Impact on melee weapons.
Filthy Blade
Where to Find: Slums
Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x Common Plant, 1x Nails, 2x Blade, 2x Aerosol, 1x Electronics
It adds Level 2 Bleeding and Toxicity to Long/Short Knife.
Fire Launcher
Where to Find: Escort Salesman reward
Crafting Components: 2x Metal Parts, 1x Duct Tape, 2x Kitchen Stuff, 2x Chemicals, 2x Aerosol, 1x Electronics
It adds Level 2 Impact and Burning to Wrench, Crowbar, Baseball Bat, One-Handed Axe, Police Baton, and Small Hammer.
Flame Blade
Where to Find: Old Town
Crafting Components: 2x Metal Parts, 1x String, 1x Kitchen Stuff, 2x Aerosol, 1x Gauze
It adds Level 2 Burning to Short Sword, Machete, Khopesh, and Two-Handed Sword.
Flap Clap
Where to Find: Old Town
Crafting Components: 2x Metal Parts, 1x Alcohol, 1x Duct Tape, 2x Blade, 1x Gauze
It adds Level 2 Bleeding to Short Sword, Two-Handed Sword, Machete, Khopesh, and Sickle.
Get Medieval
Where to Find: Old Town
Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 2x String, 1x Duct Tape, 2x Blade, 1x Gauze
It adds Level 2 Bleeding to Two-Handed Axe, One-Handed Axe, and Pickaxe.
Glowing Stick
Where to Find: Slums
Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x Duct Tape, 2x Aerosol, 2x Batteries, 1x Power Cable, 1x Electronics
It adds Level 2 Burning and Electricity to Pipe, Police Baton, Crowbar, and Baseball Bat.
God Hammer
Where to Find: Buy it from Old Town University Store
Crafting Components: 2x Metal Parts, 2x String, 2x Aerosol, 2x Batteries, 2x Power Cable, 1x Electronics
It adds Level 2 Burning and Electricity to Two-Handed Hammer, One-Handed Axe, Two-Handed Axe, Small Hammer, and Pickaxe.
Grill’em And Kill’em
Where to Find: Gas Light side-quest reward
Crafting Components: 2x Metal Parts, 1x Alcohol, 2x Aerosol, 2x Batteries, 1x Power Cable, 1x Electronics
It adds Level 2 Electricity and Burning to Wrench, Pick, Military Shovel, and Cleaver Sickle.
GTFO
Where to Find: Old Town
Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x String, 2x Plastic, 2x Chemicals, 1x Power Cable
It adds Level 2 Impact on Long/Short Knife.
GTFO 2.0
Where to Find: Fishing Spot Escort reward
Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x String, 2x Kitchen Stuff, 2x Chemicals, 2x Aerosol, 1x Electronics
It adds Level 2 Impact and Burning to Long/Short Knife.
Heavy Welder
Where to Find: Slums
Crafting Components: 2x Metal Parts, 1x Duct Tape, 1x Kitchen Stuff, 2x Aerosol, 1x Gauze
It adds Level 2 Burning to Two-Handed Hammer, Pickaxe, and Two-Handed Axe.
Holy Ghost
Where to Find: Werewolf Escort reward
Crafting Components: 2x Metal Parts, 2x Duct Tape, 1x Nails, 2x Blade, 2x Batteries, 1x Electronics
It adds Level 2 Bleeding and Electricity to Military Shovel, Wrench, Small Hammer, Pick, One-Handed Axe, Cleaver, Sickle, Short Sword, and Blade.
Home Run
Where to Find: Slums
Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x Duct Tape, 1x Nails, 2x Chemicals, 1x Power Cable
It adds Level 2 Impact to Pipe, Police Baton, Crowbar, Military Shovel, Wrench, Small Hammer, Pick, One-Handed Axe, and Baseball Bat.
Industrial-Grade Leech
Where to Find: Buy it from Lower Tower Store
Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x Nails, 1x Blade
It adds Level 1 Bleeding to melee weapons.
Lacerator
Where to Find: DLC reward
Crafting Components: 2x Metal Parts, 2x String, 3x Blade, 2x Duct Tape
Night Club
Where to Find: DLC reward
Crafting Components: 2x Metal Parts, 2x Chemicals, 2x Electronics, 3x Kitchen Stuff, 3x Power Cable
Pocket Lighter
Where to Find: Slums
Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x Duct Tape, 1x Kitchen Stuff, 2x Aerosol, 1x Gauze
It adds Level 2 Burning to Long/Short Knife.
Poison Blast
Where to Find: Old Town
Crafting Components: 2x Metal Parts, 1x Alcohol, 1x Nails, 2x Blade, 2x Aerosol, 1x Electronics
It adds Level 2 Bleeding and Toxicity to Two-Handed Hammer, Pickaxe, and Two-Handed Axe.
Poison Pen
Where to Find: Slums
Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x Nails, 1x Common Plants, 2x Toxic Lichen,1x Gauze
It adds Level 2 Toxicity to Police Baton.
Poison Strapon
Where to Find: Old Town
Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 2x String, 1x Underwater Algae, 2x Toxic Lichen, 1x Gauze
It adds Level 2 Toxicity to Short Sword, Two-Handed Sword, Machete, and Khopesh.
Puff Puff Pass
Where to Find: Stash Escort reward
Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x Nails, 1x Underwater Algae, 2x Toxic Lichen, 1x Gauze
It adds Level 2 Toxicity to Wrench, Small Hammer, and Pick.
Puke’n’Nuke
Where to Find: Slums
Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x Alcohol, 1x Kitchen Stuff, 2x Aerosol, 2x Toxic Lichen, 1x Electronics
It adds Level 2 Toxicity and Burning to Wrench, Small Hammer, One-Handed Axe, Pick, Cleaver, Sickle, Short Sword, Blade, and Long Knife.
Punk Queen
Where to Find: DLC reward
Crafting Components: 4x Metal Parts, 3x Tin Can, 2x Electronics, 2x Alcohol, 3x Aerosol
Rooster
Where to Find: Old Town
Crafting Components: 3x Metal Parts, 2x Duct Tape, 2x Nails, 2x Blade, 1x Gauze
It adds Level 2 Bleeding to Two-Handed Hammer.
Short Circuit
Where to Find: Slums
Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 2x Duct Tape, 1x Plastic, 2x Batteries, 1x Power Cable
It adds Level 2 Electricity to Pick, Cleaver, Sickle, Short Sword, and Blade.
Spiked Collar
Where to Find: Slums
Crafting Components: 1x String, 1x Common Plants, 1x Nails, 2x Blade, 1x Gauze
It adds Level 2 Bleeding to Baseball Bat and Pipe.
Standard Issue Hellfire
Where to Find: Buy it from Rais’ Compound
Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x Gauze, 1x Aerosol
It adds Level 1 Burning to melee weapons.
Stay Down
Where to Find: Slums
Crafting Components: 2x Metal Parts, 2x Duct Tape, 1x Plastic, 2x Chemicals, 1x Power Cable
It adds Level 2 Impact to Two-Handed Hammer, Pickaxe, and Two-Handed Axe.
Stinky Edge
Where to Find: Slums
Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 2x Common Plants, 1x Underwater Algae, 2x Toxic Lichen, 1x Gauze
It adds Level 2 Toxicity to Long Knife, Short Knife, Sickle, Blade, Military Shovel, Cleaver, and One-Handed Axe.
Strobe Knight
Where to Find: Old Town (Inside Hotel)
Crafting Components: 2x Metal Parts, 2x Duct Tape, 1x Alcohol, 2x Blade, 2x Batteries, 1x Electronics
It adds Level 2 Bleeding and Electricity to Machete, Two-Handed Sword, and Khopesh.
Surprise MFS!!!
Where to Find: Slums
Crafting Components: 2x Metal Parts, 2x String,1x Alcohol, 2x Toxic Lichen, 2x Batteries, 1x Electronics
It adds Level 2 Electricity and Toxicity to Wrench, Small Hammer, Pick, One-Handed Axe, Crowbar, Baseball Bat, Police Baton, and Military Shovel.
Tazer
Where to Find: Slums
Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x Duct Tape, 2x Plastic, 2x Batteries, 1x Power Cable
It adds Level 2 Electricity to Long/Short Knife.
The Constable
Where to Find: DLC reward
Crafting Components: 2x Metal Parts, 2x String, 3x Alcohol, 3x Power Cable
Thorn Crown
Where to Find: Slums
Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x String, 2x Nails, 1x Blade, 2x Batteries, 1x Electronics
It adds Level 1 Bleeding and Electricity to Pipe and Baseball Bat.
Toxic Reaper
Where to Find: Old Town
Crafting Components: 2x Metal Parts, 1x Duct Tape, 1x Nails, 2x Blade, 2x Aerosol, 1x Electronics
It adds Level 2 Bleeding and Toxicity to Short Sword, Two-Handed Sword, Machete, Khopesh, Sickle, Blade, and Cleaver.
Tru-Action Electric Baseball
Where to Find: Slums
Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 2x Nails, 1x Plastic, 2x Batteries, 1x Power Cable
It adds Level 2 Electricity to Baseball Bat.
Water Current
Where to Find: Slums
Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x String, 1x Plastic, 2x Batteries,1x Power Cable
It adds Level 2 Electricity to Pipe.
Welder
Where to Find: Slums
Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x Duct Tape, 1x Nails, 2x Aerosol, 1x Gauze
It adds Level 2 Burning to Wrench, Small Hammer, One-Handed Axe, Pick, and Cleaver.
Wrench Kiss
Where to Find: DLC reward
Crafting Components: 2x Metal Parts, 2x String, 3x Blade, 2x Duct Tape
Zappo
Where to Find: To the Tower Escort reward
Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x String, 2x Aerosol, 2x Batteries, 1x Power Cable, 1x Electronics
It adds Level 2 Electricity and Burning to Long/Short Knife.
Zazhigalka
Where to Find: Slums
Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x String, 1x Nails, 2x Aerosol, 1x Gauze
It adds Level 2 Burning to Police Baton, Baseball Bat, and Crowbar.
Zombie Classic Mod
Where to Find: Slums side-quest reward
Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x Duct Tape, 1x Plastic, 2x Batteries, 1x Power Cable
It adds Level 2 Electricity to Machete.
Throwable Weapons
Burning Throwing Stars
Where to Find: Learn Elemental Throwing Stars
Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x Chemicals, 1x Alcohol
Conducting Liquid
Where to Find: Buy it from stores
Crafting Components: 1x Alcohol
Exploding Throwing Stars
Where to Find: Posters side-quest reward
Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x Chemicals, 1x Kitchen Stuff
Exploding Trap Bombs
Where to Find: Learn Trap Bombs
Crafting Components: 1x Plastic, 1x Chemicals, 1x Kitchen Stuff
Flares
Where to Find: Firebug side-quest reward
Crafting Components: 1x Plastic, 1x Chemicals, 1x Kitchen Stuff
Molotovs
Where to Find: Learn Survivor Starter Kit
Crafting Components: 1x Alcohol, 1x String, 1x Gauze
Freezing Grenades
Where to Find: Learn DIY Grenades
Crafting Components: 1x Common Plant, 1x Tin Can, 1x Fluorescent Mushrooms
Freezing Throwing Stars
Where to Find: Learn Elemental Throwing Stars
Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x Underwater Algae, 1x Common Plant, 1x Fluorescent Mushrooms
Shrapnel Grenades
Where to Find: Learn DIY Grenades
Crafting Components: 1x Nails, 1x Chemicals, 1x Kitchen Stuff, 1x Tin Can
Shrapnel Trap Bombs
Where to Find: Learn Trap Bombs
Crafting Components: 1x Plastic, 1x Chemicals, 1x Kitchen Stuff, 1x Nails
Throwing Knives
Where to Find: First Assignment reward
Crafting Components: 2x Metal Parts and 1x String
Throwing Stars
Where to Find: Learn Survival Starter Kit
Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x String
Toxic Grenades
Where to Find: Learn DIY Grenades
Crafting Components: 2x Kitchen Stuff, 1x Tin Can, 1x Toxic Lichen
Toxic Trap Bombs
Where to Find: Learn Trap Bombs
Crafting Components: 1x Plastic, 1x Chemicals, 1x Kitchen Stuff, 1x Toxic Lichen
Equipment
Bolter Poison
Where to Find: Story Progression
Crafting Components: 5x Common Plant, 1x Underwater Algae, 1x Bolter Tissue
It adds Level 3 Toxicity to melee weapons.
Cloak Potion
Where to Find: Witch’s quest reward
Crafting Components: 1x Gauze, 3x Common Plant, 1x Bolter Tissue
Firecrackers
Where to Find: Learn Survival Starter Kit
Crafting Components: 1x Plastic, 1x Kitchen Stuff
Grappling Hook
Where to Find: Learn Grappling Hook
Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x String
Lockpicks
Where to Find: Learn Survival Starter Kit
Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts
Medkits
Where to Find: Story Progression
Crafting Components: 1x Alcohol, 1x Gauze
Natural Medkit
Where to Find: Incense Herbs quest reward
Crafting Components: 3x Common Plants
Night Vision Booster
Where to Find: Learn Boosters
Crafting Components: 1x Common Plants, 3x Underwater Algae
Resistance Booster
Where to Find: Learn Boosters
Crafting Components: 2x Alcohol, 1x Common Plant
Shields
Where to Find: Learn Shield Crafting
Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x Nails
Shield Upgrades
Where to Find: Lean Shield Mastery
It allows you to make Claymore Shield, Tesla Shield, and Freezing Shield.
Speed Booster
Where to Find: Learn Boosters
Crafting Components: 2x Common Plants, 1x Underwater Algae
Stamina Booster
Where to Find: Learn Boosters
Crafting Components: 1x Alcohol, 1x Toxic Lichen, 1x Underwater Algae, 1x Fluorescent Mushrooms
