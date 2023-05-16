Dying Light Blueprints Locations, Weapons Crafting Recipes Guide



Crafting is the key to your survival in Dying Light. You will scarcely find medical supplies, customized weapons, and explosives scattered in the city. Crafting components, on the other hand, are in abundance.

Dying Light Blueprints Locations, Weapons and Crafting Recipes

Along with crafting components, you will also need crafting recipes – referred to as Blueprints in DL. Blueprints are scattered across the open-world and are also acquired during missions and story progression.

Continue on to know where to find all Blueprints in the game, required components, and subsequent final product.

Weapons

Airport Security

Where to Find: Slums

Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x Duct Tape, 1x Plastic, 2x Batteries, 1x Power Cable

It adds Electricity Level 2 on Police Baton, Crowbar, and Military Shovel.

All-Purpose Toxic Striker

Where to Find: Buy it from Upper Tower Store

Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x Common Plant, 1x Toxic Lichen

It adds Level 1 Toxicity on melee weapons.

All-In-One

Where to Find: Old Town

Crafting Components: 2x Metal Parts, 2x Duct Tape, 1x Alcohol, 2x Toxic Lichen, 2x Batteries, 1x Electronics

It adds Level 2 Electricity and Level 2 Toxicity on Sickle, Cleaver, Khopesh, Machete, Two-Handed Sword, Short Sword, and Blade.

Angel Sword

Where to Find: A quest reward found in Old Town

Crafting Components: 2x Metal Parts, 2x Duct Tape, 2x Aerosol, 2x Batteries, 2x Power Cable, 1x Electronics

It adds Level 2 Burning and Electricity on Khopesh, Machete, Blade, Short Sword, and Two-Handed Sword.

Bad Ass

Where to Find: Old Town

Crafting Components: 2x Metal Parts, 1x Alcohol, 2x Kitchen Stuff, 2x Chemicals, 2x Aerosol, 1x Electronics

It adds Level 2 Impact and Burning on Cleaver, Khopesh, Sickle, Machete, Short Sword, Two-Handed Sword, and Blade.

Bad Hangover

Where to Find: N/A

Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x String, 1x Nails, 2x Blade, 2x Aerosol, 1x Electronics

It adds Level 2 Bleeding and Toxicity to Wrench, Small Hammer, One-Handed Axe, and Pick.

Barbershop

Where to Find: Slums

Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 2x Common Plant, 1x Alcohol, 2x Blade, 1x Gauze

It adds Level 2 Bleeding to Military Shovel, Cleaver, Blade, and Short/Long Knife.

Ben Franklin’s Key

Where to Find: Buy it from Upper Level Store

Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x Plastic, 1x Batteries

It adds Level 1 Electricity to melee weapons.

Buzz Killer

Where to Find: DLC reward

Crafting Components: 4x Metal Parts, 2x String, 2x Blade, 3x Aerosol, 3x Electronics

Cattle Stamp

Where to Find: Slums

Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x Duct Tape, 1x Nails, 2x Blade, 1x Gauze

It adds Level 2 Bleeding to Small Hammer.

Cloud 9

Where to Find: Old Town

Crafting Components: 2x Metal Parts, 2x Duct Tape, 1x Common Plant, 2x Toxic Lichen, 1x Gauze

It adds Level 2 Toxicity to Two-Handed Axe, Two-Handed Hammer, and Pickaxe.

Cut’n’Go

Where to Find: Old Town

Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x Alcohol, 1x Blade, 2x Chemicals, 1x Power Cable

It adds Level 2 Impact on Cleaver, Two-Handed Sword, Sickle, Blade, Short Sword, and Khopesh.

Dentist

Where to Find: Slums

Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x String, 1x Common Plant, 2x Toxic Lichen, 1x Gauze

It adds Level 2 Toxicity to Crowbar.

Electrician

Where to Find: Electronic Parts side-quest reward

Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x Nails, 1x Plastic, 2x Batteries, 1x Power Cable

It adds Level 2 Electrician to Wrench and Small Hammer.

Electricutter

Where to Find: Slums

Crafting Components: 2x Metal Parts,1x Duct Tape, 1x Alcohol, 2x Blade, 2x Batteries, 1x Electronics

It adds Level 2 Bleeding and Electricity to Long/Short Knife.

Electrocutioner

Where to Find: Old Town

Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 2x String, 1x Plastic, 2x Batteries, 1x Power Cable

It adds Level 2 Electricity to Two-Handed Sword, Two-Handed Hammer, Two-Handed Axe, One-Handed Axe, Pickaxe, and Khopesh.

Fastball Special

Where to Find: Reach Survivor Rank 7 and buy it from any shop

Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x Kitchen Stuff, 1x Chemicals

It adds Level 1 Impact on melee weapons.

Filthy Blade

Where to Find: Slums

Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x Common Plant, 1x Nails, 2x Blade, 2x Aerosol, 1x Electronics

It adds Level 2 Bleeding and Toxicity to Long/Short Knife.

Fire Launcher

Where to Find: Escort Salesman reward

Crafting Components: 2x Metal Parts, 1x Duct Tape, 2x Kitchen Stuff, 2x Chemicals, 2x Aerosol, 1x Electronics

It adds Level 2 Impact and Burning to Wrench, Crowbar, Baseball Bat, One-Handed Axe, Police Baton, and Small Hammer.

Flame Blade

Where to Find: Old Town

Crafting Components: 2x Metal Parts, 1x String, 1x Kitchen Stuff, 2x Aerosol, 1x Gauze

It adds Level 2 Burning to Short Sword, Machete, Khopesh, and Two-Handed Sword.

Flap Clap

Where to Find: Old Town

Crafting Components: 2x Metal Parts, 1x Alcohol, 1x Duct Tape, 2x Blade, 1x Gauze

It adds Level 2 Bleeding to Short Sword, Two-Handed Sword, Machete, Khopesh, and Sickle.

Get Medieval

Where to Find: Old Town

Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 2x String, 1x Duct Tape, 2x Blade, 1x Gauze

It adds Level 2 Bleeding to Two-Handed Axe, One-Handed Axe, and Pickaxe.

Glowing Stick

Where to Find: Slums

Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x Duct Tape, 2x Aerosol, 2x Batteries, 1x Power Cable, 1x Electronics

It adds Level 2 Burning and Electricity to Pipe, Police Baton, Crowbar, and Baseball Bat.

God Hammer

Where to Find: Buy it from Old Town University Store

Crafting Components: 2x Metal Parts, 2x String, 2x Aerosol, 2x Batteries, 2x Power Cable, 1x Electronics

It adds Level 2 Burning and Electricity to Two-Handed Hammer, One-Handed Axe, Two-Handed Axe, Small Hammer, and Pickaxe.

Grill’em And Kill’em

Where to Find: Gas Light side-quest reward

Crafting Components: 2x Metal Parts, 1x Alcohol, 2x Aerosol, 2x Batteries, 1x Power Cable, 1x Electronics

It adds Level 2 Electricity and Burning to Wrench, Pick, Military Shovel, and Cleaver Sickle.

GTFO

Where to Find: Old Town

Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x String, 2x Plastic, 2x Chemicals, 1x Power Cable

It adds Level 2 Impact on Long/Short Knife.

GTFO 2.0

Where to Find: Fishing Spot Escort reward

Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x String, 2x Kitchen Stuff, 2x Chemicals, 2x Aerosol, 1x Electronics

It adds Level 2 Impact and Burning to Long/Short Knife.

Heavy Welder

Where to Find: Slums

Crafting Components: 2x Metal Parts, 1x Duct Tape, 1x Kitchen Stuff, 2x Aerosol, 1x Gauze

It adds Level 2 Burning to Two-Handed Hammer, Pickaxe, and Two-Handed Axe.

Holy Ghost

Where to Find: Werewolf Escort reward

Crafting Components: 2x Metal Parts, 2x Duct Tape, 1x Nails, 2x Blade, 2x Batteries, 1x Electronics

It adds Level 2 Bleeding and Electricity to Military Shovel, Wrench, Small Hammer, Pick, One-Handed Axe, Cleaver, Sickle, Short Sword, and Blade.

Home Run

Where to Find: Slums

Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x Duct Tape, 1x Nails, 2x Chemicals, 1x Power Cable

It adds Level 2 Impact to Pipe, Police Baton, Crowbar, Military Shovel, Wrench, Small Hammer, Pick, One-Handed Axe, and Baseball Bat.

Industrial-Grade Leech

Where to Find: Buy it from Lower Tower Store

Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x Nails, 1x Blade

It adds Level 1 Bleeding to melee weapons.

Lacerator

Where to Find: DLC reward

Crafting Components: 2x Metal Parts, 2x String, 3x Blade, 2x Duct Tape

Night Club

Where to Find: DLC reward

Crafting Components: 2x Metal Parts, 2x Chemicals, 2x Electronics, 3x Kitchen Stuff, 3x Power Cable

Pocket Lighter

Where to Find: Slums

Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x Duct Tape, 1x Kitchen Stuff, 2x Aerosol, 1x Gauze

It adds Level 2 Burning to Long/Short Knife.

Poison Blast

Where to Find: Old Town

Crafting Components: 2x Metal Parts, 1x Alcohol, 1x Nails, 2x Blade, 2x Aerosol, 1x Electronics

It adds Level 2 Bleeding and Toxicity to Two-Handed Hammer, Pickaxe, and Two-Handed Axe.

Poison Pen

Where to Find: Slums

Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x Nails, 1x Common Plants, 2x Toxic Lichen,1x Gauze

It adds Level 2 Toxicity to Police Baton.

Poison Strapon

Where to Find: Old Town

Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 2x String, 1x Underwater Algae, 2x Toxic Lichen, 1x Gauze

It adds Level 2 Toxicity to Short Sword, Two-Handed Sword, Machete, and Khopesh.

Puff Puff Pass

Where to Find: Stash Escort reward

Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x Nails, 1x Underwater Algae, 2x Toxic Lichen, 1x Gauze

It adds Level 2 Toxicity to Wrench, Small Hammer, and Pick.

Puke’n’Nuke

Where to Find: Slums

Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x Alcohol, 1x Kitchen Stuff, 2x Aerosol, 2x Toxic Lichen, 1x Electronics

It adds Level 2 Toxicity and Burning to Wrench, Small Hammer, One-Handed Axe, Pick, Cleaver, Sickle, Short Sword, Blade, and Long Knife.

Punk Queen

Where to Find: DLC reward

Crafting Components: 4x Metal Parts, 3x Tin Can, 2x Electronics, 2x Alcohol, 3x Aerosol

Rooster

Where to Find: Old Town

Crafting Components: 3x Metal Parts, 2x Duct Tape, 2x Nails, 2x Blade, 1x Gauze

It adds Level 2 Bleeding to Two-Handed Hammer.

Short Circuit

Where to Find: Slums

Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 2x Duct Tape, 1x Plastic, 2x Batteries, 1x Power Cable

It adds Level 2 Electricity to Pick, Cleaver, Sickle, Short Sword, and Blade.

Spiked Collar

Where to Find: Slums

Crafting Components: 1x String, 1x Common Plants, 1x Nails, 2x Blade, 1x Gauze

It adds Level 2 Bleeding to Baseball Bat and Pipe.

Standard Issue Hellfire

Where to Find: Buy it from Rais’ Compound

Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x Gauze, 1x Aerosol

It adds Level 1 Burning to melee weapons.

Stay Down

Where to Find: Slums

Crafting Components: 2x Metal Parts, 2x Duct Tape, 1x Plastic, 2x Chemicals, 1x Power Cable

It adds Level 2 Impact to Two-Handed Hammer, Pickaxe, and Two-Handed Axe.

Stinky Edge

Where to Find: Slums

Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 2x Common Plants, 1x Underwater Algae, 2x Toxic Lichen, 1x Gauze

It adds Level 2 Toxicity to Long Knife, Short Knife, Sickle, Blade, Military Shovel, Cleaver, and One-Handed Axe.

Strobe Knight

Where to Find: Old Town (Inside Hotel)

Crafting Components: 2x Metal Parts, 2x Duct Tape, 1x Alcohol, 2x Blade, 2x Batteries, 1x Electronics

It adds Level 2 Bleeding and Electricity to Machete, Two-Handed Sword, and Khopesh.

Surprise MFS!!!

Where to Find: Slums

Crafting Components: 2x Metal Parts, 2x String,1x Alcohol, 2x Toxic Lichen, 2x Batteries, 1x Electronics

It adds Level 2 Electricity and Toxicity to Wrench, Small Hammer, Pick, One-Handed Axe, Crowbar, Baseball Bat, Police Baton, and Military Shovel.

Tazer

Where to Find: Slums

Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x Duct Tape, 2x Plastic, 2x Batteries, 1x Power Cable

It adds Level 2 Electricity to Long/Short Knife.

The Constable

Where to Find: DLC reward

Crafting Components: 2x Metal Parts, 2x String, 3x Alcohol, 3x Power Cable

Thorn Crown

Where to Find: Slums

Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x String, 2x Nails, 1x Blade, 2x Batteries, 1x Electronics

It adds Level 1 Bleeding and Electricity to Pipe and Baseball Bat.

Toxic Reaper

Where to Find: Old Town

Crafting Components: 2x Metal Parts, 1x Duct Tape, 1x Nails, 2x Blade, 2x Aerosol, 1x Electronics

It adds Level 2 Bleeding and Toxicity to Short Sword, Two-Handed Sword, Machete, Khopesh, Sickle, Blade, and Cleaver.

Tru-Action Electric Baseball

Where to Find: Slums

Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 2x Nails, 1x Plastic, 2x Batteries, 1x Power Cable

It adds Level 2 Electricity to Baseball Bat.

Water Current

Where to Find: Slums

Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x String, 1x Plastic, 2x Batteries,1x Power Cable

It adds Level 2 Electricity to Pipe.

Welder

Where to Find: Slums

Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x Duct Tape, 1x Nails, 2x Aerosol, 1x Gauze

It adds Level 2 Burning to Wrench, Small Hammer, One-Handed Axe, Pick, and Cleaver.

Wrench Kiss

Where to Find: DLC reward

Crafting Components: 2x Metal Parts, 2x String, 3x Blade, 2x Duct Tape

Zappo

Where to Find: To the Tower Escort reward

Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x String, 2x Aerosol, 2x Batteries, 1x Power Cable, 1x Electronics

It adds Level 2 Electricity and Burning to Long/Short Knife.

Zazhigalka

Where to Find: Slums

Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x String, 1x Nails, 2x Aerosol, 1x Gauze

It adds Level 2 Burning to Police Baton, Baseball Bat, and Crowbar.

Zombie Classic Mod

Where to Find: Slums side-quest reward

Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x Duct Tape, 1x Plastic, 2x Batteries, 1x Power Cable

It adds Level 2 Electricity to Machete.

Throwable Weapons

Burning Throwing Stars

Where to Find: Learn Elemental Throwing Stars

Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x Chemicals, 1x Alcohol

Conducting Liquid

Where to Find: Buy it from stores

Crafting Components: 1x Alcohol

Exploding Throwing Stars

Where to Find: Posters side-quest reward

Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x Chemicals, 1x Kitchen Stuff

Exploding Trap Bombs

Where to Find: Learn Trap Bombs

Crafting Components: 1x Plastic, 1x Chemicals, 1x Kitchen Stuff

Flares

Where to Find: Firebug side-quest reward

Crafting Components: 1x Plastic, 1x Chemicals, 1x Kitchen Stuff

Molotovs

Where to Find: Learn Survivor Starter Kit

Crafting Components: 1x Alcohol, 1x String, 1x Gauze

Freezing Grenades

Where to Find: Learn DIY Grenades

Crafting Components: 1x Common Plant, 1x Tin Can, 1x Fluorescent Mushrooms

Freezing Throwing Stars

Where to Find: Learn Elemental Throwing Stars

Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x Underwater Algae, 1x Common Plant, 1x Fluorescent Mushrooms

Shrapnel Grenades

Where to Find: Learn DIY Grenades

Crafting Components: 1x Nails, 1x Chemicals, 1x Kitchen Stuff, 1x Tin Can

Shrapnel Trap Bombs

Where to Find: Learn Trap Bombs

Crafting Components: 1x Plastic, 1x Chemicals, 1x Kitchen Stuff, 1x Nails

Throwing Knives

Where to Find: First Assignment reward

Crafting Components: 2x Metal Parts and 1x String

Throwing Stars

Where to Find: Learn Survival Starter Kit

Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x String

Toxic Grenades

Where to Find: Learn DIY Grenades

Crafting Components: 2x Kitchen Stuff, 1x Tin Can, 1x Toxic Lichen

Toxic Trap Bombs

Where to Find: Learn Trap Bombs

Crafting Components: 1x Plastic, 1x Chemicals, 1x Kitchen Stuff, 1x Toxic Lichen

Equipment

Bolter Poison

Where to Find: Story Progression

Crafting Components: 5x Common Plant, 1x Underwater Algae, 1x Bolter Tissue

It adds Level 3 Toxicity to melee weapons.

Cloak Potion

Where to Find: Witch’s quest reward

Crafting Components: 1x Gauze, 3x Common Plant, 1x Bolter Tissue

Firecrackers

Where to Find: Learn Survival Starter Kit

Crafting Components: 1x Plastic, 1x Kitchen Stuff

Grappling Hook

Where to Find: Learn Grappling Hook

Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x String

Lockpicks

Where to Find: Learn Survival Starter Kit

Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts

Medkits

Where to Find: Story Progression

Crafting Components: 1x Alcohol, 1x Gauze

Natural Medkit

Where to Find: Incense Herbs quest reward

Crafting Components: 3x Common Plants

Night Vision Booster

Where to Find: Learn Boosters

Crafting Components: 1x Common Plants, 3x Underwater Algae

Resistance Booster

Where to Find: Learn Boosters

Crafting Components: 2x Alcohol, 1x Common Plant

Shields

Where to Find: Learn Shield Crafting

Crafting Components: 1x Metal Parts, 1x Nails

Shield Upgrades

Where to Find: Lean Shield Mastery

It allows you to make Claymore Shield, Tesla Shield, and Freezing Shield.

Speed Booster

Where to Find: Learn Boosters

Crafting Components: 2x Common Plants, 1x Underwater Algae

Stamina Booster

Where to Find: Learn Boosters

Crafting Components: 1x Alcohol, 1x Toxic Lichen, 1x Underwater Algae, 1x Fluorescent Mushrooms

