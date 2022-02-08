Dying Light 2 Trinity Graffiti Mural Locations Guide

In Dying Light 2 you’ll come across Murals, Graffiti Tags that are strewn about the walls of The City’s districts. In this guide, we will tell you about the location of all nine Graffiti Tags/ Murals that you can find in Dying Light 2’s Trinity District.

Dying Light 2 Trinity Graffiti Mural Locations

The Graffiti can usually be easily spotted sprayed across various locations, however, to get the Mural Collectible, you need to actually grab a can of paints somewhere near the Graffiti.

Below, we’ve outlined each of the Nine Murals located at the Trinity District in Dying Light 2 and the paint cans you need to collect.

Trinity Graffiti #1: United in Fun Everyone Can Play

Go to the location shown on the map above and here you will see a wall made with iron bars. Use the vehicles standing next to it to enter the area inside the bars.

Once you enter that area, look to the right of the goalpost and you will see the Graffiti. The cans are right there on the Bench under the Graffiti

Trinity Graffiti #2: Happy Skeleton

First of all, go to the location shown on the map. Here when you look forward you will see Graffiti on the wall. Go there and you will find the cans of spray right on the edge of the building.

Trinity Graffiti #3: McHazmat

Go to the location shown on the map above and you will reach the top of a building. From there when you look at the street you will see a white van. Jump onto the van and you will find the Graffiti McHazmat on the backside of the van. Right below the Graffiti, you will find the spray cans.

Trinity Graffiti #4: Jar Jar Things

Go to the location shown on the map above and you will find the cans on a Balcony right next to the Graffiti.

Trinity Graffiti #5: Fallen Angel

Go to the rooftop shown on the map above. Here you will see some tires on the roof. Move forward and you will see the Graffiti right in front of you. The Spray Cans can be found right on the opposite side of Graffiti against a structure on the roof.

Trinity Graffiti #6: Angels and Demons

Go to the location shown on the map and move forward to see a white color Van in the street. Jump onto the van and get down. The Graffiti is just behind the Van and spray cans are on the front side of the Van next to a garbage basket.

Trinity Graffiti #7: Hell and Heaven

From the location of Graffiti #6, you will see a container-type structure right in front with Flowers written on it. Climb on that and you will find the Graffiti Hell and Heaven right there. The cans are right there under the Graffiti.

Trinity Graffiti #8: This is the End of the Beginning

Go to the location shown on the map and you will see the Graffiti on the building in front of you. Go there and you will find the spray cans right next to a skeleton on the ground.

Trinity Graffiti #9: Shadow of the Nightrunners

Go to the location shown on the map above and you will see the Graffiti on the building. Go there and you will find the cans right under the Graffiti next to some plants.