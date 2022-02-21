In Dying Light 2, you will find a lot of different types of items out in the wild that you will be able to use in crafting. One such item is feathers, which are a useful resource for crafting weapons. This guide will explain how to find and Farm Feathers in Dying Light 2.

How to Farm Feathers in Dying Light 2

In DL2, you will require feathers to create Ranger class items such as arrows, etc. These feathers can be obtained from Birdhouses, commonly found on rooftops of many buildings in different regions.

These birdhouses are surrounded by other resources such as Chamomile, Cordyceps, UV Shrooms, Honey, Lavender, and other items spread across the roof groves.

Depending upon your luck, you may find 1-2 feathers from a single Birdhouse on the roof.

An easy way to spot the birdhouses on the roofs is by looking out for plants that you can pick. Then, when you start noticing a lot more plants you can pick up along the path, you’ll know you’re close to these spots to obtain feathers.

What are Feathers Used for in Dying Light 2?

These feathers are really beneficial as they may be utilized to craft long-range battle arrows and crossbow bolts, and weapon upgrades. These weapons are used by the Ranger playstyle in DL2, which specializes in long-range combat.

You can also sell these feathers to merchants in DL2 in exchange for a little bit of Old World Money.

Keep in mind that feathers are a really scarce resource in DL2, and as a result, you will need to make sure that you are utilizing them properly without wasting them to get the most out of them.