Capcom launches anniversary website amidst Dragon’s Dogma 2 rumors

It has been a whole decade since Dragon’s Dogma first opened up its doors to a high fantasy world of riches and dangers.

To mark the occasion, publisher Capcom has launched an anniversary website to celebrate the history of the Dragon’s Dogma franchise that covers the games as well as the comics and the animated television series.

“Dragon’s Dogma, first released in 2012, is celebrating its 10th anniversary! Thank you, Arisen, for taking up arms and braving through the impossible challenges laid ahead of you,” said game director Hideaki Itsuno in a special message. “We are forever grateful for your support throughout the years and hope you will join us in this momentous celebration of Dragon’s Dogma!”

The anniversary celebration begins at a time when Capcom is being expected to officially announce Dragon’s Dogma 2 and let fans return to the beautiful setting of Gransys. Capcom has not hinted at any such return for now but fans are keeping their fingers crossed nonetheless.

Capcom was hit by a ransomware attack in November 2020 during which internal documents for a number of its games were compromised. Capcom chose to not negotiate with the criminal organization behind the cyber attack, after which the breached documents were leaked online.

The ransomware attack ended up leaking several unannounced projects such as Street Fighter 6, Monster Hunter 6, Final Fight Remake, Power Stone Remake, Resident Evil 4 Remake, and Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Street Fighter 6 has already been officially announced since then and is all set for a reveal this summer. There have been strong rumors indicating an announcement for Monster Hunter 6 as well.

Not to forget that the infamous Nvidia GeForce Now leak also pegged Dragon’s Dogma 2 with an early 2023 release, but which was likely a placeholder date.

The two leaks have hence fans convinced that a mainline sequel is in active development. Capcom has only begun celebrating 10 years of Dragon’s Dogma. The publisher could possibly make an announcement at the end of its celebrations.