Dragon’s Crown Runes and Rune Magic Guide



As you play through the adventure in Dragon’s Crown, you will eventually unlock Rune Magic about 3 hours down the line. Runes can be found in just about every stage, etched into the background. They have many varying effects, from allowing you to skip the rest of the stage to buffing the stats of your party.

In order to cast these spells you will have to finish your first mission to Forgotten Sanctuary, as this will unlock the rune purchase feature and allow you to buy runes from Lucain.

You need three runes to cast a spell, and they don’t necessarily have to be in a specific order.

Remember to click on the rune on the stage first before you start casting the magic. Check out this helpful chart created by Reverof1 of GameFAQ for the list of combinations. Below I will explain what each spell does.

Dragon’s Crown Runes and Rune Magic

L – F – S (Life From Stone)

Description. As the name implies, Life From Stone animates statues, it is used to bring the golem to life in Forgotten Ruins.

S – F – C (Solomon’s Flying Carpet)

Description. This spell summons a flying magic carpet that can take you to the next area.

T – S – K (The Skeleton Key)

Description. This spell can be used to unlock treasure chests.

D – B – G (Death Be Gone)

Description. This spell purifies the undead.

T – H – F (Treasure Hunter’s Friend)

Description. This spell allows you to uncover hidden treasure

D – S – B (Double Score Bonus)

Description. This grants a multiplier to your score temporarily.

P – A – D (Potency and Durability)

Description. Gives you and your party a bonus to attack and defence.

P – T – I (The Phoenix Incantation)

Description. Gives you an extra life point

S – O – D (Sigil Of Death)

Description. This rune has a high chance of immediately killing all enemies.

T – E – B (Tri-Elemental Blast)

Description. Fires a blast of Ice, Lightning and Fire.

E – C – G (Enchanted Coin Geyser)

Description. Generates a lot of coins for the party.

E – I – S (Extra Item Stock)

Description. Restores one Item’s use.

T – T – F (The True Fist)

Description. Damage dealt by barehanded attacks increases by a lot.

C – S – W (Call Sylphide’s WInd)

Description. Gives you the protection of the wind spirit.

S – B – S (Strength Beyond Strength)

Description. Temporarily makes you invulnerable.

P – T – F (Petrify The Flesh)

Description. Freezes enemies in place in a large area.

O – T – S (Open The Sesame)

Description. Magically chants ‘Open Sesame’

D – I – E (DIE)

Description. Where all living things go.