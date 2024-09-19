Dragon Quest Builders Challenges: How to Complete

Dragon Quest Builders offers multiple challenges scattered across the game’s 4 chapters that players can take on. These challenges involve fighting enemies, completing puzzles, and fetching items. While not exceedingly tough to complete, these Dragon Quest Builders Challenges can sometimes be confusing.

In this guide, we will look at all the challenges in Dragon Quest Builders and how you can complete them. So, without wasting any more time, let’s get into it.

Chapter 1 – Cantlin Challenges

There are a total of 4 challenges in Chapter 1. You will defeat three dragons, build a garden, repair the grove, and complete the entire chapter within 20 in game days.

1. Defeat the Three Dragons

You should be able to find these dragons on each of the three initial islands. All dragons are sessile, but they have a couple of attacks – a melee-range tailspin attack and a fire-breath attack. The idea is to place an evil idol near a dragon and let it deal damage while you maintain a safe distance. The locations of the dragons are given below:

Dragon #1 Location

The first dragon can be found by heading southeast of your base. Head up the rocky formation, and on the other side, the dragon will sleep in the middle of the meadow.

Dragon #2 Location

For the second dragon, head west from the starting zone, where you’ll find a castle. Directly in front of the castle will be a stone mountain you can scale. You’ll find the sleeping dragon on the other side of the mountain.

Dragon #3 Location

Use the blue portal for the third and final dragon, and then simply head northwest. Scale the stone mountain, and the dragon will be on the other side.

2. Build the Cantlin Garden

To build the Cantlin Garden, you need a large room and these items:

Bench

x10 Flower

Flower x5 Plant

Plant x8 Water Block

Water Block Plumberry Tree

Brazier

Once assembled, you should automatically complete the challenge. It is important to note that a Plumberry Tree requires two complete nights to fully mature.

3. Repair the Hammerhood’s Grave

To complete this challenge, go through the red teleportal, head to a minor island in the north, and speak with Brownie. Once done, return to Hammerhood on the southwest edge of the blue teleportal arrival gate to build the required memorials.

4. Complete the chapter within 20 days

You must complete the chapter within 20 in-game days for the next challenge. Make sure to complete every objective as quickly as possible, and also make sure not to sleep or rest, or you will lose precious time.

Chapter 2 – Rimuldar Challenges

In chapter 2, you will again complete 4 challenges. You must fix the roof, obtain the Crown Goowels, answer the quiz questions, and now complete the second chapter within 30 days.

1. Fix the Roof of the Ruins

After heading through the blue teleportal, go towards the building with the damaged roof and open up the chest. This should allow you to build the roof with appropriate material. Once done, open up the second chest and learn how to adjust little things.

2. Obtain Crown Goowels

You must head through the green teleportal and continue fishing until you get a King Slime. Once you get it, simply defeat it to get the Crown Goowels.

3. Answer All of Thalamus’s Quizzes Correctly

1. Initial Area

To complete the challenge involving matching the rooms on the island with the Drohl Drifter, you need to create these items:

x1 Washtub

Washtub x2 Pots

Pots x1 Cookfire

Cookfire x1 Pot Plant

Pot Plant x1 Torch

Once done, continue shuffling the items until you see the blue flash. Once all items are placed correctly, get to the unlocked chests and keep the white/other blocks in storage along with the stone axe.

2. Blue Teleportal

After heading through the teleportal, you must head west, plant the palm seedling into the prepared earth, and get the gold and a blue block from the chests.

3. Red Teleportal

After heading through the teleportal, head east of the Ancient Palace. Once there, you must destroy the blocks from the center to the left. You need to move the blocks so they instead point to where the 3 would be on a clock and get two evil idols and a red block.

4. Green Teleportal

After heading through the teleportal, you must head south and place red/white/blue blocks into their color-coded slots to complete the challenge.

4. Complete the chapter within 30 days

You’ll have to complete the chapter within 30 days for the last challenge. Like the Chapter 1 challenge, ensure you don’t sleep too much to complete the challenge within the required time frame.

FYI You’ll also be required to upgrade your base to level 5 for all four chapters. Make sure to build as much as you can to achieve this target.

Chapter 3 – Kol and Galenholm Challenges

You will complete 4 challenges in Chapter 3 again. You must defeat all troll bosses and giganteses, build a spa, obtain the recipe for a lyre, and also complete the chapter within 30 days here as well.

1. Defeat All Boss Trolls and Gigantesses

To complete this challenge, you must have brilliant equipment and evil idols to help you out. Once you have everything, find them at the following locations.

Boss Troll #1

The first troll can be found just south of your base.

Boss Troll #2

The second Troll is near the Fort Proceed on the Blue Teleportal island.

Gigantes #1

Once you proceed through the Red Teleportal, the first Gigantes is located in the Northwest Mountains.

Gigantes #2

The second and final Gigantes can be found in the Southeast Mountains once you proceed through the Green Teleportal.

2. Build the Spectacular Spa

To receive the blueprint, you must head south through the Green Teleportal. Once there, you need to head inside a tunnel with metal veins. You should be able to find the chest inside the tunnel. From there, go through the Blue Teleportal and head north. You need to block the troll’s view trying to see a woman in water.

3. Obtain the Recipe for the Lyre of Slime Immemorial

You need to head through the Red Teleportal, head north to a cave, and block the evil idol’s flames by placing a couple of blocks. Once done, head through the door and follow the blue temple tiles while dealing with the Killing Machine and Hunter Mech. Guards. A little ahead, open up the chest to complete the challenge.

4. Complete the chapter within 30 days

You’ll have to complete the chapter within 30 days for the last challenge. Like the Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 challenges, ensure you don’t sleep too much to complete the challenge within the required time frame.

Final Chapter – Tantegel Challenges

This will be the final chapter and the last set of Dragon Quest Builders challenges here. You will need to defeat the Dragonlord but without using Legendary Weapons, find the Sword of Ruin, hand over the Verdant Vision to King Slime, and complete the chapter within 30 in game days.

1. Defeat Dragonlord Without Legendary Weapons

You can use Auroral Armour and Hero’s Shield – Legendary Weapons – during the Dragonlord’s humanoid form, but make sure to stash them before the end of the battle.

2. Find the Sword of Ruin

To get the Sword of Ruin, you need to head inside the underground vault behind the Tantegel Security Sign and proceed to the lowest level to find it inside a chest.

3. Give Verdant Vision to King Slime

Before you take on this challenge, remember that you need to have a shovel at your disposal. Once that is out of the way, it is time to get to work.

Slime #1 – South of the Initial Temporary Camp; Display a Milkblossom

– South of the Initial Temporary Camp; Display a Milkblossom Slime #2 – Northwest of Castle in Tantegel Moor; Display Daffodaisy

– Northwest of Castle in Tantegel Moor; Display Daffodaisy Slime #3 – Northeast of the Red Teleportal; Display a Coralily

Once done, you need to head over to the Dragonlord’s Island with the diviner’s altar, x1 Milkblossom, x1 Daffodaisy, and Coralily. From there, head south to find King Slime and grant the Verdant Vision to him to get x3 Gingerbread.

4. Complete the chapter within 30 days

Follow the same protocols as before.