Dragon Age Veilguard: What Choices Carry Over?

The Dragon Age: The Veilguard allows you to create Inquisitor and Rook during character creation and make some choices about what actions you made in the previous game. These include what your Inquisitor looked like, with almost the same degree of choices as Rook. Then, what romance did your Inquisitor have, what became of the Inquisition, and how did they handle Solas?

As you cannot import Inquisition’s saved files in Veilguard, you must choose from the three options as you start the game. These will lay the foundations of your adventure in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Is it Possible to Import Inquisition’s Saved File to The Veilguard?

The game does not allow you to import previously saved files into Dragon Age The Veilguard, but you can only select from the following choices for character creation.

Inquisitor’s romance?

You can either choose the lonely path for Inquisitor or choose romancing with either of the given characters depending on whether you are a male Inquisitor or female:

Character Inquisitor Cassandra Pentaghast Male Dorian Pavus Male Blackwell Female Sera Female Iron Bull Both Josephine Montiliyet Both Cullen Rutherford Human and elven female Solas Elven female

Fate of the Inquisition?

At the end of the Trespasser DLC, you can decide the Inquisition’s fate by either disbanding it or handing it over to the Orlesian Chantry. If you choose to disband the inquisitor, you will have a smaller group, but the good thing is that it won’t be infiltrated or corrupted.

However, if you hand over the power to the Chantry, you can add more people to your group and earn more money. But it is prone to get corrupted.

Stopped Solas or Try To Redeem Him?

The final choice is either to save Solace and convince him not to destroy the veil or to stop him. Both options will prevent the destruction of the Dragon Age universe.