How To Fix The Arlathan Tattered Bridge In Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

Moving around the Arlathan Forest becomes easier once you have solved the Tattered Bridge puzzle in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Getting to the area requires completing the “An Unfamiliar Sense” quest. Return to where you encounter the injured Veil Jumper and look towards the southwestern corner. Look at the ladder with a lock. You will also see some explosive barrels nearby.

Use ranged attacks on the lock and the explosive barrels to destroy them. This will clear a hole in the wall, granting you access to the Tattered Bridge in Dragon Age the Veilguard. Now, let’s delve into the details of fixing the bridge.

1. Lift The Barrier

Head to the marked location of Tattered Bridge in Arlathan Forest and drop down the ladder. Run to your right side, and from the end, follow the path across the cliff in the northwest direction. You will come across a barrier at the end, use Eternal Hymn to move it aside.

Enter the area and run past the zipline to the north. This will take you to a ladder at the end. Climb the ladder, move southwest toward the building’s stairs, and take a left to pick up the power crystal.

2. Place The Power Crystal In The Node

Keep going straight and place the power crystal in the next power node; this will build a small bridge that will carry you to the next platform.

Go past the newly formed bridge and activate the projector. Once activated, change its direction to south and point it to the floating rock just a little right and far back to the vined pillars.

Once done, pick up the power crystal and place it on the power node on the southeast edge of the same platform. Doing so will build a bridge to your south.

3. Retrieve The Second Power Crystal

Go past the bridge and bash the wooden pillar behind the projector to create a bridge to the next platform. This new area has a chest containing Brass Bandage.

After opening the chest, break the wooden boxes on your left to return to the power node area. Pick up the power crystal and place it back on the north node to unblock the projector. Return to the project from the wooden pillar bridge and activate the projector. Once activated, point it to the power node behind the zipline.

4. Build A Path To The West Of The Tattered Bridge

Go back from the wooden pillar to the power crystal area. Open the chest on your right to get Camping Gear +4, Blacksmith Tools, and some gold. Pick up the power crystal from your left and head straight west to the next area.

Place the crystal in the power node in the southwest corner of this area. This will build a bridge to the west region of the Tattered Bridge, unlocking the Tattered Bridge Shortcut. This area gives you “The Magic of the Ancients” side quest.