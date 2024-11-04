Dragon Age Veilguard Blood Dragon Armor: How To Get?

Blood Dragon Armor set has always been a nostalgia for Dragon Age players and even appears in the Mass Effect games. With the release of Veilguard, the franchise gives it away as a pre-order bonus. This armor set features in the game as a cosmetic, and you can get it right after clearing the prologue.

You’ll need access to the Lighthouse to claim your pre-order bonus and don the legendary armor in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

How to Get Blood Dragon Armor in Veilguard?

To get the Blood Dragon Armor, you must have a pre-order version of the game on any platform. Once you start the game, get to the lighthouse in the Shadows of Ancient Arlathan quest. Speak with Varric in the infirmary, and once you’re done talking, you can open the golden chest. This chest contains Deluxe items and the Blood Dragon armor set.

Blood Dragon Armor Stats

The Blood Dragon Armor is a transmog set, which is just used as cosmetics that give the appearance. It does not provide any protection, but whatever armor you have equipped will provide it.

Who Can Wear Blood Dragon Armor in Veilguard?

Once you get the Blood Dragon Armor Set, you can equip it with Warrior, Mage, and Rogue classes. This item cannot be shared across companions in Veilguard.

How to Access Other Deluxe Edition Armor Set?

You will find the other Deluxe Edition items in the same chest of infirmary where you get the Blood Dragon Armor. These items include:

Deluxe Edition Weapon Cosmetic Skin:

Aegis of the Fallen Kingdom

Blades of the Fallen Kingdom

Bow of the Fallen Kingdom

Maul of the fallen kingdom

Spellblade of the fallen kingdom

Stave of the fallen kingdom

Sword of the fallen kingdom

Deluxe Edition Armor Cosmetic Skins

Armor of Bellanaris

Circlet of Awe

Ghellara Helm

Harellan’s Bolts

Katriel’s False Face

Reva’s Robes

Deluxe Edition Companion Cosmetic Skins

Bellara’s nerve armor

ringlet of sorrow weapon

Davrin’s resolve armor

beacon edge weapon

plate of high constable shield

Emmrich’s mystique armor

staff of incessant gaze weapon

Harding’s focus armor

sunderbow weapon

Lucanis’s gall armor

heartpiercer weapon

Neve’s fervor armor

cat’s eye weapon

Taash’s might armor

grief weapon

How to Change Appearance in Veilguard?

To change your appearance in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, you must progress a little further in the main story and unlock the Meditation Chamber. This chamber allows you to change your appearance in the wardrobe.