Dragon Age Veilguard Blood Dragon Armor: How To Get?

Blood Dragon Armor set has always been a nostalgia for Dragon Age players and even appears in the Mass Effect games. With the release of Veilguard, the franchise gives it away as a pre-order bonus. This armor set features in the game as a cosmetic, and you can get it right after clearing the prologue.
You’ll need access to the Lighthouse to claim your pre-order bonus and don the legendary armor in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.
How to Get Blood Dragon Armor in Veilguard?
To get the Blood Dragon Armor, you must have a pre-order version of the game on any platform. Once you start the game, get to the lighthouse in the Shadows of Ancient Arlathan quest. Speak with Varric in the infirmary, and once you’re done talking, you can open the golden chest. This chest contains Deluxe items and the Blood Dragon armor set.
Blood Dragon Armor Stats
The Blood Dragon Armor is a transmog set, which is just used as cosmetics that give the appearance. It does not provide any protection, but whatever armor you have equipped will provide it.
Who Can Wear Blood Dragon Armor in Veilguard?
Once you get the Blood Dragon Armor Set, you can equip it with Warrior, Mage, and Rogue classes. This item cannot be shared across companions in Veilguard.
How to Access Other Deluxe Edition Armor Set?
You will find the other Deluxe Edition items in the same chest of infirmary where you get the Blood Dragon Armor. These items include:
Deluxe Edition Weapon Cosmetic Skin:
- Aegis of the Fallen Kingdom
- Blades of the Fallen Kingdom
- Bow of the Fallen Kingdom
- Maul of the fallen kingdom
- Spellblade of the fallen kingdom
- Stave of the fallen kingdom
- Sword of the fallen kingdom
Deluxe Edition Armor Cosmetic Skins
- Armor of Bellanaris
- Circlet of Awe
- Ghellara Helm
- Harellan’s Bolts
- Katriel’s False Face
- Reva’s Robes
Deluxe Edition Companion Cosmetic Skins
- Bellara’s nerve armor
- ringlet of sorrow weapon
- Davrin’s resolve armor
- beacon edge weapon
- plate of high constable shield
- Emmrich’s mystique armor
- staff of incessant gaze weapon
- Harding’s focus armor
- sunderbow weapon
- Lucanis’s gall armor
- heartpiercer weapon
- Neve’s fervor armor
- cat’s eye weapon
- Taash’s might armor
- grief weapon
How to Change Appearance in Veilguard?
To change your appearance in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, you must progress a little further in the main story and unlock the Meditation Chamber. This chamber allows you to change your appearance in the wardrobe.