How To Open The Warden Vault In Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

The Warden Vault is a regional quest in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. It is located in the eastern portion of the Rivian Coast area, where players first encounter Taash.

To start this quest, reach the ruined castle at the main gates. Take a right, where you’ll find a red vase. Use Taash’s fire abilities to set it ablaze, opening a new path. Continue inside and head up the stairs in front of you. On the next floor, you’ll find an unlocked door you can walk through. Here, you’ll find a lever that you can use to drop a ladder down. Take the ladder down, and you’ll get attacked. Deal with the enemies there and then use the stairs on the right to go further down.

Next, use Taash’s fire ability again to remove the Blistering Drakestone. Once clear, press forward, and you’ll find a note with a clue and three seals on a stone wall. You’ll now have to find and unlock three locks to gain access to the vault and the quest will start in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

How to unlock the first Warden Vault lock?

For the first lock, go back to the area Taash blew up and leave to find yourself in a room filled with crates. Break them to access the three shields on the wall. The shields must be lit to unlock the first lock.

The correct combination for the first lock is Left-Middle-Right. Exit this room and take the stairs on your right, then hop on the crate to reach the ledge above. At the very end, you’ll find another door to your right, which you can go through.

As you enter, you can spot three lit shields before an iron door. Interact with the lever to open the door; inside it, you’ll find yet another lever to interact with to open the first lock.

How to open the second Warden Vault lock?

Next, you must locate a spirit leading you directly to the second lock. To get started, drop down from the ledge you climbed up on using the crate, and you’ll find a skeleton resting against the wall directly in front of you.

Interact with it, and a spirit will appear. You need to locate three more skeletons throughout the castle that will eventually lead you to the location of the second lock. There will be quest markers guiding you to where you need to go, making this step very easy.

Follow the quest markers until the spirit phases through a wall, revealing the next lock. All you have to do here is pull the lever, and the second lock will unlock.

How to unlock the third Warden Vault lock?

For the third lock, you’ll need a Wisp. Exit through the door on the left (the door is on the same wall the spirit phased through), stick to your left, and keep following the path. Once you reach a room with a chest, take the stairs down and find yourself in a clearing.

Use Taash’s abilities to ignite a pot on the ledge directly before you, and a ladder will drop. Use the ladder and climb up to find the Wisp. Collect the Wisp and drop down, then head east, you’ll find a door on your left that you need to go through.

TIP During this section, you may encounter a bug where the ladder does not drop down from the ledge. Try restarting the game and/or repositioning your party to resolve the issue. If the bug persists, you may have to wait for the development team to release a patch.

Once you enter the door, make an immediate left and follow the path til you reach a dead end. Make a right here and find a half-broken wall with a skeleton inside. Once you’re close enough, the wisp will automatically go toward the skeleton and animate it.

The Skeleton will then push the lever inside the wall and open the door to your left. To solve the puzzle, simply go in and interact with the third and final lock.

Warden Vault rewards in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Now, head back to where you found the clue, and you’ll find all three shields glowing with a green flame. To your right, the wooden door will be unlocked, and you can enter it to loot the chests that will give you several rewards, including: