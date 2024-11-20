Best Dragon Age: The Veilguard Veil Ranger Build

Veil Rangers is the strongest specialization of the Rogue class in Dragon Age: The Veilguard that inflicts powerful attacks. This specialization can be made into a sniper build that uses shock damager to stagger the enemy and slow them down to land perfect hits.

This build focuses on increasing projectile abilities and using everything that inflicts electric damage. The fighting strategy is pretty simple: if there are ranged enemies on the battlefield, snipe them down. You must be in close range, use Taash to apply the overwhelmed status, and then use AOE to clear the area.

This guide shows you the best Rogue Veil Ranger build in Dragon Age: The Veilguard by giving you the best faction, race, gear, companions, and runes to select.

Rogue Veil Ranger Build Overview

This Rogue Veil Ranger build focuses on ranged combat while dealing with electric damage. The huge combo explosions spread shocking debilitations to the enemies.

Faction: Veil Jumper

Veil Jumper Race: Elf

Elf Active Skills: Static Strikes, Rain of Decay, Reeling Bolt, Lightning Quiver, Storm’s Path

Static Strikes, Rain of Decay, Reeling Bolt, Lightning Quiver, Storm’s Path Ultimate: Concussive Barrage, Twin Gifts of Arlathan

Concussive Barrage, Twin Gifts of Arlathan Trait: Evasive Maneuver, Bated Breath, Archer’s Rhythm

Evasive Maneuver, Bated Breath, Archer’s Rhythm Companions: Lucanis and Harding

Cordova’s Toothpick, Focal Blade +10, Dauntless Greatbow +10, Defiant Silence +10, Wanderer’s Long Coat +10, Jumper’s Binding +10, Token of True Flight, Focus of the Veil, Graven Opal

Runes: Bombard, Ascend, and Shatter

Best Faction and Race

The best faction for Rogue Veil Range in Dragon Age: The Veilguard is the Veil Jumpers. They grant a perk that gives you higher critical and weakpoint damage, letting you perform to your best. You also get bonus damage against fade touched enemies which is another nice bonus.

As for the race, the elves are known to have a stronger connection with the Fade, making them a perfect choice for this build. There is no actual gameplay benefit for choosing a particular race. Our choice is thus purely for roleplaying reasons.

Abilities And Level Progression

The Veil Ranger specialization unlocks at level 20. But before then, you should work on unlocking and leveling the following skills so you can perform your job to the best of your abilities.

Level 1-10:

At this stage, grab Static Strikes first and foremost. This is your basic peashooter ability, dealing 121 electricity damage with your strikes. It also applies Weakened. Next, work towards getting Rain of Decay, which deals 330 necrotic damage to enemies caught in its area. Finally, get Reeling Bolt, which doesn’t do much damage on a hit, but you want it for its potential to pull in enemies, shock them, and stagger them.

For Ultimate, go for Concussive Barrage, which has 1,760 damage and staggers enemies. If this hits any already staggered enemies, it extends the duration by 200%. Use this after you fire off a Reeling Bolt.

Level 10-20:

Swap out Static Strikes for Storm’s Path when you hit level 20 and can unlock specialization. You will find this in the Veil Ranger tree, which deals 385 electricity damage with this attack. It also detonates Overwhelmed enemies.

Additionally, swap out your ultimate for Twin Gifts of Arlathan which also unlocks after you access the Veil Ranger specialization. This Ultimate does more damage at a total of 1,980 electricity damage. You will throw two entangled relic fragments that rapidly bounce between targets

Level 20+:

Swap out Reeling Bolt for Lightning Quiver. This ability deals 495 electricity damage upon hits. You will fire up to 7 bolts that randomly hit enemies.

Which Traits go Best With This Build?

Between levels 1-10, get and use Evasive Maneuvers. This allows you to launch an attack from an extended dodge. After you cross level 10, get Bated Breath, which allows your bow to be charged up an extra level. Finally, between levels 10-20, choose Archer’s Rhythm. By holding down your ranged attack button, you will charge the attack and deal 50% more damage upon a hit.

The Companions You Should Choose

For this Veil Ranger build, we recommend using Ballara and Taash as companions for the given purposes:

Ballara: Ballara applies shock and reduces your target’s resistance to electric damage. Equip and upgrade her Galvanized Tear ability; this creates an AOE effect that disrupts enemies and clumps them together, making them an easy pick for your Storm’s Path skill. Ballara’s Replenish ability makes her a good support for your team.

Ballara applies shock and reduces your target’s resistance to electric damage. Equip and upgrade her ability; this creates an AOE effect that disrupts enemies and clumps them together, making them an easy pick for your Storm’s Path skill. Ballara’s ability makes her a good support for your team. Taash: Taash is the only companion who easily and quickly applies the overwhelmed status with her ability, Spitfire. Since Storm’s Path is AOE, you will be hitting two overwhelmed enemies most of the time. With Dragonfire Strike, you can detonate weakene d, and having a cooldown ability is a better choice when you don’t have the momentum to spend.

What’s the Best Gear for Veil Ranger Build?

You have nine gear slots in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. For the Veil Ranger build, we recommend the following items:

Main-Hand Weapon Cordova’s Toothpick Off-Hand Weapon / Shield Focal Blade +10 Longbow Dauntless Greatbow +10 Helm/Vitaar Defiant Silence +10 Armor Wanderer’s Long Coat +10 Belt Jumper’s Binding +10 Amulet Token of True Flight Ring Slot 1 Focus of the Veil Ring Slot 2 Graven Opal

Cordova’s Toothpick

The Cordova’s Toothpick unique saber is the best weapon for this build. The melee damage from this weapon is negligible, but we mainly want this to get a bleed effect on hits. With every strike from this weapon, you will stack bleed by 6 and cause a 25% additional stagger.

Focal Blade +10

Focal Blade epic rapier stacks up electricity damage and applies a shocked status effect on your final attacks that inflict additional electric damage. At every rarity stage, the bonus shock damage increases letting you absolutely wreck your enemies. At legendary level, it reduces the target’s resistance to electric damage, meaning they take even more damage, while increasing your charged attacks.

Dauntless Greatbow +10

The dauntless greatbow has added electric damage. When you hit a point on enemies with 3 or more shocked stacks, it causes lightning to chain and damage nearby enemies.

Defiant Silence +10

This legendary medium helm increases critical damage and increases your chance to crit. This works perfectly with the rogue class and lets you do crazy high burst damage.

Wanderer’s Long Coat +10

This light armor provides decent protection but the reason you want this armor is its shock damage buffing properties. It further boosts the electric damage you do while boosting resistance to that damage type. If you get hit by electric damage, it will make you Quickened further boosting your deadly abilities.

Jumper’s Binding +10

The Jumper’s Binding belt increases electric damage and deals electric damage around you while healing. This is exceptional for creating some breathing space after taking damage.

Token of True Flight

This amulet increases projectile damage, which for this build is useful for all your abilities. It also returns momentum if your targets are 15 meters away, and when they crit, you get 50% of weakpoint damage on it.

Focus of the Veil

This ring adds +15% damage, +25% electric resistance, +20% Electric Ability damage vs. Barrier, and 50% of all of your other damage type bonuses contribute to your Electric damage bonus. Stacking this on the damage bonus you receive already, you will be a power house of damage shredding anything that stands in your way.

Graven Opal

This ring improves ranged damage and weak point damage, and buffs your ultimate ability. It also boosts momentum.

Best Runes

For the Rogue Veil Ranger build, we recommend using the following Runes: