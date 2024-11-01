Dragon Age: The Veilguard Steam Deck Optimization Guide

Action-packed Dragon Age: The Veilguard is out, and it comes with the problem of optimizing it. Handheld systems like SteamDeck may struggle to play the game smoothly. But thanks to the game’s optimization settings, you can tweak the settings and enjoy a smoother experience.

These optimization settings of Steam Deck offer a smooth and straightforward gameplay experience. The Steam Decks have a battery life of 1.5 – 4 hours, and to start Dragon Age: The Veilguard use the given optimization settings:

In-Game Setting

Active Monitor Generic non-PNP Monitor Window Mode Full Screen Screen Resolution 1280×800 Refresh Rate 90HZ Frame Rate Limit Uncapped VSync Off Triple Buffering Off Brightness Default Contrast Default Enable HDR On HDR Calibration Adjust as per preference Upscale Method Intel XESS Upsample Quality Quality Frame Generation Disabled Anti-Aliasing Disabled Render Scale 100% Dynamic Resolution Scaling On Target Frames Per Second 60 Minimum Resolution Scale 70%

Graphics

Graphics Preset Custom Texture Quality Low Texture Filtering Low Lighting Quality Low Contact Shadows Off Ambient Occlusion SSAO Screen Space Reflection Off Volumetric Lighting Low Sky Quality Low Ray-Traced Reflections Off Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion Off Ultra Ray Tracing Off Level of Detail Low Strand Hair Off Terrain Quality Low Terrain Decoration Quality Low Visual Effects Quality Low Depth of Field Cinematics only; personal preference Vignette Off Motion Blur Off; personal preference Post Processing Quality Low Field of View 100%

Steam Deck Specific Settings