Dragon Age: The Veilguard Steam Deck Optimization Guide

Dragon Age The Veilguard is reported to struggle on handheld devices like the Steam Deck but with some optimization settings, it runs smoother

By Namra Malik

Action-packed Dragon Age: The Veilguard is out, and it comes with the problem of optimizing it. Handheld systems like SteamDeck may struggle to play the game smoothly. But thanks to the game’s optimization settings, you can tweak the settings and enjoy a smoother experience.

These optimization settings of Steam Deck offer a smooth and straightforward gameplay experience. The Steam Decks have a battery life of 1.5 – 4 hours, and to start Dragon Age: The Veilguard use the given optimization settings:

In-Game Setting

Active MonitorGeneric non-PNP Monitor
Window ModeFull Screen
Screen Resolution1280×800
Refresh Rate90HZ
Frame Rate LimitUncapped
VSyncOff
Triple BufferingOff
BrightnessDefault
ContrastDefault
Enable HDROn
HDR CalibrationAdjust as per preference
Upscale MethodIntel XESS
Upsample QualityQuality
Frame GenerationDisabled
Anti-AliasingDisabled
Render Scale100%
Dynamic Resolution ScalingOn
Target Frames Per Second60
Minimum Resolution Scale70%

Graphics

Graphics PresetCustom
Texture QualityLow
Texture FilteringLow
Lighting QualityLow
Contact ShadowsOff
Ambient OcclusionSSAO
Screen Space ReflectionOff
Volumetric LightingLow
Sky QualityLow
Ray-Traced ReflectionsOff
Ray-Traced Ambient OcclusionOff
Ultra Ray TracingOff
Level of DetailLow
Strand HairOff
Terrain QualityLow
Terrain Decoration QualityLow
Visual Effects QualityLow
Depth of FieldCinematics only; personal preference
VignetteOff
Motion BlurOff; personal preference
Post Processing QualityLow
Field of View100%

Steam Deck Specific Settings

Frame Rate Limit60
TDP13 W
Battery Drain25-20 W
