Save Or Leave The Mayor In Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

Near the end of ‘Shadows Crossing’ main quest in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, you meet Dmeta’s mayor. Here, you will get the option of either choosing to save or leave him to his fate.

The primary choices are saving or leaving him, but if you start the game as part of the Grey Warden faction, you will get a third option of redeeming him. With this said, let’s get straight to the outcome of the choices and what option you should choose in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

1. Save the Mayor

If you choose to save the mayor, Bellara and Harding will disapprove, but Neve will approve, giving you an advantage while romancing her. It’s a small The mayor goes on his merry way and does not return. But he does warn you about the gods’ power of indoctrination. This revelation has little to no effect on anything in the game.

2. Leave the Mayor

If you choose to leave the mayor, the decision will get approval from Bellara and Harding, but Neve will disapprove. However, if the mayor is left to the Blight, he will become a powerful boss of the Growing Corrupt side quest. This side quest is ONLY available if you choose this option. So if you let the mayor go or the secret third option, you will not get this side quest.

3. Banish him to Grey Wardens

This is an additional option you will only get if you have the Grey Wardens faction. This option gives him another chance of redemption. You can send the mayor to the Grey Wardens where he gets trained and joins them. He will spend the rest of his life-fighting Darkspawn to right the wrongs made in the village. Neve greatly approves this decision, while Bellara and Harding disapprove.

Which Option Should You Choose?

If you want to boost romance with Neve, we recommend going for the saving and redemption options. But it’s better to leave the mayor to his fate to get an additional side quest to play. He gets to reap what he sowed, and you can deliver justice by defeating him.

If you want the best moral choice, we recommend you send the mayor to the Grey Wardens in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. That way he lives, has a way to redeem himself, and you won’t have to live with the guilt of killing a potentially innocent man. Like he says, the gods can indoctrinate people and that’s what happened with him.