How To Increase Faction Strength In Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

Choosing the right faction is important in Dragon Age: The Veilguard as this choice can influence your experience. Apart from Rook’s faction in character creation, you can align yourself with factions and raise reputation with them by taking on various tasks.

This guide lists down the ways you can increase your reputation among the allies and increases you chances of earning bonuses in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

1. Complete Quests

The main and secondary quests reward you with much faction strength for completing them. You can earn more than 200 factions points by completing main quests related to a faction. Additionally, you can take on secondary quests in the area given by members of the faction. They reward a bit less faction points but doing enough of them will greatly increase faction strength overall.

2. Companion Quests

Other than playing your own faction-specific quests, you can also participate in your companion’s faction quests to get boosts in strength. Each of your companions will be affiliated with a faction so taking on these quests can also grant you points to increase faction strength.

3. Trade Items With Merchants

Visit the Faction merchants and sell them valuable items. These merchants are located in the bases of important locations. You must visit your faction’s merchant to trade items for gold and faction strength. Note that the boost will be relatively small for less valuable items, but you will get a boost in the faction strength received as you trade a large quantity of loot.

4. Faction Specific Activities

There are some activities you can take outside of questing and trading that can help advance your relationship with a faction. They are discussed below:

Earn points with the Lords of Fortune by winning matches in the Hall of Valor. Win 10 matches and complete the Quest “The Hall of Valor” to get a large amount of points.

Earn points with the Veil Jumpers by activating the ancient elven artifacts – Fen’Harel Altars and Evanuris Statues. These will be found around the world so keep an eye for them.

Take on and defeat Champion bosses to gain faction strength with the Grey Wardens.

There will be an opportunity to gain massive faction strength with either the Shadow Dragons or Antivan Crows in the plot. This is a major decision, and while you strengthen one faction, the other gets weakened.

What is the Fastest Way to Max Out Faction Strength?

The quickest way to max out faction strength is by completing secondary quests, specifically those that are particular to a faction. For this, simply head over to the faction hub and explore as many of the latest faction quests as you can. This will give you the opportunity to explore the area and collect chests and loot, which can then be traded with the merchants. This also helps in increasing faction strength in Dragon Age: The Veilguard as discussed above.

Why Increase Faction Strength In Dragon Age Veilguard?

Increasing Faction Strength in Dragon Age: The Veilguard will allow players to purchase stronger items, and get access to better prices. Since they will be the main merchants where you buy your gear, crafting items, and more, it pays to increase faction strength. You will also unlock certain objectives in the game and more dialogue options.