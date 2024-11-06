How To Open The Door In Entropy’s Grasp In Dragon’s Age Veilguard?

In Entropy’s Grasp is the third main story quest in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, during which you must open a door at the elven temple. It’s easier said than done because only one power crystal is slotted in, and you need a second. The second crystal is behind a fenced wall and there is no apparent way of getting it.

To get this crystal, you need to break a wall in the courtyard to open up the way to the second crystal. This is done by using a Ballista placed upon a lookout towards the side. This Dragon Age: The Veilguard guide details step-by-step procedures to locate and power the door.

Once you get to the old Elven Temple, you must deactivate the Veil Bubble Artifact. You will see a power crystal locked behind the door, which you need to get.

1. Open The Door Opposite The Main Door

Pick up the crystal on your left side and take it to the opposite side of the courtyard towards the second door. Place the crystal on the node near the door. This door will give you access to a staircase leading up. Move to the top of the stairs, and you will find a ballista.

2. Get To The Ballista

The ballista is covered with blight boils that you need to destroy. This is a pretty straightforward process; as you get near the ballista, aim for the glowing blight boils with your equipped weapon.

3. Break Through the Wall

Aim the ballista to the intact white wall, fire one shot, and the wall breaks down. Some enemies will start to come out so take another shot to clear the area. Once that’s done, drop down to the ground level and enter the broken wall area and you will find the second power crystal at the far side of the hallway.

Take it and place it on the right node near the large door In Entropy’s Grasp quest in Dragon Age Veilguard. Similarly, take the first power crystal and place on the left node of the door to progress ahead.