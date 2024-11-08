Dragon Age: The Veilguard All Endings Guide

Dragon Age: The Veilguard puts player choice at the forefront as your decisions and choices can dramatically affect how the game plays out and reaches its conclusions. In total, there are four endings: a good ending, a bad ending, a true ending, and a secret ending.

In this guide, we will cover how you can unlock all four of the endings in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Below, we’ve gone over everything from dialogue options to prerequisites and more you must do to get each ending.

How to Get the Good Gnding in Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

The good ending in Dragon Age: The Veilguard requires that all of your companions and faction leaders survive the events of the final chapter. To achieve this, you have to make certain key decisions and finish certain goals, which we’ve highlighted below:

Achieve Hero of the Veilguard status with all seven companions before the point of no return.

status with all seven companions before the point of no return. Obtain the maximum rating from all factions in the game before the point of no return.

from all factions in the game before the point of no return. Chapter 6 (A Warden’s Best Friend): During this quest in chapter 6, save Minrathus instead of Treviso. If Minrathus gets destroyed, you won’t be able to level up your rating with the respective faction; The Shadow Dragons.

During this quest in chapter 6, save instead of Treviso. If Minrathus gets destroyed, you won’t be able to level up your rating with the respective faction; The Shadow Dragons. Chapter 12 (Isle of the Gods): During the Isle of the Gods quest in chapter 12, you must choose to send either Davrin or Harding to distract Ghilan’nain. Whomever you send dies, so we recommend you send Davrin as Harding is required for the good ending.

During the Isle of the Gods quest in chapter 12, you must choose to send either Davrin or Harding to distract Ghilan’nain. Whomever you send dies, so we recommend you send as Harding is required for the good ending. Chapter 12 (Isle of the Gods): You’ll have another decision to make in the same chapter. When Neve and Bellara offer to open the blocked path for you, choose Bellara.

You’ll have another decision to make in the same chapter. When Neve and Bellara offer to open the blocked path for you, choose Chapter 13 (The Last Gambit): In this quest, you must assign each of your companions to a specific role. Doing this ensures you get a good ending. Assign Harding to protect the Grey Wardens , Put Taash on Veil Jumpers protection duty, and finally, assign Lucanis to protect the Antivan Crows .

In this quest, you must assign each of your companions to a specific role. Doing this ensures you get a good ending. Assign to protect the , Put on protection duty, and finally, assign to protect the . Chapter 14: During the last chapter, you’ll again have to assign your companions to do specific jobs. Assign Taash to defend the Divine Manor and have Neve and Harding proceed with the mission.

FYI The point of no return begins once you start the chapter 11 quest When Plans Align. Wind up your affairs before then.

Apart from this, once you defeat the final boss, Elger’nan, and come face to face with Solas, you’ll have to pick certain dialogue options; they are;

Dialogue Best Response “Please, Rook, I do not wish to fight against you.“ Option 2: Let’s try this your way “Bested fairly by wits alone. I taught you well.” Option 1: I wish things were different

If you follow the steps we’ve described above correctly, you’ll unlock the good ending in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Doing so also unlocks the “The Ones That Last” trophy/achievement.

If you choose to fight Solas without having all your companions at Hero of the Veilguard status, you won’t be able to defeat him, and those companions will perish, blocking you from unlocking the trophy/achievement.

How to Get the Bad Ending in Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

The bad ending is essentially the opposite of the good ending and sees most, if not all, of your companions and faction leaders perishing during the last few quests. Since your companions perish with this ending, the final few quests will be significantly harder. To get this ending, you have to do the following:

Ignore most or all of the companion and regional questlines

Chapter 6 (A Warden’s Best Friend): Save Treviso during this mission.

Save Treviso during this mission. Chapter 12 (Isle of the Gods): Send Harding to distract Ghilan’nain.

Send Harding to distract Ghilan’nain. Chapter 12 (Isle of the Gods): Choose Neve to open the blocked path for you.

Choose Neve to open the blocked path for you. Chapter 13 (The Last Gambit): Assign Taash to protect the Grey Wardens, Put Lucanis on Veil Jumpers protection duty, and finally, assign Harding to protect the Antivan Crows.

Assign Taash to protect the Grey Wardens, Put Lucanis on Veil Jumpers protection duty, and finally, assign Harding to protect the Antivan Crows. Chapter 14: Assign anyone but Taash to defend the Divine Manor.

During the final confrontation with Elger’nan, pick the following dialogue options.

Dialogue Best Response “Please, Rook, I do not wish to fight against you.“ Option 3: But I want to fight you. “Bested fairly by wits alone. I taught you well.” Option 2: You did this to yourself.

If you follow everything we’ve described above, you’ll unlock the bad ending in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and everyone will die.

How to Unlock the Secret Ending in Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

The secret ending occurs once you’ve rolled credits on Dragon Age: The Veilguard. This ending follows one of the two main endings and ties the series together by referencing events from prior games and hinting at a sequel, through a mysterious voice simply saying “We come”. To unlock this ending, you must collect the three Mysterious Circles.

Mysterious Circle #1: The first Mysterious Circle can be found on a small island in the Arlathan Forest area. To acquire it, you must locate and direct four lasers so that they face the four pillars on the island. Doing so makes a bridge appear, which lets you access the circle.

The first Mysterious Circle can be found on a small island in the area. To acquire it, you must locate and direct four lasers so that they face the four pillars on the island. Doing so makes a bridge appear, which lets you access the circle. Mysterious Circle #2: The second Mysterious Circle is found in the Necropolis Halls . To get it, you must first complete two quests: Restless Spirits and Pinnacle of its Kind. Once you do, go to the Necropolis Halls and look near the left side of the room.

The second Mysterious Circle is found in the . To get it, you must first complete two quests: Restless Spirits and Pinnacle of its Kind. Once you do, go to the Necropolis Halls and look near the left side of the room. Mysterious Circle #3: The third and final Mysterious Circle can also be found at the Necropolis Halls. Once you’ve completed the quest The Heart of Corruption, go to the Crossroads and defeat all three champions in the area. The champions will be marked on your map. Once you’ve done this, head back to the Necropolis Halls and look near the left side of the room.

If you have all three Mysterious Circles before entering the point of no return, the secret ending will trigger once you roll credits. The secret ending will unlock the “A Storm Quelled” trophy/achievement.

How to Unlock the True Ending in Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

The true ending in Dragon Age: The Veilguard adds option to the final dialogue choice with Solas. For this, you need to collect certain items. These items include six Wolf Statuettes (which contain Solas’ memories) and Mythal’s Essence.

Wolf Statuette #1: The first Wolf Statuette is unlocked and acquired automatically once you complete the main quest “Shades of the Blight.”

The first Wolf Statuette is unlocked and acquired automatically once you complete the main quest Wolf Statuette #2: Once you defeat the Champion in Docktown , you can unlock the Gate of Lost Ages in the Crossroads area. Enter the gate and solve the puzzle to get the next Statuette.

Once you defeat the Champion in , you can unlock the Gate of Lost Ages in the Crossroads area. Enter the gate and solve the puzzle to get the next Statuette. Wolf Statuette #3: Complete the dream sequence in the Converged City to get this Wolf Statuette .

. Wolf Statuette #4: Like the previous one, you must complete the Heights of Athim dream sequence.

Like the previous one, you must complete the dream sequence. Wolf Statuette #5: For the fifth Wolf Statuette, complete Elv’henan’s Haven dream sequence.

For the fifth Wolf Statuette, complete dream sequence. Wolf Statuette #6: The sixth and final Wolf Statuette can be found while exploring Elv’henan’s Haven. While doing so, you’ll encounter a statue puzzle that will let you access a new area. This area contains the Statuette.

The sixth and final Wolf Statuette can be found while exploring Elv’henan’s Haven. While doing so, you’ll encounter a statue puzzle that will let you access a new area. This area contains the Statuette. Mythal’s Essence: To get Mythal’s Essence, you need to complete Bellara’s companion questline. When you come face-to-face with Mythal, you can fight her or convince her to give you her essence.

Once you’ve picked up all these items, you can use Mythal’s Essence on Solas during the final confrontation. Doing so triggers the true ending where you learn more about Solas. For best results, do this alongside the good ending method. That way, you can get the best possible ending in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.