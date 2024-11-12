How To Solve The Dellamorte Estate Puzzle In Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

The Dellamorte Estate Puzzle in Dragon Age: The Veilguard requires facing 4 statues in the correct direction to unlock a passageway. This passageway holds the Crow’s Perch Medallion, which increases the strike damage ability by 20%, and Jenny’s Belt, which applies a healing effect.

You must travel to Treviso’s northern corner to get to this puzzle and have Lucanis on your team. Lucanis becomes available after completing the “Sea of the Blood” quest and is vital to solving this puzzle. Once you have him, use his Spite’s Reach ability near Veil instabilities next to the statues to summon a figure. You need to adjust the direction of the four statues in the direction these figures point to in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

TIP On your way, you will encounter Antaam; killing them will increase your bond with Lucanis and give you EXP.

First Statue Location

You will find the first statue near the western corner of the canal. Use the Spite’s Reach near it on the Veil instabilities to summon the figure who will point in the direction you need to turn this statue to. That will be the northeast.

Second Statue Location

The second statue can be found near the gate on the northwest corner. After using Spite’s Reach on the Veil instability, you need to turn this to the eastern direction.

Third Statue Location

The third statue is near the stairs on the northeast corner of the Dellamorte Estates. After using Spite’s Reach, you must adjust its direction to the west.

Fourth Statue Location

The fourth and last statue is locked behind the door on the eastern corner of the area. To unlock this, you need to find and pull the three levers hidden behind the statues of winged creatures in the middle of the courtyard. Use Spite’s Reach to summon statue hands, and then use them to climb up to the levers. Flip the levers, open the gate, and then enter it to find the fourth statue. Turn this one to the northwest to solve the Dellamorte Estate Puzzle in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Rewards for Solving the Dellamorte Estate Puzzle

You will get the following rewards for solving this puzzle: