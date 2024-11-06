Dragon Age: The Veilguard Compiling Shaders Errors

Shader Compiling is essential to modern PC games, and Dragon Age: The Veilguard is no different. It changes shaders into a format that your graphics card can use. Since Veilguard is a huge game, the process can take a long time, considering the number of files.

Some users have reported this process taking longer than expected, while for others, it did not start at all, leading to severe stuttering and hitching once they started playing the game. Below, we’ve highlighted some of the ways you can fix these issues in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

How to fix Dragon Age: The Veilguard not Compiling Shaders

If your game does not compile shaders on the initial start-up, your gameplay will suffer, and you’ll face hitches and frame drops throughout. To mitigate this issue, you can try the following fixes:

Restart your game: This is the easiest fix for this issue; though it may not work 100% of the time, it is still worth trying.

Most GPUs receive a firmware patch ahead of a big game release like Dragon Age: The Veilguard, make sure you have the latest firmware patch installed before you launch the game. Verify Integrity on Steam: Lastly, if you purchased the game through Steam, you can try verifying the integrity of your game files. Open the Steam launcher and right-click on Dragon Age: The Veilguard from the library menu on the right. Select Properties and open the Installed Files tab. Next, click on Verify Integrity of Game Files. Once the process ends, restart the game.

FYI If you update your graphics drivers after the shader compiling process has completed, you’ll need to compile them again.

How to fix taking Too Long to Compile Shaders?

If you’re in a situation where Compiling Shaders takes longer than 30 minutes in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, there is likely an underlying issue. For this, you can try the following fixes:

Clear the shader cache: This simple process works similarly to allocating shader space. Go to the Nvidia control panel, open Manage 3D settings, and set the Shader Cache Size to zero. Reboot your PC, set shader allocation to automatic, and boot up your game again. You can also clear the Shader Cache by going into your game files through Steam, locating a folder titled “Shader Cache,” and deleting all its contents.

If Shader Compilation issues persist after trying all these fixes, delete and reinstall your game. Before reinstalling your game, ensure all temporary files have also been deleted.