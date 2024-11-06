Dragon Age Veilguard: Best Factions For Each Class

Dragon Age: The Veilguard initially allows you to choose a class and faction for Rook. This is an important decision as it influences your character’s backstory. Factions have a great influence on your playstyle and gameplay outcomes.

With Grey Wardens being the popular choice, let’s review some of the recommended factions that prove best for each Dragon Age: The Veilguard class.

Best Faction for Warrior Class

The Grey Wardens is the best faction choice for Warrior in Veilguard. You want to choose this faction because it gives you bonus damage against darkspawn, increased health, and defense. They give you Davrin as a companion. You will also gain reputation with the Grey Warden at a faster rate.

The Lord of Fortune and Antivan Crows are other options you can consider. Antivan Crows gives an extra health potion, and Lord of Fortune gives increased damage.

The Wardens, Crows, and the Lords are all good options for Warriors since they are frontliners who will dive into the thick of the fight. The increased health and defense boost from Wardens helps with survivability. The potions from the Crows let you heal more, and the attack boost from Lords of Fortune let you hit harder, which is your main job.

Best Faction for Mage Class

For the Mage class, go for Shadow Dragons. This faction increases Mana regeneration, allowing you to cast powerful spells frequently. You deal increased damage against Venatori. You also gain reputation with this faction faster so it’s best to choose them when playing a caster.

But if you want to increase Mana and damage with an affliction stack, go for Mourn Watch. With them, you deal increased damage vs Undead and Demons. Moreover, you can apply an additional Affliction stack on targets.

Both options work with your main role as a caster in the party. The mana regen boost from the Dragons let you cast more spells while the affliction stack from the Mourn Watch helps you deal more status effects. Both work best for the role of a Mage.

Best Faction for Rogue Class

Lastly, for the Rogue class, go for the Veil Jumpers faction. This faction deals with increased damage compared to Fade Touched creatures and boosts Critical and Weakpoint damage. You also get a boost to faction reputation and gain it more quickly. Many of the faction members prefer light armor and high burst damage which are the mainstays of the Rogue class.

The second best faction choices is the Grey Wardens. The increased health and defense will boost survivability and make you last longer in battles.

Rogues are all about delivering high burst damage to enemies, so the Crit damage boost from the Jumpers works best here. Since rogues are also light characters which are low on health and defense, the boost from the Grey Wardens help them survive encounters and last longer.