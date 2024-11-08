How To Get The Best Ending In Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

To get the best ending in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, you must first achieve Hero of the Veilguard status with all seven companions. This will require completing their companion questlines before you reach the point of no return.

You also have to complete all regional questlines to obtain the maximum rating from all factions in the game. Like with the companions, this must be done before you reach the point of no return, which begins once you start the ” When Plans Align ” quest in Chapter 11. Apart from this, you must also make several key decisions throughout Dragon Age: The Veilguard and get Mythal’s Essence.

Decisions to Get the Dest ending in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Below, we’ve highlighted every key decision that leads to the best ending in Dragon Age: The Veilguard:

Chapter 6 (A Warden’s Best Friend): During this quest in chapter 6, save Minthraus instead of Trevino. If Minthraus dies, you won’t be able to level up your rating with his respective faction, The Shadow Dragons.

During this quest in chapter 6, save Minthraus instead of Trevino. If Minthraus dies, you won’t be able to level up your rating with his respective faction, The Shadow Dragons. Chapter 12 (Isle of the Gods): During the Isle of the Gods quest in chapter 12, you must send Davrin or Harding to distract the Ghilan’nain. Whomever you send dies, make sure to send Davrin as Harding is required for the good ending.

During the Isle of the Gods quest in chapter 12, you must send Davrin or Harding to distract the Ghilan’nain. Whomever you send dies, make sure to send as Harding is required for the good ending. Chapter 12 (Isle of the Gods): You’ll have another decision to make in the same chapter . When Neve and Bellara offer to open the blocked path for you, choose Bellara.

. When Neve and Bellara offer to open the blocked path for you, choose Chapter 13 (The Last Gambit): In this quest, you must assign your companions to a specific role. Doing this ensures you get a good ending. Assign Harding to protect the Grey Wardens , Put Taash on Veil Jumpers protection duty, and finally, assign Lucanis to protect the Antican Crows .

In this quest, you must assign your companions to a specific role. Doing this ensures you get a good ending. Assign to protect the , Put on protection duty, and finally, assign to protect the . Chapter 14: During the last chapter, you’ll again have to assign your companions to do specific jobs. Assign Taash to defend the Divine Manor and have Neve and Harding proceed with the mission.

FYI The point of no return begins once you start the chapter 11 quest When Plans Align.

Following these decisions, you’ll come face-to-face with Solas following the defeat of Elgar’nan. In the regular good ending, you can trick Solas into binding himself with the Veil, saving the world, or fighting him. The result is the same. However, you must get Mythal’s essence for the best emotionally fulfilling ending.

Collect Wolf Statuettes and Get Mythal’s Essence

You must acquire six Wolf Statuettes (which contain Solas’ memories) and Mythal’s Essence in addition to the above choices to get the best ending.

Wolf Statuette #1: The first Wolf Statuette is unlocked and acquired automatically once you complete the main quest, “Shades of the Blight.”

The first Wolf Statuette is unlocked and acquired automatically once you complete the main quest, Wolf Statuette #2: Once you defeat the Champion in Docktown , you can unlock the Gate of Lost Ages in the Crossroads area. Enter the gate and solve the puzzle to get the next Statuette.

Once you defeat the Champion in , you can unlock the Gate of Lost Ages in the Crossroads area. Enter the gate and solve the puzzle to get the next Statuette. Wolf Statuette #3: Complete the dream sequence in the Converged City to get this Wolf Statuette .

. Wolf Statuette #4: You must complete the Heights of Athim dream sequence like the previous one .

. Wolf Statuette #5: Complete Elv’henan’s Haven dream sequence for the fifth Wolf Statuette .

. Wolf Statuette #6: The sixth and final Wolf Statuette can be found while exploring Elv’henan’s Haven. While doing so, you’ll encounter a statue puzzle that will let you access a new area. This area contains the Statuette.

The sixth and final Wolf Statuette can be found while exploring Elv’henan’s Haven. While doing so, you’ll encounter a statue puzzle that will let you access a new area. This area contains the Statuette. Mythal’s Essence: To get Mythal’s Essence, you need to complete Bellara’s companion questline. When you come face-to-face with Mythal, you can fight her or convince her to give you her essence.

Once you’ve picked up all these items, you’ll get an option to use Mythal’s Essence on Solas during the final confrontation. Instead of tricking him or attacking him, choose “You don’t have to do this” from the dialogue options. This is ONLY available if you collect the statuettes and Mythal’s essence. The second dialogue choice is up to you. The Inquisitor, Morrigan, and Mythal will appear and talk to Solas.

He will still merge himself with the Veil to stop the destruction of the world but this way you won’t need to trick or coerce him. This time he does so willingly and the emotional impact of this ending is greater.