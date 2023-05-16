Dragon Age 2 Armor Sets Guide

You can collect three unique armor sets in each act of Dragon Age 2, one for each class that Hawke may play. Additional points are awarded if the suite is completed for the main character. These armor pieces are class-specific. Apart from these unique armors, we will cover all the other armor sets in this guide.

Dragon Age 2 Armor Sets

You can find all these armor pieces in our Dragon Age 2 Unique Armor Guide.

Armor Set Source Class Fallen Act 1 All The Last Descent Act 1 Rogue Spiral Eye Act 1 Mage Stonehammer Act 2 Warrior Enasalin Act 2 Rogue Overseer Act 2 Mage Champion Act 3 All Regalia of Weisshaupt Legacy DLC All Orlesian Lancer Mark of the Assassin DLC Warrior Enchanter Illana Mark of the Assassin DLC Mage The Messenger Mark of the Assassin DLC Rogue Blood Dragon Armor DLC All Ser Isaac Armor DLC All

Warrior Sets

Stonehammer’s Gift

Completing this set will give you +2 strength and +3% armor besides the stats of each piece.

Gauntlets: in a chest in the Killer’s Lair. +10 health, +24 attack, and armor bonus of 51

Boots: chest in Bartrand’s Estate. +14 health, +37 attack, and 77 armor bonus

Plate: Olaf’s Armory. +40 health, +102 attack and 213 armor bonus

Helm: looted from Thug Leader in Winding Alley. +16 health, +41 attack, +2% critical chance and 85 armor

Mantle of the Champion

Set Bonus is +3 strength and +5% armor

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Gauntlets will be acquired from Grace. It will give you +20 health, +58 attack, +3% critical chance and 132 armor bonus.

Boots will be looted from Houn. It will give you +18 health, +52 attack, +4% physical damage and 119 armor bonus.

Plate will be looted from High Dragon in the Bone Pit. Will give +50 health, +145 attack and 331 armor bonus.

Helm is acquired from Grace on the Wounded Coast. Will give +20 health, +58 attack, +3% Critical chance and 132 armor bonus.

Armor of the Fallen

Set Bonus is +20 health and +1 strength.

Gauntlets will be found in Sundermount Caverns during Long Way Home. Will give +7 health, +1% critical chance and 30 armor bonus.

Boots will be found in a chest in the Undercity Warrens during Shepherding wolves. Will give +10 health, +24 attack and 45 armor bonus.

Plate will be looted from the dragon encountered during the Deep Roads Expedition. Will give +28 health, +67 attack and 126 armor bonus.

Helm will be located in Tarohne’s Sanctuary. Will give +11 health, +27 attack and 50 armor bonus.

Regalia of Weisshaupt

Set Bonus is +2 strength and +10% physical damage.

Gauntlets require the Legacy DLC. Will give +(0.3 * ARM) armor, +(3.6 + 0.12 * LVL) % healing.

Boots will also require Legacy. Will give +(1.44 + 1.44 * LVL) health, +(0.18 * DEF(LVL) defense.

Plate will be looted from Corypheus at the end of the Legacy quest. Will give +(1 + 0.1 * LVL) strength, Immunity to flanking.

Helm will also require Legacy DLC. Will give +(0.4 + 0.04 * LVL) cunning, +(4 + 0.2 * LVL) % damage resistance, +(3.2 + 0.1 * LVL) fortitude.

Orlesian Lancer

Set Bonus is +50 health regeneration rate, +10% damage resistance.

Gloves will give +40 attack, +13% healing to this character, +1% attack speed.

Armor will give +167 attack, +56% healing to this character, +5% attack speed.

Boots will give +60 attack, +20% healing to this character, +2% attack speed.

Helm will give +67 attack, +22% healing to this character, +2% attack speed.

Mage Sets

Armor of the Overseer

Set Bonus is +2 magic, +3% defense.

Gloves will be in chest in the Killer’s Lair during All that remains. Will give +10 mana/stamina, +24 attack.

Robes will be found in a grave in the mountain graveyard at the Sundermount. Will give +40 mana/stamina, +102 attack.

Cowl will be looted from the Thug Leader in the Winding Alley. Will give +16 mana/stamina, +41 attack, +2 mana/stamina regeneration rate.

Boots will be in a chest in Bartrand’s Mansion. Will give +14 mana/stamina, +37 attack, +2 mana/stamina regeneration rate.

Enchanter Illana

Set Bonus is +10% physical damage, +10% fire damage, +10% cold damage, +10% electricity damage, +10% nature damage, +10% spirit damage.

Robes require mark of assassin. Will give +(2 + 2 * LVL) health, +(0.5 * DEF(LVL)) defense, +5 mana/stamina regeneration rate.

Boots will also require Mark of Assassin. Will give +(0.72 + 0.72 * LVL) health, +(0.18 * DEF(LVL)) defense, +2 mana/stamina regeneration rate.

Headdress will be found in the vault of Chateau Haine. Will give +(0.8 + 0.8 * LVL) health, +(0.2 * DEF(LVL)) defense, +2 mana/stamina regeneration rate.

Gloves give +(0.48 + 0.48 * LVL) health, +(0.12 * DEF(LVL)) defense, +1 mana/stamina regeneration rate.

The Spiral Eye

Boots will be found during Long Way Home. Will give +10 mana/stamina, +24 attack.

Gloves will be found during Long Way Home. Will give +7 mana/stamina.

Robes will be looted during The Deep Roads Expedition. Will give +28 mana/stamina, +67 attack.

Hood will be dropped by Tarohne during Enemies Among Us. Will give +11 mana/stamina, +27 attack.

Mantle of the Champion

Set Bonus is +3 magic, +5% defense.

Robes will be looted from the High Dragon in The Bone Pit. Will give +50 mana, +145 attack.

Hood will be acquired from the grace. Will give +20 mana, +2 mana/stamina regeneration, +58 attack.

Boots will be looted off the corpse of Houn during the quest On the Loose. Will give +18 mana, +52 attack, +2 mana/stamina regeneration.

Gloves will be received automatically at the beginning of the act. Will give +1 magic, +12 mana, +35 attack.

Regalia of Weisshaupt

Set Bonus is +2 magic, +10% fire damage, +10% cold damage, +10% electricity damage, +10% nature damage.

Robe gives +2-4 magic, +4-9% chance to stealth when hit.

Cowl will give +1 constitution, +9% damage resistance, +6 fortitude.

Footwraps give +30 defense, +5 mana/stamina regeneration rate.

Gloves will give +24 armor, +7% healing to this character.

Rogue

Enasalin

Set Bonus is +2 dexterity, +3% dodge chance.

Guardian will be looted from Patron in the Hanged Man. Will give +6% critical chance, +15% critical damage.

Helm will be looted from Thug Leader during Following the Qun. Will give +2% critical chance, +6% critical damage, Bonus to lockpicking.

Boots will be found in the chest in Bartrand’s Estate. Will give +2% critical chance, +5% critical damage, Bonus to disarm traps.

Gloves will be found in the chest in Killer’s Lair. Will give +1% critical chance, +4% critical damage.

The Messenger

Set Bonus is Immunity to stun.

Coat gives +5 health regeneration rate, +5 mana/stamina regeneration rate, +(5 + 0.25 * LVL) % damage resistance, +(8 + 0.25 * LVL) fortitude.

Gloves gives +1 health regeneration rate, +1 mana/stamina regeneration rate, +(1.2 + 0.06 * LVL) % damage resistance, +(1.92 + 0.06 * LVL) fortitude.

Helm is looted from the chest after clearing the third ring of flames. Will give +2 health regeneration rate, +2 mana/stamina regeneration rate, +(2 + 0.1 * LVL) % damage resistance, +(3.2 + 0.1 * LVL) fortitude.

Boots give +2 health regeneration rate, +2 mana/stamina regeneration rate, +(1.8 + 0.09 * LVL) % damage resistance, +(2.88 + 0.09 * LVL) fortitude.

The Last Descent

Set Bonus is +20 stamina, +1 dexterity.

Armor is looted from the mature dragon. Will give +5% critical chance, +13% critical damage.

Helmet is looted from Tarohne during Enemies Among Us. Will give +2% critical chance, +5% critical damage.

Boots are looted from a chest in Undercity Warrens. Will give +2% critical chance, +5% critical damage.

Gauntlets is looted in Sundermount Caverns. Will give +1% critical chance.

Regalia of Weisshaupt

Set Bonus is +2 dexterity, +10% physical damage.

Boots give +(0.09 * DEF(LVL)) defense, +5 mana/stamina regeneration rate.

Gloves give +(0.06 * DEF(LVL)) defense, +(0.3 * ARM) armor.

Cap give +(0.4 + 0.04 * LVL) willpower, +(4 + 0.2 * LVL) % damage resistance, +(3.2 + 0.1 * LVL) fortitude.

Tunic give +(1 + 0.1 * LVL) dexterity, Immune to critical hits.

Mantle of the Champion

Set Bonus is +3 dexterity, +5% dodge chance.

Gloves are acquired at the beginning of Act 3. Will give +2% critical chance, +8% critical damage.

Boots are looted from the corpse of Houn. Will give +2% critical chance, +6% critical damage, Bonus to disarm traps.

Champion is acquired from Grace. Will give +3% critical chance, +6% critical damage, Bonus to lockpicking.

Arms are looted off of the High Dragon in the Bone Pit. Will give +6% critical chance, +16% critical damage.

Other Sets

Blood Dragon Armor

Gauntlets require the Blood Dragon Armor DLC.

Greaves requires the Blood Dragon Armor DLC.

Armor gives +1 to all attributes, +24 health.

Helmet gives +4 armor.

Ser Isaac Armor

Boots are a promotional item. They give +4 armor.

Armor requires Ser Isaac’s Armor DLC. Will give +20 armor.

Helm is downloadable content. Will give +5% critical damage, +8 armor.

Gauntlets require Ser Isaac’s Armor DLC. Will give +2 armor.

If you like this guide, check our other Dragon Age 2 Guides.