Doom 3 BFG Storage Locker Codes Guide

Navigating the horrors of Mars in Doom 3 is no easy feat. Luckily, scattered throughout the game are hidden lockers filled with precious supplies. These lockers are your lifeline, offering vital ammo, armor, and health packs to keep you alive. But beware, most lockers require a code to unlock.
This guide provides a comprehensive list of locker codes for every level in Doom 3. With this information, you’ll be better equipped to survive the Martian nightmare.
Doom 3 Storage Locker Codes
The Codes in the following table pertain to all the lockers you may find throughout the map.
|Locker
|Unlock Code
|001
|396
|023
|531
|017
|347
|013
|586
|009
|752
|038
|409
|039
|102
|047
|123
|048
|123
|049
|123
|064
|651
|063
|972
|054 (#1)
|246
|003
|483
|054 (#2)
|142
|078
|364
|079
|364
|112
|538
|116
|972
|114
|712
|103
|259
|216
|624
|217
|624
|213
|371
|666
|372
|386
|836
|387
|836
|317
|841
|104
|579
|452
|571
|669
|468
Named Locker/Door Locations and Unlock Codes
- Martian Buddy Lockers (0508)
- Plasma Storage Door (Enpro Section 2) (734)
- First Weapons Storage Room (584)
- Second Weapons Storage Room (584)
- Second 116 Locker (624)
- Second 054 Locker (142)
- Monorail Airlock Site 2 Junction 5 Airlock (826)
- Storage Room 21-D Storage Locker (298)
- Security Chief M. Abrams Office (contains the first BFG-9000) (931)
- Lab A Door Access Code (627)
- Sarge’s Storage Cabinet (482)
Resurrection of Evil Unlock Codes
Below are the codes for the Doom 3 Resurrection of Evil mission DLC. Approach the console and enter the code at the keypad to unlock the storage lockers.
|Locker
|Unlock Code
|009
|492
|034
|134
|042
|716
|116
|634
|407
|937
|029
|516
|035
|134
|105
|769
|117
|634
|408
|937
|028
|516
Doom 3 The Lost Mission Storage Locker Codes
Below are the codes for locker codes in the Doom 3 The Lost Mission DLC. Approach the keypad and enter the code to unlock the storage locker.
|Locker
|Code
|054
|631
|108
|847
|104
|579
|965
|428
|071
|532
|805
|372
|806
|371