Doom 3 BFG Storage Locker Codes Guide

This guide contains the unlock codes to each and every locker you can open in Doom 3 BFG including the ones from expansions

By Namra Malik

Navigating the horrors of Mars in Doom 3 is no easy feat. Luckily, scattered throughout the game are hidden lockers filled with precious supplies. These lockers are your lifeline, offering vital ammo, armor, and health packs to keep you alive. But beware, most lockers require a code to unlock.

This guide provides a comprehensive list of locker codes for every level in Doom 3. With this information, you’ll be better equipped to survive the Martian nightmare.

Table of Contents

Doom 3 Storage Locker Codes

The Codes in the following table pertain to all the lockers you may find throughout the map.

LockerUnlock Code
001396
023531
017347
013586
009752
038409
039102
047123
048123
049123
064651
063972
054 (#1)246
003483
054 (#2)142
078364
079364
112538
116972
114712
103259
216624
217624
213371
666372
386836
387836
317841
104579
452571
669468

Named Locker/Door Locations and Unlock Codes

  • Martian Buddy Lockers (0508)
  • Plasma Storage Door (Enpro Section 2) (734)
  • First Weapons Storage Room (584)
  • Second Weapons Storage Room (584)
  • Second 116 Locker (624)
  • Second 054 Locker (142)
  • Monorail Airlock Site 2 Junction 5 Airlock (826)
  • Storage Room 21-D Storage Locker (298)
  • Security Chief M. Abrams Office (contains the first BFG-9000) (931)
  • Lab A Door Access Code (627)
  • Sarge’s Storage Cabinet (482)

Resurrection of Evil Unlock Codes

Below are the codes for the Doom 3 Resurrection of Evil mission DLC. Approach the console and enter the code at the keypad to unlock the storage lockers.

LockerUnlock Code
009492
034134
042716
116634
407937
029516
035134
105769
117634
408937
028516

Doom 3 The Lost Mission Storage Locker Codes

Below are the codes for locker codes in the Doom 3 The Lost Mission DLC. Approach the keypad and enter the code to unlock the storage locker.

LockerCode
054631
108847
104579
965428
071532
805372
806371
