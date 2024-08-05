Doom 3 BFG Storage Locker Codes Guide

Navigating the horrors of Mars in Doom 3 is no easy feat. Luckily, scattered throughout the game are hidden lockers filled with precious supplies. These lockers are your lifeline, offering vital ammo, armor, and health packs to keep you alive. But beware, most lockers require a code to unlock.

This guide provides a comprehensive list of locker codes for every level in Doom 3. With this information, you’ll be better equipped to survive the Martian nightmare.

Doom 3 Storage Locker Codes

The Codes in the following table pertain to all the lockers you may find throughout the map.

Locker Unlock Code 001 396 023 531 017 347 013 586 009 752 038 409 039 102 047 123 048 123 049 123 064 651 063 972 054 (#1) 246 003 483 054 (#2) 142 078 364 079 364 112 538 116 972 114 712 103 259 216 624 217 624 213 371 666 372 386 836 387 836 317 841 104 579 452 571 669 468

Named Locker/Door Locations and Unlock Codes

Martian Buddy Lockers (0508)

Plasma Storage Door (Enpro Section 2) (734)

First Weapons Storage Room (584)

Second Weapons Storage Room (584)

Second 116 Locker (624)

Second 054 Locker (142)

Monorail Airlock Site 2 Junction 5 Airlock (826)

Storage Room 21-D Storage Locker (298)

Security Chief M. Abrams Office (contains the first BFG-9000) (931)

Lab A Door Access Code (627)

Sarge’s Storage Cabinet (482)

Resurrection of Evil Unlock Codes

Below are the codes for the Doom 3 Resurrection of Evil mission DLC. Approach the console and enter the code at the keypad to unlock the storage lockers.

Locker Unlock Code 009 492 034 134 042 716 116 634 407 937 029 516 035 134 105 769 117 634 408 937 028 516

Doom 3 The Lost Mission Storage Locker Codes

Below are the codes for locker codes in the Doom 3 The Lost Mission DLC. Approach the keypad and enter the code to unlock the storage locker.