Disney Adds The Jungle Book To Its Classic Games Collection

Disney is apparently looking to bring The Jungle Book back to life with another one of its 16-bit classic re-releases in the coming days.

Earlier today, the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) rated a Disney Classic Games Collection which will be “a collection of classic platformers based on the Disney movies.” The rating confirms the collection to feature Aladdin, The Lion King, and The Jungle Book where the former two games were already re-released by Disney a couple of years back.

Since it would be unlikely for Disney to bring out another collection, it reasons that the existing classic games collection is being updated to include The Jungle Book. Whether that would be in the same price or not remains to be seen.

It should also be noted that the ESRB rating confirms the Disney Classic Games Collection for all platforms except PlayStation 5. With the collection hitting PlayStation 4 as well as Xbox Series consoles, it seems strange that the new PlayStation 5 would be ignored.

Elsewhere, another notably strange fact is that The Jungle Book apparently already exists on Steam but without an option to purchase. The listing mentions Disney as publisher and Eurocom Entertainment, the developer behind the original game. Based on some of the reviews, the game was released around the same time as Aladdin and The Lion King but was never included in the re-released collection for reasons unknown.

In either case, the Disney Classic Games Collection will be featuring all three games moving forward. Much like Aladdin and The Lion King, The Jungle Book will also have its own achievements and support for controllers on PC.