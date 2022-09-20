How To Remove Tree Stumps In Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley loves to throw obstacles in your way. There are several objects that will be either blocking your way forward or just blocking areas in general.

These objects need to be removed but as you will soon get to know, you need certain upgrades and items in the game to clear your way.

The following guide will tell you how to remove tree stumps, which you will find plenty of during your progression.

How to upgrade your shovel to remove the tree stumps

Expect to come across many tree stumps in nearly all of the locations in the game. You will even encounter them in your starting area. However, you will not be able to remove them to clear the way until a bit late in the game.

If you have not already figured it out, you need a shovel to remove tree stumps but not just any shovel. You need to unlock your shovel upgrades to make it sturdy enough to dig out the stumps.

Before you can unlock any shovel upgrades, you need to unlock the Frozen Realm in the Dream Castle. The area will require 4,000 Dreamlight to unlock.

Getting access to the Frozen Realm will introduce Anna to the game. Speak with her and she will give you the An Icy Invitation quest.

Completing this quest is how you upgrade your shovel.

How to complete Anna’s quest

You will be first tasked to get a book from Anna’s old house in the village. Following that, you must gather the resources below.

10x Softwood

4x Hardwood

4x Iron Ingot

3x Tinkering Parts

The resources are pretty easy to find. Softwood can be obtained easily in the Peaceful Meadows and the Plaza.

Hardwood will require you to go to the Forest of Valor and Glade of Trust. Do note that you will have to unlock the Forest of Valor for 3,000 Dreamlight.

Iron Ingots can only be crafted at the crafting station with Iron Ore which you can mine by breaking down black rocks in the Forest of Valor. Note that you will need to mine 20x Iron Ore and 4x Coal Ores to craft the required amount of Iron Ingots.

You will also need Iron Ingots to craft Tinkering Parts. Make sure to mine some extra Iron Ore because you will need 6x Iron Ingot to craft the necessary amount of Tinkering Parts for the quest.

Once you have all of the resources, it is time to get your upgraded shovel.

Remember that everything is magic in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Your upgraded shovel is not just any shovel. It is magical as well. Hence, you need to craft a Shovel Blade which can be found under the Potion and Enchantment category.

Now all you have to do is open your inventory and equip the shovel to get your upgraded magical shovel in the game. Congratulations! You can now finally remove any tree stumps in your way to get extra Softwood and Hardwood.