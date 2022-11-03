Where To Find Elsa’s Secret Chest In Disney Dreamlight Valley

You will eventually need to cook a couple of dishes to make Elsa feel at home after bringing her back to the valley. This will be part of What Home Feels Like, the fourth quest in Elsa’s questline.

Once Elsa eats the dishes, she will not only feel comfortable but also remember a secret chest she buried in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The following guide will tell you more about how to find Elsa’s secret chest.

Elsa’s secret chest location

The dishes you need to prepare for Elsa during the What Home Feels quest Like are Dandelion Syrup and Fish Pie. You need to bring both dishes to Elsa to make her remember where she buried the secret chest.

Dandelion Syrup ingredients

1x Lemon

5x Dandelions

3x Garlic

2x Onions

1x Empty Vial

Fish Pie ingredients

1x Herring

1x Lemon

1x Onion

1x Garlic

1x Basil or Oregano

Eating the two meals will make Elsa remember that she buried the secret chest near the Ice Cavern entrance in the Forest of Valor.

Head over there and look for a massive Ice Shard to the left side of the Ice Cavern entrance. Use your shovel to dig close to the aforementioned Ice Shard to find the buried secret chest. It will contain a Purple Crest and Arendellian Extra-Pickled Herring.

Return to Elsa with the items only to find that you need to head back to Ice Cavern. The Purple Crest you just found needs to be placed on a magical mural located at the back of Ice Cavern.