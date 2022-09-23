How To Get Clay In Disney Dreamlight Valley

Clay is one of the most utilized crafting materials in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It is mainly used for making bricks but it’s also utilized in making furniture, fences, roads, pillars, and flower pots.

Hence, you would need a lot of Clay as you progress through the game. It is also required in a decent amount for the completion of the Mysterious Wreck quest given by Goofy.

Finding it can be quite a predicament if you don’t know where to look. In the current version of the game, Clay can only be collected from only three biomes.

In this guide, we will cover the best method and the location to extract Clay from in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to dig for Clay in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You need to dig for Clay deposits at certain locations, meaning that you need to first get yourself a Shovel.

You are probably going to have one already since there will be one to pick up from the well in the center of your valley. This will be during the early phases of the game. That shovel is pretty hard to miss.

With your Shovel in your hands, visit any of the following three biomes to find plenty of Clay deposits:

Glade of Trust

Sunlit Plateau

Forgotten Lands

Once you reach one of these biomes, start digging around. Note that Clay does not have a high drop rate. Hence, every spot you dig only has a chance of dropping Clay. You will need to dig a lot of spots to find enough Clay.

The good news is that even if you don’t find Clay, you will unearth something else. You will also stock up on a lot of items while digging for clay like Dreamlight Star coins so it’s not a total waste of time if you are not finding any clay.