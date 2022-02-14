Should You Dismantle or Sell Old Gear in Lost Ark?

Gear is a big part MMOs and Lost Ark, the giant storehouse of content, has a lot to offer in terms of gear and loot. But with excess loot and limited storage comes the question, should you Dismantle or Sell Gear in Lost Ark? Here, we will try to answer the question for you.

Should You Dismantle or Sell Gear In Lost Ark

There is a ton of gear you get throughout your adventures in Lost Ark. One thing to remember is that you shouldn’t get too attached to gear. Because there is always better gear to be found as you keep leveling up, defeating tougher bosses, and doing general MMO stuff.

In truth, you will feel your gear getting old and piling up a lot quicker than you would expect. Once you start feeling that there are a lot of unused items in your inventory, there are two things you can do. You can either sell them for gold or dismantle them for random items.

Selling Items

You can find vendors in the world and sell to them. You can get a hefty amount of gold from vendors, too, depending on the item’s rarity.

This is a quick-fire way to get guaranteed gold and value for your old items. If you need the gold, you should go for it. But let’s take a look at the other side of the coin too.

Dismantling Items

Dismantling is a great way to get better and more useful items, save on time and get more than the value of your old resources in some cases.

Dismantling allows you to receive random items from your previous ones. Seeing the odds and the value of the random items you get, it is recommended to dismantle items as a first practice.

You can always sell items that you get if you don’t like them, and also, it saves time as you don’t have to go to a vendor if your inventory is full. So, you don’t miss out on much and have the chance of gaining better items. So, we suggest dismantling old Gear.

How to Dismantle Gear

Follow the following steps if you wish to dismantle your gear:

Open inventory and navigate to the Hammer and Anvil logo on the bottom left.

Clicking on this logo will bring up the dismantling screen.

Drag and drop items or right-click on them from your inventory to bring them to the dismantling screen.

You can also sort items by rarity to help locate them easily, and if that’s too much of a hassle, you can enable auto-dismantling. You can select item rank, tier, and type to dismantle, and all such items will be dismantled automatically.