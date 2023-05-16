Dishonored Safe Combinations and Locations Guide

During your missions in Dishonored, you will come across several locked safes that will require a key combination or password before you can unlock them. If you want to figure out all these Dishonored Safe Combinations and Locations, read below.

For more help on Dishonored, read our Bone Charms Locations, Runes Locations and Sokolov Paintings Guide.

Dishonored Safe Combinations and Locations

Safe #1

Mission. Dishonored

Unlock Password: 451

You will find this safe in the sewers past the area where Corvo gets his gear back.

Safe #2

Mission. High Overseer Campbell

Unlock Password: 287

You will find this safe in Dr. Galvani’s house.

Locked Door #3

Mission. High Overseer Campbell

Unlock Password: 217

You will find a locked kennel door in the overseer’s base. You can use this combination to unlock it.

Safe #4

Mission. High Overseer Campbell

Unlock Password: 203

You will find this safe in the Overseer’s base.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Safe #5

Mission. House of Pleasure

Unlock Password: 138 / 879

You will find this safe in artist’s house.

Safe #Alternate

Mission. House of Pleasure

Unlock Password: 696

You will find this safe in Artist’s residence.

Safe #6

Mission. The Royal Physician

Unlock Password: 473

You will find Practchett’s safe in the North End map.

Safe #7

Mission. The Royal Physician

Unlock Password: 294

You will find this safe behind a painting in the destroyed building where the prisoner pen is outside the Sokolov estate.

Safe #8

Mission. Return to the Tower

Unlock Password: 935

You will find Lord Regent Hiram Burrows’ safe in his private quarters in Dunwall Tower.

Safe #9

Mission. Flooded District

Unlock Password: 428 / 525 / 628

You will find this safe in Old Port District’s sewer. It’s one with the bone charm!

Dunwall City Trials

Safe# 1

Mission. Burglar (on Expert difficulty)

Unlock Password: Random

The safe in the room facing the stairs, on the second floor. The combination is generated randomly between each playthrough, but a clue can be found on the second floor. The code is written on the third floor, all around the broken window. The first digit is at the base of the left one, the second on the brick wall behind and the third in the middle of top frame.

The Knife of Dunwall

Safe# 1

Mission. A Captain of Industry

Unlock Password: Random or 385 / 529 / 728 / 928

The safe house is in the guardhouse. If Daud purchased the favor note at the start of the mission, a marker is added, and the combination can be found on the slaughterhouse’s wall across the yard, behind breakable wood. The combination is random, but you can try the ones we listed as they are the most common appearing.

If the favor was not purchased, the combination can be found in a note located underwater, below the cargo boat to the right of the slaughterhouse yard. It will be one of the four combinations listed to the left.

Safe# 2

Mission. A Captain of Industry

Unlock Password: 512

The safe is present in Rothwild’s Office. The clue is in the injury report code.

The Brigmore Witches Safe Combinations

Safe# 1

Mission. The Dead Eels

Unlock Password: 1 6 5 / 2 3 8 / 3 8 7 / 4 0 8 / 5 7 2 / 6 6 9 / 7 7 4 / 8 3 7 / 8 7 3 / 9 8 4

The locked door of the Textile Mill which can be accessed through mill’s basement or the Sewers. The code can be obtained by making a deal with either Nurse Trimble or the Geezer (in this case the last digit will have to be guessed), or by finding the note in the Hatter mechanic’s apartment. The key to the locked cabinet containing the note can be found on the corpse of the mechanic in the sewers.