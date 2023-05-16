Dishonored Safe Combinations and Locations Guide

During your missions in Dishonored, you will come across several locked safes that will require a key combination or password before you can unlock them. If you want to figure out all these Dishonored Safe Combinations and Locations, read below.
Dishonored Safe Combinations and Locations
Safe #1
Mission. Dishonored
Unlock Password: 451
You will find this safe in the sewers past the area where Corvo gets his gear back.
Safe #2
Mission. High Overseer Campbell
Unlock Password: 287
You will find this safe in Dr. Galvani’s house.
Locked Door #3
Mission. High Overseer Campbell
Unlock Password: 217
You will find a locked kennel door in the overseer’s base. You can use this combination to unlock it.
Safe #4
Mission. High Overseer Campbell
Unlock Password: 203
You will find this safe in the Overseer’s base.
Safe #5
Mission. House of Pleasure
Unlock Password: 138 / 879
You will find this safe in artist’s house.
Safe #Alternate
Mission. House of Pleasure
Unlock Password: 696
You will find this safe in Artist’s residence.
Safe #6
Mission. The Royal Physician
Unlock Password: 473
You will find Practchett’s safe in the North End map.
Safe #7
Mission. The Royal Physician
Unlock Password: 294
You will find this safe behind a painting in the destroyed building where the prisoner pen is outside the Sokolov estate.
Safe #8
Mission. Return to the Tower
Unlock Password: 935
You will find Lord Regent Hiram Burrows’ safe in his private quarters in Dunwall Tower.
Safe #9
Mission. Flooded District
Unlock Password: 428 / 525 / 628
You will find this safe in Old Port District’s sewer. It’s one with the bone charm!
Dunwall City Trials
Safe# 1
Mission. Burglar (on Expert difficulty)
Unlock Password: Random
The safe in the room facing the stairs, on the second floor. The combination is generated randomly between each playthrough, but a clue can be found on the second floor. The code is written on the third floor, all around the broken window. The first digit is at the base of the left one, the second on the brick wall behind and the third in the middle of top frame.
The Knife of Dunwall
Safe# 1
Mission. A Captain of Industry
Unlock Password: Random or 385 / 529 / 728 / 928
The safe house is in the guardhouse. If Daud purchased the favor note at the start of the mission, a marker is added, and the combination can be found on the slaughterhouse’s wall across the yard, behind breakable wood. The combination is random, but you can try the ones we listed as they are the most common appearing.
If the favor was not purchased, the combination can be found in a note located underwater, below the cargo boat to the right of the slaughterhouse yard. It will be one of the four combinations listed to the left.
Safe# 2
Mission. A Captain of Industry
Unlock Password: 512
The safe is present in Rothwild’s Office. The clue is in the injury report code.
The Brigmore Witches Safe Combinations
Safe# 1
Mission. The Dead Eels
Unlock Password: 1 6 5 / 2 3 8 / 3 8 7 / 4 0 8 / 5 7 2 / 6 6 9 / 7 7 4 / 8 3 7 / 8 7 3 / 9 8 4
The locked door of the Textile Mill which can be accessed through mill’s basement or the Sewers. The code can be obtained by making a deal with either Nurse Trimble or the Geezer (in this case the last digit will have to be guessed), or by finding the note in the Hatter mechanic’s apartment. The key to the locked cabinet containing the note can be found on the corpse of the mechanic in the sewers.