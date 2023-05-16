Dishonored Outsider Shrines Locations Guide

The Outsider is one of the most mysterious characters in Dishonored. Believed to be a god, he has many followers who have built different shrines to worship him. This guide will help you find all the Dishonored Outside Shrines locations.

Corvo has direct contact with The Outsider. You can find these shrines throughout the Isles to strengthen your connection to the Void and increase your chances of interacting with The Outsider. The more you come in contact with The Outsider, the more you can uncover about the being.

We will be assisting you in your quest to uncover more about the being and maintain your connection with the void by revealing the locations of these shrines. If you still can’t find them, just ask by commenting below!

For more help on Dishonored, read our Bone Charms, Sokolov Paintings and Runes Locations.

Dishonored Outsider Shrines Locations

Outsider Shrine #1

Mission: High Overseer Campbell

Location. When you meet Granny Rags in her apartment, from the balcony on the first floor, drop down into an alley behind her house. You will find the Shrine in this alley around the corner.

Outsider Shrine #2

Mission: The Royal Physician

Location. Exit Pratchett’s house through the balcony on the right and blink to the balcony across the way. From there, blink to the next balcony on the right and enter the house. Go around the corner to find the rune in Outsider Shrine.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Outsider Shrine #3

Mission: Lady Boyle’s Last Party

Location. At the start of the mission, take the street and go to the security checkpoint on the left. Go right to enter the doorway in the red wall and follow the stairs up, and you should come to an open blue door. Go through it to find an Outsider Shrine with a rune on it.

Outsider Shrine #4

Mission: Return to the Tower

Location. When you are in the tower, take the stairs in the corner to the right by the large stairs in the main foyer. You will reach Torturer’s room in the basement using these stairs, and once you are inside, look for an outsider shrine in the corner.

Outsider Shrine #5

Mission: The Flooded District

Location. Make sure you have completed missions for Slackjaw and Granny Rags earlier in the game to unlock this shrine. When you encounter Granny Rags in the sewers, help her. Look for the door near the furnace to find this Shrine.