Dishonored 2 No Kills Stealth Walkthrough ‘A Crack in the Slab Guide – Get Timepiece, Access the Study

Dishonored 2 No Kills Stealth Walkthrough Guide to help you complete A Crack in the Slab in order to find out more about Delilah Copperspoon and her followers.

Aramis Stilton Manor staged a secret ritual involving Delilah Copperspoon and her followers. The mission revolves around accessing the area and finding out more about the ritual.

For more help on Dishonored 2, read out our Death to the Empress Stealth Guide, The Grand Palace Stealth Guide, and Dust District Stealth Guide.

Dishonored 2 No Kills Stealth Walkthrough Guide

In our Dishonored 2 No Kills Stealth Walkthrough Guide, we have discussed everything you need to know about completing A Crack in the Slab in the game.

Stilton Mansion

Since there are not a lot of enemies in this area, you can explore it without much difficulty and collect any items you prefer. Once you are done with the items, head towards Aramis’ quarters by heading up the stairs and drop down through the hole in the floor.

This should allow you reach the Music Area. In here, speak with Stilton and then with the Outsider in order to acquire Timepiece. As the name suggests, the Timepiece basically allows you to manipulate time. It is important to note that most of the puzzles in this area require efficient use of Timepiece so make sure to get used to it.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Finding the Combination

In order to find the combination, you need to head to the past and eavesdrop on an on-going conversation. As soon as they leave, return to the present, and head towards the barricade located at the main door. To remove the barricade, you must head to the past once again.

Continue along the hallway, but do not go anywhere near the enemies. Return to the present and find the Kitchen Key in the nearby room. Once you have the Kitchen Key, return to the past and head inside the kitchen.

Once you are inside the kitchen, switch to the present time and climb out of an open window. Head through the doors on the left-hand side and deal with a couple of Wolfhounds a little ahead. After the Wolfhounds are taken care of, move up towards the waypoint and change to the past time to deal with a veteran.

From there, you need to exit the mansion and reach the backyard of the area. Once you are in the new area, it is a good idea to find out the locations of enemies before proceeding ahead. Once you are done scouting, head down the hallway on the right-hand side to come across Stilton.

Once Stilton leaves the area, head to the past and deal with a few Wolfhounds followed by heading towards Stilton near the gazebo. At this point, you need to head to the railing on the backside and use the Timepiece. As soon as you get the combination, use the Timepiece again.

Accessing the Study

Once you have acquired the combination, you need to proceed towards the Mansion Entrance. There are a couple of Elite Guards near the entrance – you can use your Sleeping Darts to get rid of them rather easily.

Continue proceeding towards the waypoint, but make sure to keep an eye out on a few enemies that are in this area. After reaching the studio door, switch to the past time, and head inside. Once inside, head down into a room, watch the proceedings and head out of the area.

Dash towards the Dust District, meet Captain Foster & Sokolov around the skiff and complete the mission.

This is all we have on our Dishonored 2 No Kills Stealth Walkthrough Guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!