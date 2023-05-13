DiRT 3 Custom Car Setups For Tracks

Following are the custom car setups for DiRT 3 you can play with on the specified tracks. There are also general car setups that can be used for all cars and tracks.
Regardless of why you are reading this article, we are very much interested in learning your own custom car setup for different tracks so do share them with us.
Car:
Track:
Gear Ratio: (Short) 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 (Long)
DownForce: (High) 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 (Low)
Suspension: (Stiff) 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 (Soft)
Ride Height: (Low) 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 (High)
Differential: (Strong) 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 (Loose)
Brake Bias: (Rear) 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 (Front)
This will be the format of these custom car setups and in case you would like to share your own setup, do the same. Big Thanks to our friends at Racing Department.
Ford Fiesta – Gymkhana
Car: Ford Fiesta
Track: All
Gear Ratio:2
Down Force:5
Suspension:2
Ride Height:1
Differential:2
Brake Bias:3
Note. No Assist / Steering Wheel / Xbox 360
Subaru STi – Monaco
Car: RallyCross Subaru STi
Track: Monaco All Tracks
Gear Ratio:2
Down Force:5
Suspension:1
Ride Height:1
Differential:5
Brake Bias:2
C4 WRX – Michigan, Kenton Descent
Car: Rally C4 WRX
Track: Michigan, Kenton Descent
Gear Ratio:4
Down Force:5
Suspension:5
Ride Height:1
Differential:1
Brake Bias:2
All Cars – All Tracks
Car: All
Track: All
Gear Ratio:4
Down Force:5
Suspension:3
Ride Height:1
Differential:3
Brake Bias:2
If you are experiencing any issue correctly setting up your game, check DiRT 3 Steering Errors, Crashes, and Wheel Settings. Share your experience of these DiRT 3 Car Setups in comments and let us know which setup you use online and most importantly why ?