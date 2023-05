In DiRT 3 if you race with steering wheel and have trouble setting up properly, you may want to have a look at the settings for some of the top steering wheels below to assist you in setting up your wheel.

Fanatec Steering Wheel Settings for DiRT3

Advanced Wheel Settings



Vibration and Feedback



Fanatec Profiler Settings



Logitech G25 & G27 Settings for DiRT 3

Advanced Wheel Settings



Vibration and Feedback Settings



RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Wheel Settings in Windows



I hope this helps you guys. You can try these settings with your wheel for smoother and precise handling.