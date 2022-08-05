How to Get Patamon in Digimon Survive

Not every Digimon is strong in every attribute; however, in some scenarios, they offer more help than any tank Digimon in your team would. The same is the case with the tiniest, yet adorable-looking Digimon called Patamon. This Digimon Survive guide will look into Patamon, its location, and how to befriend it.

If we have to name any Digimon that’s the cutest so far, it has to be Patamon. Its adorable little blue eyes, large ears, and tiny frame make it very hard not to admire it whenever you encounter one. It is a mammal Digimon and can fly by using its large ears. It flies very slowly but can walk fast, providing versatility when working with this little creature. In addition, it’s very polite and obedient, making it easier for you to befriend it.

Although this little one does not have a Holy Ring, it surprises you with its hidden holy power, which seems like it inherited from ancient Digimon’s genes. So, now that we know all the basic information about Patamon, let’s find out where you can capture it.

How to Recruit and Befriend Patamon

In order for players to catch and befriend the adorable Patamon, they need to enter Part 4 of the Digimon Survive. Once that’s done, you must go to the Free Battles areas near School and Forest. From here onwards, you’re now required to participate in different battles and wait until Patamon shows up.

Patamon does not commonly roam around these areas, so you might want to get into consecutive battles, but there are high chances that once you exhaust yourself, it might pop up randomly and surprise you.

To survive through these back-to-back battles, players can ask other Digimons in the area to supply them with bandages and EXP. Having them refilled each time you fight will help you stay put together for the next battle. Keep fighting until you spot a Patamon.

Once players have spotted a Patamon, it’s time to recruit it. The process of catching and befriending Patamon is very similar to what you’ve been doing to befriend other Digimon in Digimon Survive. Players must first engage with Patamon in a tiny little battle and then answer some of its questions to befriend Patamon and build trust.

Best Answers

After the fight, players can select the ‘Talk’ option and have a conversation with Patamon. From here onwards, it will ask you three questions, each of which will have four options, and only one of them will be a correct answer. Each correct answer grants you two points; you’ll need a few more to be eligible to ask Patamon to be your friend.

Here are the possible questions Patamon will ask you and the best answers for them if you want to recruit it.

Q1. ‘Whenever I meet a scary monster, I just start apologizing. Weird, right?’

A: ‘You don’t wanna fight.’

Q2. ‘Someday, I’m gonna run this joint!’

A: ‘Let me work for you!’

Q3. ‘What’s the most important thing to you?’

A: ‘Myself.’

Q4. ‘Why are leaves green?’

A: ‘Can’t say really.’

Q5. ‘What do you do for fun?’

A: ‘Climbing trees.’

Q6. ‘I don’t care how tough you are, I’m not gonna lose!’

A: ‘I’m not gonna lose!’

Q7. ‘Have you ever told a lie?’

A: ‘Once, for a friend.’

Once you answer all of these correctly and your success rate is high, you can finally befriend Patamon and take it along with you in your future adventures.