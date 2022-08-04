How to Get Deltamon in Digimon Survive

Deltamon is a Digimon whose appearance is next to perfect in Digimon Survive. If you prefer Digimon, who has an exceptional appearance and an attacking mind, Deltamon can be a perfect match for you. This guide will help players find and befriend Deltamon in Digimon Survive to expand their team.

How to Recruit and Befriend Deltamon

The first time you’ll see Deltamon is during Part 3 within the school’s grounds at the Free Battle area. Sadly, they spawn rare, so most players won’t be able to get one for a while. You can also fight it in random encounters by scanning distortions and glitches with Takuma’s cellphone, just like Birdramon.

Recruiting Deltamon requires players to follow the Digimon Survive friendship rules. Basically, you talk to it and then respond to its questions and statements. For a player to be able to become friends with the Digimon, he or she will need to fill two segments of the bar above the Digimon’s head by the end of the conversation.

Deltamon may not be the brightest bulb in the box, but that does not make it any less impressive.

Best Answers

When responding, players should use a sarcastic tone, however, they should also avoid showing hints of weakness. If you are still having difficulty, the list below provides the best answers to Deltamon’s questions and statements.

Question. I want to do nothing but fun things! You too, right?

Best Answer: You know your stuff!

Q2. This is my turf! Leave some food and get outta here!

Best Answer: Hunt for yourself!

Q3. Arrrrgh! Graaaargh! Anyone else just gets in my way!

Best Answer: Calm down already!

Q4. Did you know? Taking a nap after stuffing your face is just the best!

Best Answer: Thanks for the lesson

Q5. I’ll pulverize ya! Gwaaahahahahaaa!

Best Answer: Scary! But I’ll win.

Q6 Uurrgh… Waiting around makes me wanna go crazy!

Best Answer: I know what you mean.

Q7 Aint you a frail-looking thing. You eating enough meat?

Best Answer: You look strong.